Wednesday, December 30, 2020
#SoHoKaren: Woman Who Falsely Accused Black Teen of Stealing Her iPhone Also Claims She Was Assaulted

By Ny MaGee
*”SoHo Karen,” the white woman who falsely accused a Black teenager of stealing her cell phone in a now-viral video, is finally speaking out.

We previously reported… video of the woman lunging at the teen in the lobby of the Arlo Hotel in Manhattan hotel was filmed by the boy’s father, jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold. He posted the video on Sunday with the caption, “I am furious!!! We see this crap happening all the time, but it hits different when it hits home!!!”

In a 20-minute phone interview with CNN, the still-unidentified woman said she confronted another person in the lobby and told them to “empty their pocket” before she targeted Harrod’s son, Keyon.

Also during her sometimes rambling call with CNN, the woman claimed she was assaulted during the altercation with Keyon Sr. and his son, though she failed to provide further details, including who allegedly assaulted her.

“That’s when everything got a little bit more serious,” she told the outlet. CNN withheld the woman’s name “because she said she has concerns for her safety unrelated to this incident.”

The 22-year-old’s allegation has not been corroborated by investigators or any witnesses to the December 26 incident.

After she eventually agreed to provide evidence to the network to support the claim, the woman, who lives out of state, reportedly stopped replying to CNN’s messages and calls.

READ MORE: Parents of Black Teen Accused by ‘SoHo Karen’ of Stealing Her iPhone Speak Out – They Blame Racism / WATCH

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Keyon Harrold (@keyonharrold)

The woman admits she is worried about the charges she may face over the altercation.

“Of course I worry,” she said. “That’s not who I am. I actually… try very hard to make sure that I am always doing the right thing.”

Harrold, who has worked with the likes of Jay-Z and Beyoncé, said he and his son were headed to breakfast on Saturday when the woman “assaulted” them. The video shows her frantically telling a hotel manager that Keyon had her phone.

“Take the case off that’s mine. Literally get it back,” she barks at the manager.

The teen insists that he’s holding his own phone, as Harrold asks the woman “You think there’s only one iPhone made in the world?”

In an Instagram caption accompanying Harrod’s cell phone video of the incident, he said the woman physically attacked him and his son.

“I’m not letting him walk away with my phone!” she can be heard saying in the video.

An Uber driver returned the woman’s phone to the hotel after the incident.

The NYPD Chief of Detectives said the woman will likely be charged with assault.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

