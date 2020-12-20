Arts & Culture
Will Color-Blind Period Dramas Become the Norm?
*There was a time in movie and television productions when making a period piece followed a certain pattern: white actors played the roles of white history makers and white female actresses played the roles of white women history makers. Those days may be over.
Following the success of the 2019 film, “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” Hollywood filmmakers are reevaluating how to approach casting of period dramas.
“The Personal History of David Copperfield” re-imagines Charles Dickens. In the film, Black actress Rosalind Eleazer plays Agnes, the love interest of Dickens, which traditionally would have been played by a white actress. It seems a trend is following.
In the Netflix series “Hollywood,” director Ryan Murphy rewrote a major role to accommodate Black female lead (Laura Harrier. In the new Hulu, satirical comedy “The Great,” which depicts the life of Catherine the Great, there is some color-blind casting.
In addition, Netflix’s upcoming period piece “Bridgerton” will feature an entirely color-blind cast (see trailer above). The production is produced by Shonda Rhimes and is based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling novels set in Regency London. The production will showcase Black and mixed-race actors, playing lords and ladies alongside of their white counterparts.
According to a growing number of casting directors, a rebalancing of the scale has long been overdue. There should be more actors and actresses from minority backgrounds to claim parts that correspond to their personal identities and talents, versus their color.
“I’m ashamed to say that the word ‘inclusive’ only started to be used a few years ago in our business,” says Kelly Valentine Hendry, Bridgerton’s casting director.
“Inclusive casting can also mean offering parts written for men to women, and ensuring that gay, transgender and disabled actors have opportunities to play people from their own communities,” said one Hollywood executive. “The goal is to address the systemic inequalities that exist within our business by providing marginalized groups with more work and preventing both the whitewashing and straightwashing of prominent roles.”
Patti Austin Drops Sassy New Georgia Senate Runoff-Election Song ‘Georgia Ur Votin 4ME2’ (Watch)
*Grammy-winning vocalist Patti Austin decided to do what she does best in a bid to get out the vote in Georgia, despite not residing in the Peach state.
“I know you’ve gotta be tired of washing hands and wearing masks/ But you can save the planet’s ass!,” Austin belts in the brassy big-band ditty, “Georgia Ur Votin 4ME2.”
The song was posted by the political action committee MeidasTouch. Georgia’s Jan. 5 runoff vote will determine whether or not the entire U.S. Senate goes Democrat or Republican. Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock are facing an uphill battle against incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, both of whom are accused of insider trading.
As Austin’s song winds down, she vamps, “QAnon conspiracies, vote that crap away from me!”
Watch Patti Austin belt “Georgia Ur Votin 4ME2” below:
Black Teen Expelled from N.C. Private School After Mom’s Complaint About August Wilson’s ‘Fences’ Escalates (Watch)
*A Charlotte, N.C. mother says her Black son was kicked out of a predominantly white private school that he had attended for 10 years after she complained about his 9th grade class reading “Fences,” a play by Black playwright August Wilson.
Faith Fox had an issue with the racial slurs uttered throughout the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, which deals with racism in America during the 1950s. She said her son and his classmates at Providence Day School were set to read the play, and that the school told parents in early November that students would not say the n-words while reading in class. They said that part of the lesson would include “considering the word itself and some of its more nuanced aspects of meaning.” Jamel’s mom was still concerned.
According to the New York Times, “Faith Fox, a lawyer and single mother, said in an interview that she imagined her son’s mostly white class at the Providence Day School reading the dialogue out loud. She said her main concern was that the themes were too mature for the group and would foster stereotypes about Black families.”
The newspaper reported that the school and Fox worked out an arrangement so her son could participate in an “alternate lesson” instead. But, “Ms. Fox’s disagreement escalated. She took it to a parents’ Facebook group, and later fired off an email that school officials said was a personal attack on a faculty member,” the paper reported.
The controversy, as well as Fox’s history of creating a “toxic” environment, led to the administration’s decision to rescind enrollment for Fox’s son, Jamel. The paper’s headline says the school “expelled” Jamel, but the private school called it a “termination of enrollment.”
Watch the story below:
Jamie Foxx Talks Adding His Special Sauce to ‘Joe’ in ‘SOUL’ / WATCH
The animated film “Soul” debuts on Disney+ on Christmas Day. The feature marks Pixar’s first with a Black lead.
“Soul” stars Jamie Foxx as “Joe,” a middle-school band teacher whose passion in life is Jazz. An unfortunate accident right before his big break sends him to “The Great Before.”
This is the place where souls are sent before they go to earth, to receive their personality. When he’s tasked with helping “22” (voiced by Tina Fey, 30 Rock) find passion and meaning, Joe learns to discover new meaning to things in his own life too.
The film also stars Phylicia Rashad (voice of “Libba Gardner” – Joe’s mom,) Angela Bassett (voice of jazz singer “Dorothea Williams”) and Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson (voice of “Curley”)
EURweb correspondent Jill Munroe spoke with Foxx and the film’s co-directors/ story creators, Pete Doctor and Kemp Powers plus producer Dana Murray, about Foxx’s handprint on the film, and the importance of mentorship.
Foxx on what aspects of himself he brought to the character of Joe:
Just enthusiasm. I feel like living in the world of what I live in. When it comes to art, when art is your trade. That is a death-defying, unpredictable place to be in. Well, I sing, but do I sing good enough? Well I play, but do I play enough, I act but do I act good enough? You never know. But you know that is your passion. And you won’t know until something falls your way. Sometimes it takes a short period of time, or it could take a lifetime. So that’s what I brought to Joe. The fact that I have that enthusiasm and it never waivers. I’m always about the fun, the joy, the laughs, the music. I could be in a little room with four or five people, playing some bongos and piano and be happy. Or be on stage with hundreds of thousands and still give the same feeling. That’s what I gave Joe.
Here’s Kemp Powers on the importance of creating this world with a Black man as center:
I just wanted him to be a guy that I recognized. I went to public school in New York, and it was important to us that Joe actually be a good teacher. But to be a good teacher, he couldn’t be a pushover. Public school kids are witty … For me getting to show Black characters, ones that I enjoy and recognize. That I love and not have to water them down in a way that one might expect one would have to, being able to help put that on the screen was really exciting to me.
