News
Iyanla Vanzant Confirms End of ‘Fix My Life’ Series on OWN
*Iyanla Vanzant has announced that the upcoming season of her long running series “Fix My Life” will be the last.
“This is my last season. This is my legacy season, I’m out. We out. 2020,” she announced during a virtual press conference.
“This season we deal with the massive breakdowns that have occurred in families and relationships as a result of the pandemic, [and] as a result of the shutdown. We’re dealing with some very compelling issues,” Vanzant said.
We previously reported… “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star Shay Johnson will kick off the season 7 premiere of “Iyanla: Fix My Life” on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network on Oct. 31.
READ MORE: Iyanla Vanzant on Why She Refused to ‘Fix’ R. Kelly [WATCH]
Without your feelings, you would not know where you are in life. Nor would you know what areas you need to work on.
— Iyanla Vanzant (@IyanlaVanzant) October 29, 2020
Johnson and several relatives turn to the spiritual life coach for help with personal and family issues. In a preview clip, emotions run high and the reality star storms out and says, “I’m not willing to deal with this s–t. Lady, I’m out.”
When Vanzant tells Johnson “You don’t know what the process is” Johnson responds, “F–k the process!”
Johnson addressed the episode teaser on Instagram, saying “I’ve never seen a therapist before so this was very new to me,” she shared.
“There were heated ‘situations’ between Iyanla and I, which I will explain more once the show airs, but definitely stay tuned,” she added.
Comedian and actress Luenell will also appear on the series this season.
In a description OWN says: “Iyanla will guide in the healing of the mother-daughter relationship with comedienne Luenell, bring together broken families, heal failing marriages, and even ‘fix’ clients who are in crisis mode in their personal and professional lives. Secrets will be exposed, relationships will be changed, and tears will flow as the process of change is often more emotionally debilitating than anyone imagines.”
“Iyanla: Fix My Life” premieres on Oct. 31 from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT.
Watch the trailer below.
News
Barack Obama Blasts Jared Kushner’s Comments on Black Success in America [VIDEO]
*Barack Obama has reacted to Jared Kushner’s recent comments suggesting Black Americans need to want to be successful to benefit from Trump’s policies.
Kushner made the remarks on “Fox & Friends” on Monday, claiming the president can help the Black community “break out of the problems that they’re complaining about, but he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.”
Critics noted that Kushner’s comments highlight his white privilege.
“[Trump] loves to talk about Black unemployment, ‘look how low Black unemployment’ — well, you know what, unemployment was really high when I came in and we brought that unemployment low and it kept on going low,” Obama said Tuesday during a campaign rally in Orlando, Florida, in support of Joe Biden. “And he wants to take credit for it, says he’s the best president for Black folks since Abe Lincoln. Man.”
READ MORE: Jared Kushner Says Black Americans Have to ‘Want to Be Successful’ for Trump’s Policies to Work
Jared Kushner on the Black community: “President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about, but he can’t want them to be successful more than that they want to be successful.” pic.twitter.com/SX9vWiAfag
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 26, 2020
“Now his advisers are out there saying, including his son-in-law. His son-in-law says Black folks have to want to be successful, that’s the problem,” Obama added. “Who are these folks? What history books do they read?”
“Jared Kushner is the face of white privilege and nepotism,” Rep. Barbara Lee, from California, tweeted. “He doesn’t want to change our racist, broken system because he benefits from it. He’s the last person that should be lecturing the Black community on the value of ‘hard work.’ “
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called it “disgusting to see internet trolls taking Senior Advisor Jared Kushner out of context as they try to distract from President Trump’s undeniable record of accomplishment for the Black community,” she said in a statement.
“From criminal justice reform and record HBCU funding to record low Black unemployment and record high income increases, there is simply no disputing that President Trump accomplished what Democrats merely talked about,” she said.
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Rapper Investing in Child Trafficking?
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
If you are asking yourself, “Hey, are there really any celebrities who are involved in any aspect of child trafficking or child sex trafficking,” I would like you to ask this former rapper who now lives off his wife’s money, why he would want to be involved in a sport which regularly trafficks underage kids to be used in the sport and who are often sexually abused. This is what you want to invest in?
Can you guess the former rapper and his wife?
News
Tamar Braxton Admits She Has Contemplated Suicide Multiple Times [VIDEO]
*Tamar Braxton revealed on “The Tamron Hall Show” on Wednesday that she contemplated suicide long before she acted on it this summer.
“Were you at home at the time?” Hall asked the singer of ther July suicide attempt. “Did you take pills?”
Braxton replied, “It’s so hard to say, Tamron, because I feel like there’s a responsibility for- you know, I call them family, my fans, who watch. I don’t want to give any examples. But what I will say is, that was my lowest point of life.”
When asked if she had attempted suicide before, Braxton said, “I’m just going to be a hundred percent. There has been a time where I wanted to.”
READ MORE: Tamar Braxton Gets Emotional Over Ex David Adefeso’s Claim That She Attacked Him [VIDEO]
Hall said, “But this was the first time you acted on it.”
Braxton replied, “Yeah.”
She also implies that her relationship with ex David Adefeso soured after he found her unconscious in their hotel room in Los Angeles. Adefeso called 911 and Braxton was hospitalized before later transferred to a mental health facility.
“No, let me tell you something, I loved David. He was my best friend. He was an amazing, amazing partner. He was my son’s best friend as well, they were best friends. And it’s just so hard because through everything else, I never expected this from him. Now, I have to be real with myself, is he acting like this because he found me the way that he found me? Probably, I don’t know.”
During the interview with Hall, Braxton added that she has not attempted suicide since the July incident.
“It’s been a lot of dark, hard times,” she said. “I was diagnosed with depression and anxiety due to a circumstance.”
Braxton also revealed that she is in counseling.
“Tamar has been committed to working on her mental health for some time, but she experienced some setbacks during the last year, finding quarantine [during the COVID-19 pandemic] to be particularly difficult,” a source had told E! News.
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]