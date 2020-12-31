Thursday, December 31, 2020
Home News
News

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Nasty and Unkind People‘ are Reason for ‘Fix My Life’ Exit

By Ny MaGee
0

Iyanla+Vanzant+Tyler+Perry+Studios+Grand+Opening+vQAeKQkNzxgl (1)
GETTY

*Iyanla Vanzant announced in October that season 7 of her long running series “Fix My Life” will be the last.

“This is my last season. This is my legacy season, I’m out. We out. 2020,” she announced during a virtual press conference at the time.

During a recent interview with Danielle Young, Vanzant further explained her decision to quit her longrunning life-coaching series, and the reason may surprise you. 

“I’m a teacher. That’s what I am. I’m an educator. I just happen to be a spiritual technician. I teach about spiritual technology and that’s what I’ve always done. That’s what I want to do. But I want to do it in a more intimate way. I want to do it where people come to me because they want to learn not because they don’t have a date on Saturday. And I want to do it where people aren’t scrutinizing my hair and my nails,” she explained, per theJasmineBrand.com.

READ MORE: Iyanla Vanzant Confirms End of ‘Fix My Life’ Series on OWN

Vanzant added: “One thing that eight years of ‘Fix My Life’ has taught me is how mean and nasty and unkind people can be. I don’t want that energy in my life anymore. I don’t want people calling me names and talking about me. I’m just very sensitive to energy. I don’t deserve it and I don’t want it. So now, if you want a piece of me, you’ve got to come to me and you got to pay for it.”

She continued: “My life isn’t broken. My life is evolving and I am being prepared for things that I’m not prepared for now. I don’t know what’s coming to me. But I do know this—which is another reason I’m leaving “Fix My Life.” I have hit the apex of everything that I know. I’ve hit that apex. So it’s time for me to go to the next level. Which is a level of learning, growing, risking and changing and evolving. And I don’t need to do that on television.”

The six-time New York Times best-selling author went on to explain what viewers can expect from the final episodes.

“This season we deal with the massive breakdowns that have occurred in families and relationships as a result of the pandemic, [and] as a result of the shutdown. We’re dealing with some very compelling issues,” she said. 

“I salute and honor each and every guest that comes forward to tell their story out loud. Imagine, most people sleep with people they don’t tell the truth to. These people are coming to me, a stranger in front of a national audience to tell the deepest darkest most intimate issues of their life and they had to have a swab stuck up their nose to be able to do it.”

And there you have it!

Previous article‘I Got a New Friend’: Dionne Warwick Talks Chance the Rapper and Both Joining The Weeknd for Charity Single (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

New York Comes Correct After Being Accused of Transphobia / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*A lot of folks don't agree, but some social media users have been accusing popular reality star Tiffany Pollard of transphobia after a clip...
Read more
Social Heat

Dammit! Trump Puts End to Obama’s 12-Year Reign As Most Admired Man (but Michele is Still MAW)

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to a new survey, President Donald Trump is the most admired man in America this year, ending former President Barack Obama's 12-year run. The...
Read more
Social Heat

Diddy Provides Stimulus Relief for Miami Residents – Hands Out $50 Bills / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While many Americans are waiting on the second stimulus check, Diddy decided to provide some COVID relief for struggling families in Miami. On Tuesday, the...
Read more
Social Heat

Did Dr. Dre File Police Report Accusing Estranged Wife of Embezzling $385k from Him?

Fisher Jack - 0
*Back in October, it was reported that Nicole Young, the estranged wife of producer and headphones mogul Dr. Dre was being investigated by the...
Read more
Social Heat

Diddy Wants You to Know He’s NOT Throwing His Annual New Year’s Eve Party Due to COVID

Fisher Jack - 0
*Even while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, a lot of people and some celebrities are still refusing to accept the reality of it....
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO