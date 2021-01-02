Method Man Tells Why He Turned Down ‘Girls Trip’ As Regina Hall’s Cheating Husband

*Even though “Girls Trip” came out in 2017, the hilarious flick is still on the lips of a lot of people. For instance, we just found out that actor Clifford Smith (BKA Method Man) was offered the role of Stewart Pierce, the cheating husband of Regina Hall’s character Ryan Pierce. However, the role ended up being taken instead by Mike Colter.

In a recent conversation with Jemele Hill on her Unbothered podcast last month, Smith/Method Man told her what happened.

“I was supposed to be that a-hole guy that [Mike] Colter played. So when I read the script, I was like I feel like I’ve gotta take a shower. It was like I couldn’t relate to the guy. I like characters I feel like I can hang out with…But this dude was like, ugh. I didn’t like him. I’m sorry, I just didn’t like him.”

Listeners to the podcast know he went on to praise the film and said that Colter did an excellent job. Smith/Method Man joked that maybe there’s a chance he’ll appear in part two. Of course, it all worked out for Method Man as he’s currently starring as Davis Maclean, on the Starz hit series “Power Book II: Ghost.”

MORE NEWS: Vivica A. Fox Kicks Off 2021 with 5 New ‘Wrong’ Movies for LMN [EUR Exclusive]

This is a player who’s ready to make his move. Don’t miss Power Book II: Ghost tonight at 8PM E/P on @STARZ. #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/eCWfJNBEha — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) December 10, 2020

Smith/Method Man is definitely delivering the goods as in his role as the unscrupulous lawyer Davis MacLean on “Power Book II: Ghost.” There’s more good news for the actor and his fans in 2021. Look for him in the films “Once Upon a Time in Staten Island” and “Last Looks.” He can also be seen on Netflix in “Vampires vs. the Bronx” and (the recently canceled) “Teenage Bounty Hunters.”