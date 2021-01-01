Friday, January 1, 2021
Home COVID-19
COVID-19

Louis Gossett Jr. Was Hospitalized for COVID-19 – But He DIDN’T Stay Out of Fear

By Fisher Jack
0

LOUIS GOSSET Jr - Getty - 37471200-0-image-a-3_1609456736703
Louis Gossett Jr. (Getty)

*You might want to send out a prayer or two for legendary actor Louis Gossett Jr.

We just learned that he, too, has COVID-19 and was hospitalized with it, but get this … he bolted from the scene because the dire situation he was surrounded by freaked him out.

Sources connected to the 84-year-old Oscar-winning actor say he tested positive and was so sick he couldn’t even stand. He was taken to a Georgia-area hospital, where he stayed for just a couple of days before getting the heck out of dodge. He was put in an area with all the other COVID patients, and the wave of deaths freaked him out.

RELATED NEWS: This Black Physician WON’T Take COVID-19 Vaccine – Find Out What He’s Doing to Stay Healthy Instead 

Louis Gosset jr & son & grandson - Instagram - 37472180-9103493-image-a-13_1609458691881
Prostate cancer survivor: Gossett Jr. has two sons – Satie (R, pictured June 21), 46; and Sharron, 43 – from his marriages to ex-wife #2 Christina Mangosing and ex-wife #3 Cyndi James Gossett (Photo: via Instagram)

Here’s more via TMZ:

Hospital staff begged him to stay — given his age and underlying conditions including cancer — but Louis was determined to leave, and he did. He checked out Tuesday.

Louis — best known for his award-winning roles in “An Officer and a Gentleman” and on “Roots” — tells TMZ and everyone else, “Please wear masks, social distance, isolate, pray and listen within. We cannot survive without one another.”

Louis is now at home with his son … and he is isolating.

He’s recovering at home now, but he’s not out of the woods by a long shot. His friends and family are asking for personal messages of healing and love #LoveLettertToLou.

Previous articleThis Black Physician WON’T Take COVID-19 Vaccine – Find Out What He’s Doing to Stay Healthy Instead
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spotted Traveling Together in Utah / Photos

Fisher Jack - 0
*We don't yet know what Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan are up to, but whatever it is, they're doing it together. The last time...
Read more
Social Heat

New York Comes Correct After Being Accused of Transphobia / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*A lot of folks don't agree, but some social media users have been accusing popular reality star Tiffany Pollard of transphobia after a clip...
Read more
Social Heat

Dammit! Trump Puts End to Obama’s 12-Year Reign As Most Admired Man (but Michele is Still MAW)

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to a new survey, President Donald Trump is the most admired man in America this year, ending former President Barack Obama's 12-year run. The...
Read more
Social Heat

Diddy Provides Stimulus Relief for Miami Residents – Hands Out $50 Bills / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While many Americans are waiting on the second stimulus check, Diddy decided to provide some COVID relief for struggling families in Miami. On Tuesday, the...
Read more
Social Heat

Did Dr. Dre File Police Report Accusing Estranged Wife of Embezzling $385k from Him?

Fisher Jack - 0
*Back in October, it was reported that Nicole Young, the estranged wife of producer and headphones mogul Dr. Dre was being investigated by the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO