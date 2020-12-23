Entertainment
Angela Bassett, Tina Fey & Phylicia Rashad Discuss Their New Pixar Film ‘Soul’
*Pixar’s new flick “Soul“ is the first animated feature from the studio with a Black lead.
The film tells the story of Joe Gardner ( voiced by Jamie Foxx) a musician and teacher, who suffers an unfortunate accident right before his big break.
We follow his past through “the great before,” where he picks up a mentor, 22 (voiced by Tina Fey) – who isn’t impressed with the possibility of going to earth.
The film also features Phylicia Rashad voicing Joe’s mother Libba Gardner, and Angela Basset as Jazz legend Dorothea Williams. EURweb’s Jill Munroe talked with the film’s leading ladies about mentorship, celebrating the small moments in this pandemic and the impact of being in the first Black-led Pixar film.
Here is Rashad on appearing in Pixar’s first Black-led animation film:
I tend to approach my work through the lens of artistry because I want the work to appeal to all of humanity. As I depict things that are very specific to my ethnicity, to my culture. I don’t have to get so muddled down in it. I don’t get cerebral about that. It just is. And I think the fact that it is, and the theme is so broad, it just touches humanity.
MORE ON EURWEB: Shondaland’s Color-blind ‘Bridgerton’ is Fascinating TV – Debuts Christmas Day on Netflix / WATCH
Amir “Questlove” Thompson voices “Curly,” one of Joe’s former students, who is now a member of Dorothea’s band. Quest described the process of creating Curly’s voice for the role.
You know what’s weird. This was the first time that an animator – I’ve done cartoon voiceovers before – but usually playing myself. They actually said, use your natural voice. Which I thought was weird. The day before, I was that total amateur in the bathroom trying to go through what my animated voice was going to be. They knew I was nervous and they said just be yourself.
This film is in our natural element and I think that’s what makes it relatable and authentic.
“Soul” drops exclusively on Disney+ Christmas day.
News
Russia Banned from Using Name, Flag at Next 2 Olympics Over ‘Doping’ Case [VIDEO]
*Russia has been barred from using its name and flag at the next two Olympics, or at any world championships for the next two years. The ban was handed down last week by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
The move comes after the World Anti-Doping Agency accused Russia of “state-ordered tampering of a testing laboratory database in Moscow,” per USA Today. The ruling also blocked the country from bidding to host major sporting events for two years.
Russian athletes and teams will still be allowed to compete at next year’s Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, as well as world championships including the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. But if anyone tests positive for doping, they’re out.
A four-year ban was initially imposed on the country but was cut to two years on Thursday.
READ MORE: Russian TV Station Mocks Barack Obama in Blackface Skit [WATCH]
Tatiana Kashirina squatting 440lbs(200kg) for 8 reps today. Can your MCM do that? pic.twitter.com/QLrWxhHTZS
— Tempa (@QuickestTempa) March 20, 2019
“WADA is pleased to have won this landmark case,” said World Anti-Doping Agency President Witold Banka in a statement.
“We left no stone unturned in investigating this very complex matter and in presenting our case before CAS.
“The panel has clearly upheld our findings that the Russian authorities brazenly and illegally manipulated the Moscow Laboratory data in an effort to cover up an institutionalized doping scheme.
“In the face of continual resistance and denial from Russia, we clearly proved our case, in accordance with due process. In that regard, this ruling is an important moment for clean sport and athletes all over the world.”
The case centered on accusations that Russian state agencies altered or covered up doping violations.
In a statement, the Russian Anti-doping Agency (RUSADA) said: “Common sense has prevailed and the flawed attempt to continue the exclusion of Russian athletes from international sport has been overturned.
“This will help competitive sport as well as anti-doping efforts worldwide, since the concept of collective guilt in anti-doping can now be consigned to the dustbin of history.”
The ruling does not prohibit Russian government officials, including President Vladimir Putin, from attending major sporting events if invited by the host nation’s head of state.
