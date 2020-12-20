News
Tisha Campbell Has Finally Finalized her Divorce from Duane Martin / Video
*Whew! The process is finally over. That’s right, Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin finalized their divorce on Wednesday. We’re talking a little over two years after she first filed.
The couple’s divorce documents reveal that the couple — who share children Xen, 19, and Ezekiel, 11 — will share joint legal custody and physical custody of Ezekiel, who will alternate weeks with his parents, reports Page Six.
We also learned, via the divorce settlement, that Campbell, 52, and Martin, 55, will not seek child or spousal support from each other.
The official date of separation is listed as Dec. 17, 2017, and irreconcilable differences were listed as the reason for the split. They tied the knot in 1996.
Campbell confirmed the split to Page Six in February of 2018.
“After 27 years of being together and two amazing children, it pains me to announce that I’ve filed for divorce,” she said in a statement. “It’s an emotional time and I graciously ask for privacy for me, our children and the rest of our family.”
As things appear to have gotten physical between the two, while the divorce was ongoing, in January 2019, Campbell was granted a restraining order against Martin, after claiming he allegedly abused her repeatedly.
“I can no longer live in fear of retaliation,” she said. “The need [to] press criminal charges for his acts overshadow the embarrassment of making his crimes against me public through this report.”
However, a month later, Campbell requested the restraining order be dropped in an effort to co-parent their sons.
Arts & Culture
Will Color-Blind Period Dramas Become the Norm?
*There was a time in movie and television productions when making a period piece followed a certain pattern: white actors played the roles of white history makers and white female actresses played the roles of white women history makers. Those days may be over.
Following the success of the 2019 film, “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” Hollywood filmmakers are reevaluating how to approach casting of period dramas.
“The Personal History of David Copperfield” re-imagines Charles Dickens. In the film, Black actress Rosalind Eleazer plays Agnes, the love interest of Dickens, which traditionally would have been played by a white actress. It seems a trend is following.
In the Netflix series “Hollywood,” director Ryan Murphy rewrote a major role to accommodate Black female lead (Laura Harrier. In the new Hulu, satirical comedy “The Great,” which depicts the life of Catherine the Great, there is some color-blind casting.
In addition, Netflix’s upcoming period piece “Bridgerton” will feature an entirely color-blind cast (see trailer above). The production is produced by Shonda Rhimes and is based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling novels set in Regency London. The production will showcase Black and mixed-race actors, playing lords and ladies alongside of their white counterparts.
According to a growing number of casting directors, a rebalancing of the scale has long been overdue. There should be more actors and actresses from minority backgrounds to claim parts that correspond to their personal identities and talents, versus their color.
“I’m ashamed to say that the word ‘inclusive’ only started to be used a few years ago in our business,” says Kelly Valentine Hendry, Bridgerton’s casting director.
“Inclusive casting can also mean offering parts written for men to women, and ensuring that gay, transgender and disabled actors have opportunities to play people from their own communities,” said one Hollywood executive. “The goal is to address the systemic inequalities that exist within our business by providing marginalized groups with more work and preventing both the whitewashing and straightwashing of prominent roles.”
EURweb Original Content
African Shaman Makhosi Nejeser Explains How to Ceremonially Say Goodbye to 2020
*As we round out a globally challenging year and approach a new one, many are looking forward to also renewing their minds, bodies, and spirits.
When it comes to cleansing the negative experiences of 2020, Makhosi Nejeser, a fully initiated Sanusi (Zulu Shaman) suggests traditional methods of personal healing, consciousness development, and transformation to start anew. With years of study and practice in ritual ceremonies, her insight on transcending the tumult includes suggestions for growth and endurance.
Nejeser bridges understanding between esoteric truths and practical and real-world applications. By breaking down complex spiritual ideas practiced by our ancestors, she makes them more approachable and relevant to contemporary growth seekers.
View this post on Instagram
In her own words, she guides us on not just the necessity of cleansing but also what would be considered spiritual and physical well-being maintenance.
“There are two things that I highly recommend everyone do regularly and the first is a very simple energetic cleanse. I know that right now things like smudging, etc, are really popular for that, but I’m actually a proponent of simply using water. We don’t have to hurt or endanger any plants in order to utilize water. It helps with setting the intention of cleansing from all of the fear and impatience and heaviness felt since this pandemic started. The other thing that I invite people to look at and where shamanism—not just the ceremonial or ritual aspect of it—is useful is with regards to relationship,” Nejeser says. “Shamanism is really a paradigm that’s built on understanding and prioritizing relationships — a relationship with oneself, and with one’s family, lineage and ancestry as well as our relationship with nature and how we find ourselves harmonized within it. With many people that I’ve been guiding through this time, a lot of them are struggling because they’re coming to this realization that they were operating in a robotic mode, and that their relationships were unstable, or not like they desire for them to be. The energetic instability that we’re experiencing in the world right now is also showing up in our personal lives. This time offers us an opportunity to look at what is working and what is not and be open to the shift.”
As for actual techniques for undertaking a personal shift during difficult times she further advises certain procedures. She states:
“One of the simplest things that people can do is bringing their awareness to the breath. Allowing yourself to take intentional, deep breaths by itself begins to relax the nervous system, calm the mind, bring you into the present, and then from there, you can take these three steps: The first step is essential to awaken, which is about becoming aware. The second step is to align yourself with what it is that you desire moving forward. The third is to activate, which is the aligned action portion of that three-step process. The most important thing out of that is to develop our awareness of what is actually happening, not what we believe is happening. And then looking at, is this actually serving me? Is it serving my family, my community? Is it serving us as a whole? If not, then what is serving us? What new path can we choose? That process would take us in a more desirable direction.”
Makhosi Nejeser offers a free quiz that helps seekers know their own level of self-awareness, as well as a bonus activation, which helps to expand into the next level. Find the free quiz and the Activate Your Intuition course available on her website http://www.theroyalshaman.com.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Dionne Warwick Wants Teyana Taylor to Play Her in Potential Netflix Series – Teyana is Down
*Sometimes to get what you want you’ve got to put it out there in the universe. That’s what Dionne Warwick did when she announced to the world that she wants Teyana Taylor to play her on the small screen in a potential series!!!
Well, if you haven’t been keeping up, Dionne Warwick has become a Twitter maven and her latest Twitter fun move involved pitching Netflix on a series about her life and career. However, the legendary entertainer made clear she would only want to see Teyana cast as her. Flash forward a day or two later and Dionne and Teyana are talking and striking up a deal.
According to sources, via TMZ, Warwick reached out to Karen Civil, a member of Teyana Taylor’s team connected them by phone. The source says Dionne and Teyana spoke for a while about Dionne’s biographical series ideas, and Teyana expressed her desire to play the part.
Check this out. Not only does Taylor desire to play the starring role, we hear she and Dionne Warwick discussed producing the series through Taylor”s production company, “The Aunties Production.”
Hmm, sounds like things are moving forward to us.
This is a case for @netflix. Please don’t ask who I would cast to play me as it would obviously be @TEYANATAYLOR. pic.twitter.com/acGbBKGFfH
— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 16, 2020
The bottom line, for now, is that Netflix has expressed interest in a potential series and Dionne’s family is still working out logistics. Recruiting Teyana was their first priority, though.
If it comes to fruition, it will be a milestone for both women: Producing-wise for Teyana, and for Dionne … her first biopic series.
Like we said, moving are m moving forward. That’s definitely a good sign.
