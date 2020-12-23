Entertainment
Bowlegged Lou’s Personal Refections of Whodini’s Ecstasy/John Fletcher / VIDEO
*Hey y’all, Bowlegged Lou/Full Force here … It’s a sad day as I didn’t want to believe it when I heard it earlier. I send “One Love” to Heaven as our hip hop brother to the right of me in the picture above … John Fletcher aka Ecstasy of Whodini passed away earlier today. R.I.P and condolences to his groupmates, Jalil on the left in this pic and to DJ Grandmaster D as well as Ecstasy’s family & friends.
Besides being so talented with his patented and distinct Hip Hop vocal along with this trademark hat, he was such a great guy. Full Force was honored to work in the studio with Ecstasy (aka Ex) when we produced a song on Whodini for the Nightmare On Elm Street Soundtrack entitled “Anyway You Wanna Swing it.” Just a great dude to be around and to convo with. Great spirit.
Former NBA Player Ulysses 'Junior' Bridgeman Buys Ebony/Jet in $14M Bankruptcy Sale
I was also honored to appear in a video with Ecstasy, Ja & Drew Gmd Carter aka Grandmaster D for my favorite Whodini song, “Funky Beat!” I always told Ex (Ecstasy) that one of my favorite lines in that song was when he said “NOW THAT WHODINI IS INSIDE THE JOINT. Also, Ecstasy was so happy when Whodini got their flowers with The VH1 Hip Hop Honors tribute to them.
Everybody that knew Ex, loved that brother as he was full of love. Let’s don’t forget that Whodini were the ones to coin the phrase ‘One Love’ from their hit song “One Love.”
Ex also played with us on a lot of our Full Force All-Star Celebrity basketball squads. The brother could hoop too, as he especially did damage when we played against New Edition on BET years ago. Such a great person and a good guy.
Friends, how many of us have them? You were one of them, my beloved friend. Rest in Paradise, Ex.
Watch “Whodini – Funky Beat”:
Check out the video that I was talking about, Funky Beat. It was an honor to appear in this video with Ecstasy, Jalil and Grandmaster D. Funky Beat was my favorite Whodini song and not just because I was in the video. It was just a dope joint.
One of the first songs to feature a rap act’s DJ rappin lyrics which was Grandmaster D.
And my favorite signature distinct vocal line of that record was when the music stopped and my man Ecstasy said “Now That Whodini Is Inside The Joint”
Also in the video having fun with the fellas was Malcolm Jamal Warner, Bobby Brown, Run DMC, Donnie Simpson, Kurtis Blow,Mixmaster Ice,Boxer Mark Breland & even Cynthia Horner from Right On Magazine & others.
Ex was such a great dude. REST IN PEACE John Fletcher aka ECSTASY.
Watch “New Edition vs Full Force Charity Basketball 1988” via YouTube:
This is the video where Ecstasy appears right in the beginning talking smack on behalf of Full Force as he & Grandmaster D with Doctor Ice of UTFO played with us on our Full Force all stars celebrity basketball team where we played against New Edition.
Ecstasy had a good game also as he kept joking to Donnie Simpson after the game saying that he helped New Edition win while playing on our side. Lolol. The score would have been closer if Donnie Simpson wouldn’t have scored in the wrong opposite basket giving New Edition two free points. Jeeeez Donnie.
Sudan’s First Oscar Entry ‘You Will Die at Twenty’ Gets a North American Distributor (Trailer)
*Variety reports that distributor Film Movement has acquired North American rights to Amjad Abu Alala’s feature debut “You Will Die at Twenty,” which marks Sudan’s first ever official Oscar submission.
The deal calls for Film Movement to give the work a theatrical rollout via virtual cinema in 2021, followed by a release on home entertainment and digital platforms.
The film, which is only the eighth narrative feature film to be made in Sudan, follows Muzamil, whose death at age 20 is prophesied on the day of his birth by a traveling sheik. Growing up with his mother, Sakina, in a small village under the constant loom of death, the young boy becomes increasingly curious about what it means to live beyond his mother’s confines.
The film has already won several awards on the festival circuit, including the Lion of the Future for best debut film at the Venice Film Festival in 2019, the Golden Star at the El Gouna Film Festival and the Grand Prix Award in the international competition at the Fribourg International Film Festival.
Watch the film’s trailer, and an interview with the cast and crew below:
Russia Banned from Using Name, Flag at Next 2 Olympics Over ‘Doping’ Case [VIDEO]
*Russia has been barred from using its name and flag at the next two Olympics, or at any world championships for the next two years. The ban was handed down last week by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
The move comes after the World Anti-Doping Agency accused Russia of “state-ordered tampering of a testing laboratory database in Moscow,” per USA Today. The ruling also blocked the country from bidding to host major sporting events for two years.
Russian athletes and teams will still be allowed to compete at next year’s Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, as well as world championships including the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. But if anyone tests positive for doping, they’re out.
A four-year ban was initially imposed on the country but was cut to two years on Thursday.
Russian TV Station Mocks Barack Obama in Blackface Skit
Tatiana Kashirina squatting 440lbs(200kg) for 8 reps today. Can your MCM do that? pic.twitter.com/QLrWxhHTZS
— Tempa (@QuickestTempa) March 20, 2019
“WADA is pleased to have won this landmark case,” said World Anti-Doping Agency President Witold Banka in a statement.
“We left no stone unturned in investigating this very complex matter and in presenting our case before CAS.
“The panel has clearly upheld our findings that the Russian authorities brazenly and illegally manipulated the Moscow Laboratory data in an effort to cover up an institutionalized doping scheme.
“In the face of continual resistance and denial from Russia, we clearly proved our case, in accordance with due process. In that regard, this ruling is an important moment for clean sport and athletes all over the world.”
The case centered on accusations that Russian state agencies altered or covered up doping violations.
In a statement, the Russian Anti-doping Agency (RUSADA) said: “Common sense has prevailed and the flawed attempt to continue the exclusion of Russian athletes from international sport has been overturned.
“This will help competitive sport as well as anti-doping efforts worldwide, since the concept of collective guilt in anti-doping can now be consigned to the dustbin of history.”
The ruling does not prohibit Russian government officials, including President Vladimir Putin, from attending major sporting events if invited by the host nation’s head of state.
In related news, Russia’s five-times world champion weightlifter and Olympic medallist Tatiana Kashirina, who was one of the favorites for a gold medal at next year’s Tokyo Games, has been temporarily suspended for an anti-doping rule violation, per MSN.
WE REMEMBER: Whodini’s Ecstasy (John Fletcher) Dies at 56
*Today, hip hop fans are mourning the passing of John Fletcher, better known as Ecstasy from the legendary rap group Whodini. The sad news was brought to the world via musician Questlove on Wednesday (12-23-20) in an Instagram tribute.
“One love to Ecstasy of the legendary #Whodini,” he said. “This man was legendary and a pivotal member of one of the most legendary groups in hip hop. This is sad man.”
View this post on Instagram
Ecstasy, 56 (born on June 7, 1964), along with Jalil Hutchins, formed Whodidni in Brooklyn, N.Y. in 1982. In 1986, DJ Grandmaster Dee joined the group. As of this posting, there’s no official word on the cause of death, but some are speculating that his death – after a bout he had with pneumonia last year – was COVID-19 related.
Whodini went on to record the hit singles, “The Haunted House of Rock,” “Friends,” “Freaks Come Out at Night,” becoming a vital name in the hip hop scene.
Following the news of Ecstasy’s death, Jermaine Dupri penned and posted this tribute:
“My God, this one hurts me so bad, I can’t even believe I’m posting this,” he said. “Ex, you know I love you. Thank you for every word, every conversation, every good time. May your soul rest in power.”
My God, this one hurts me so bad,I can’t even believe I’m posting this,Ex you know I love you 🙏🏾🙏🏾 thank you for every word,every conversation every good time,may your soul Rest In Power 🕊🕊🕊 #whodini q pic.twitter.com/6RGuOankWl
— Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) December 23, 2020
Whodini fan, comedian Loni Love, also paid homage to the late star.
“Just got the sad news, Ecstasy of #Whodini passed away today. Thank you for the music of my youth.. I always loved the Zorro hat!!! Condolences to his family.”
Just got the sad news, Ecstasy of #Whodini passed away today.. Thank you for the music of my youth.. I always loved the Zorro hat!!! Condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/6zdSQTdAI4
— Loni Love (@LoniLove) December 23, 2020
In 2018, as Revolt reminds, Whodini was feted at the 3rd Annual Black Music Honors where they were honored with the Hip Hop Icon Award and a tribute from fellow icons Doug E. Fresh, Yo-Yo and Monie Love who took the stage to perform their classic hits.
