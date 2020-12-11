Legal
U.S. Government Sues Facebook Over Acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp [VIDEO]
*The U.S. government and more than 40 states have sued Facebook over its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp, claiming the popular social media platform engages in illegal tactics to crush competitors.
“For nearly a decade, Facebook has used its dominance and monopoly power to crush smaller rivals and snuff out competition,” New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced in a press conference. “Facebook used vast amounts of money to acquire potential rivals before they could threaten the company’s dominance.”
Here’s more from CNN:
The Federal Trade Commission, in particular, is seeking a permanent injunction in federal court that could, among other things, require the company to divest assets, including Instagram and WhatsApp, effectively breaking up Facebook as we know it. The states are also calling for the company to be broken up, if necessary.
READ MORE: Jeezy on Georgia Runoff: ‘We Can’t Fight Half the Battle and Not Finish the War’
“Personal social networking is central to the lives of millions of Americans,” said Ian Conner, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, in a statement. “Facebook’s actions to entrench and maintain its monopoly deny consumers the benefits of competition. Our aim is to roll back Facebook’s anticompetitive conduct and restore competition so that innovation and free competition can thrive.”
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified at an antitrust hearing in Congress over the summer, during which emails surfaced between him and Facebook’s then-CFO David Ebersman about the purchase of Instagram.
“One way of looking at this is that what we’re really buying is time. Even if some new competitors springs up, buying Instagram, Path, Foursquare, etc now will give us a year or more to integrate their dynamics before anyone can get close to their scale again. Within that time, if we incorporate the social mechanics they were using, those new products won’t get much traction since we’ll already have their mechanics deployed at scale,” Zuckerberg said. In a follow-up email from Zuckerberg noted “didn’t mean to imply that we’d be buying them to prevent them from competing with us in any way.”
So, what’s at the heart of this lawsuit?
As reported by the New York Times, “There’s a legal reason Instagram and WhatsApp are at the heart of the state and federal lawsuits. Trying to reduce competition by purchasing rivals is an explicit violation of America’s antitrust laws. That’s exactly what government lawyers say Facebook did and will keep doing,” the publication writes.
How will the lawsuits affect people who use Facebook?
The Times report goes on to note that “Lawsuits like this might take years to resolve. Your experience with Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp or Messenger won’t suddenly be different tomorrow.”
The Facebook lawsuits are fully explained here.
Coronavirus
The Story That Launched ‘Daily Show’s’ New Segment ‘You’re So Lucky You’re White’ (Watch)
*In protest against New York’s COVID restrictions, a Staten Island bar owner declares his property an autonomous zone, hits a cop with his car, and becomes a Fox News hero.
Now, the man is the first story under the “Daily Show’s” new segment, “You’re So Lucky You’re White.”
Host Trevor Noah compares this man’s treatment by law enforcement and media to the ways Black people would be treated for the same actions.
crime
Council Denies Family’s Request for New Prosecutor in Breonna Taylor Case
*A special prosecutor will not be appointed to investigate the death of Breonna Taylor, the Kentucky Prosecutors Advisory Council unanimously decided on Friday.
According to MSN, the council argued that it does not have the legal authority to appoint the prosecutor, but attorneys for Taylor’s family disagree.
In October, Tamika Palmer, Taylor’s mother, called for an independent special prosecutor and a new grand jury to be appointed to the case. Her request came days after two members of the original grand jury told “CBS This Morning” that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron did not present them with the option to indict any of the police officers involved with Breonna’s death.
Only former officer Brett Hankison was charged with wanton endangerment for shooting into Taylor’s neighbor’s apartment.
READ MORE: Cori Bush Says GOP Lawmakers Thought She was Breonna Taylor [VIDEO]
AG Cameron said back in September that if the grand jury “wanted to make an assessment about different charges, they could have done that.”
“It was a betrayal,” Juror No. 2 told Gayle King of “CBS This Morning.” Adding, “They didn’t give us the charges up front… when they gave us all of that testimony, over 20-something hours, and then to say that these are the only charges that they’re coming up with, it’s like, ‘Well, what did we just sit through?'”
Sam Aguiar, one of Palmer’s attorneys, noted that the case shows “how the cards stack so heavily in favor of law enforcement and against Black women.”
“Daniel Cameron completely undermined the integrity of our justice system, exposing its bias and the unethical conduct which happens behind the secret walls of grand jury proceedings,” Aguiar said. “Rather than fix this, eight prosecutors today chose to condone it. Their failure to step up here was cowardly. The whole world now sees clearly how the blindness of lady justice does not exist in Kentucky for Black women.”
Another Taylor family attorney, Lonita Baker, said case law supports the request for a new prosecutor, per CBS affiliate WLKY.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Boosie Badazz Suing Mark Zuckerberg for $20M Over Instagram Ban
*Boosie Badazz is suing Mark Zuckerberg after his Instagram account was shut down in August.
We previously reported… the rapper pleaded with Zuckerberg to restore his Instagram page after he was banned for constantly promoting sexually suggestive photos from his OnlyFans account.
“They just took my Instagram,” Boosie said in a video message shared with fans at the time(see above). “Mark Zuckinburger, I need to talk to you. Bosses need to talk to bosses [sic]. I don’t know what I did but I need my Instagram back. I don’t even know what I did! But this is how I feed my family. Mark, do not do this to 2020. Do not take Boosie off Instagram! We need to talk, Mark.”
Boosie claims the ban affected his business and now he’s suing for $20 million for racial discrimination.
READ MORE: Boosie Had 2 Surgeries on Leg After Being Shot – But NO Amputation Despite Reports
View this post on Instagram
“He made some of my business ventures go down, so I’m suing him now. I’m filing a lawsuit against him now,” he said in an interview for VLADTV released on Thursday, December 3. He claimed, “He stopped me of Instagram and he didn’t put me back on Instagram. And it’s affecting my business.”
Boosie noted that there are plenty of people who have been banned from the Instagram platform who have done way worse things than him, but those accounts were resorted.
“So you can give other 2 million people their Instagram back for derogatory things they did,” he said. “This is discrimination,” he went on accusing. “Something is wrong. Somebody must be mad cuz I say their name wrong and they’re trying to chastise me.”
Hear him tell it via the Instagram clip above or watch below.
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd7 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News6 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer