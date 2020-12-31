Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Nasty and Unkind People‘ are Reason for ‘Fix My Life’ Exit

*Iyanla Vanzant announced in October that season 7 of her long running series “Fix My Life” will be the last.

“This is my last season. This is my legacy season, I’m out. We out. 2020,” she announced during a virtual press conference at the time.

During a recent interview with Danielle Young, Vanzant further explained her decision to quit her longrunning life-coaching series, and the reason may surprise you.

“I’m a teacher. That’s what I am. I’m an educator. I just happen to be a spiritual technician. I teach about spiritual technology and that’s what I’ve always done. That’s what I want to do. But I want to do it in a more intimate way. I want to do it where people come to me because they want to learn not because they don’t have a date on Saturday. And I want to do it where people aren’t scrutinizing my hair and my nails,” she explained, per theJasmineBrand.com.

Vanzant added: “One thing that eight years of ‘Fix My Life’ has taught me is how mean and nasty and unkind people can be. I don’t want that energy in my life anymore. I don’t want people calling me names and talking about me. I’m just very sensitive to energy. I don’t deserve it and I don’t want it. So now, if you want a piece of me, you’ve got to come to me and you got to pay for it.”

She continued: “My life isn’t broken. My life is evolving and I am being prepared for things that I’m not prepared for now. I don’t know what’s coming to me. But I do know this—which is another reason I’m leaving “Fix My Life.” I have hit the apex of everything that I know. I’ve hit that apex. So it’s time for me to go to the next level. Which is a level of learning, growing, risking and changing and evolving. And I don’t need to do that on television.”

The six-time New York Times best-selling author went on to explain what viewers can expect from the final episodes.

“This season we deal with the massive breakdowns that have occurred in families and relationships as a result of the pandemic, [and] as a result of the shutdown. We’re dealing with some very compelling issues,” she said.

“I salute and honor each and every guest that comes forward to tell their story out loud. Imagine, most people sleep with people they don’t tell the truth to. These people are coming to me, a stranger in front of a national audience to tell the deepest darkest most intimate issues of their life and they had to have a swab stuck up their nose to be able to do it.”

