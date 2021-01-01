Louis Gossett Jr. Was Hospitalized for COVID-19 – But He DIDN’T Stay Out of Fear

*You might want to send out a prayer or two for legendary actor Louis Gossett Jr.

We just learned that he, too, has COVID-19 and was hospitalized with it, but get this … he bolted from the scene because the dire situation he was surrounded by freaked him out.

Sources connected to the 84-year-old Oscar-winning actor say he tested positive and was so sick he couldn’t even stand. He was taken to a Georgia-area hospital, where he stayed for just a couple of days before getting the heck out of dodge. He was put in an area with all the other COVID patients, and the wave of deaths freaked him out.

RELATED NEWS: This Black Physician WON’T Take COVID-19 Vaccine – Find Out What He’s Doing to Stay Healthy Instead

Here’s more via TMZ:

Hospital staff begged him to stay — given his age and underlying conditions including cancer — but Louis was determined to leave, and he did. He checked out Tuesday.

Louis — best known for his award-winning roles in “An Officer and a Gentleman” and on “Roots” — tells TMZ and everyone else, “Please wear masks, social distance, isolate, pray and listen within. We cannot survive without one another.”

Louis is now at home with his son … and he is isolating.

He’s recovering at home now, but he’s not out of the woods by a long shot. His friends and family are asking for personal messages of healing and love #LoveLettertToLou.