In related news, Russia’s five-times world champion weightlifter and Olympic medallist Tatiana Kashirina, who was one of the favorites for a gold medal at next year’s Tokyo Games, has been temporarily suspended for an anti-doping rule violation, per MSN.
Entertainment
WE REMEMBER: Whodini’s Ecstasy (John Fletcher) Dies at 56
*Today, hip hop fans are mourning the passing of John Fletcher, better known as Ecstasy from the legendary rap group Whodini. The sad news was brought to the world via musician Questlove on Wednesday (12-23-20) in an Instagram tribute.
“One love to Ecstasy of the legendary #Whodini,” he said. “This man was legendary and a pivotal member of one of the most legendary groups in hip hop. This is sad man.”
View this post on Instagram
Ecstasy, 56 (born on June 7, 1964), along with Jalil Hutchins, formed Whodidni in Brooklyn, N.Y. in 1982. In 1986, DJ Grandmaster Dee joined the group. As of this posting, there’s no official word on the cause of death, but some are speculating that his death – after a bout he had with pneumonia last year – was COVID-19 related.
Whodini went on to record the hit singles, “The Haunted House of Rock,” “Friends,” “Freaks Come Out at Night,” becoming a vital name in the hip hop scene.
Following the news of Ecstasy’s death, Jermaine Dupri penned and posted this tribute:
“My God, this one hurts me so bad, I can’t even believe I’m posting this,” he said. “Ex, you know I love you. Thank you for every word, every conversation, every good time. May your soul rest in power.”
My God, this one hurts me so bad,I can’t even believe I’m posting this,Ex you know I love you 🙏🏾🙏🏾 thank you for every word,every conversation every good time,may your soul Rest In Power 🕊🕊🕊 #whodini q pic.twitter.com/6RGuOankWl
— Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) December 23, 2020
Whodini fan, comedian Loni Love, also paid homage to the late star.
“Just got the sad news, Ecstasy of #Whodini passed away today. Thank you for the music of my youth.. I always loved the Zorro hat!!! Condolences to his family.”
Just got the sad news, Ecstasy of #Whodini passed away today.. Thank you for the music of my youth.. I always loved the Zorro hat!!! Condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/6zdSQTdAI4
— Loni Love (@LoniLove) December 23, 2020
In 2018, as Revolt reminds, Whodini was feted at the 3rd Annual Black Music Honors where they were honored with the Hip Hop Icon Award and a tribute from fellow icons Doug E. Fresh, Yo-Yo and Monie Love who took the stage to perform their classic hits.
Entertainment
R&B Legend Shirley Murdock Releases New Holiday Classic ‘Winter Wonderland’ – Watch/Listen
*Hollywood, CA – R&B legend and songwriter Shirley Murdock behind hits such as, “As We Lay,” “Go on Without You,” “Husband,” and also known for her vocals on Zapp and Roger Troutman’s hit single “Computer Love” has released a rendition of a favorite holiday classic, “Winter Wonderland” on all digital streaming platforms.
Shirley Murdock’s cover of the 1934 tune brings an inescapable joy that moves through your body
She gives “Winter Wonderland” a soul transfusion the likes of which you won’t experience anywhere else. Her must-play version will carry you away into a wonderful winter wonderland.
In 1986, her gold-selling debut album, entitled Shirley Murdock! on Elecktra Records cemented the soul singer as a bonafide “hit-maker.”
“I’ve always enjoyed singing holiday classics, since a young girl,” says Murdock.
“I think especially now, we need to spread more holiday cheer in the world as we navigate in this pandemic,” she says. “What better song to do this, then Winter Wonderland.”
MORE NEWS: Shondaland’s Color-blind ‘Bridgerton’ is Fascinating TV – Debuts Christmas Day on Netflix / WATCH
Shirley Murdock is a true multi-media beloved songstress spanning achievements in music, television, and theatre.
The chart-topping Billboard superstar continues to surprise us with soulful and timeless music that makes us feel good, like only she can.
Get in the spirit and enjoy “Winter Wonderland,” a classic favorite by Shirley Murdock!
For all things Shirley Murdock, click here
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider8 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd7 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer
-
News6 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]