Music
Jeezy on Georgia Runoff: ‘We Can’t Fight Half the Battle and Not Finish the War’
*”Not every rapper who identifies with “trap” music has shown an eagerness to evolve into community leadership outside of their storied street-entrepreneurial beginnings.
Yet trap music impresario Jeezy has gone from encouraging a “Trap or Die” mentality to providing political thug motivation in recent years, endorsing President-Elect Joe Biden in the 2020 election, tweeting support for Hillary Clinton in 2015, and giving fans on both sides of the tracks the unforgettable song “My President Is Black” in time to inspire energy in Barack Obama’s historic 2008 victory.
The Georgia resident and “Recession 2″ rapper tells “Rolling Stone” how he came to endorse Obama and record the political rap record which became an unofficial campaign theme song (and whose video featured a cheerful cameo from the late John Lewis), how monetary policy factored into his political awakening, and the importance of the upcoming Senate runoff in Georgia on January 5th.”
CHECK OUT THE REST OF THE ARTICLE HERE
LISTEN TO THE RECESSION 2 HERE
ABOUT JEEZY:
With more than a dozen RIAA gold, platinum, and multi-platinum hits to his credit, JEEZY, the Atlanta pioneer of hip-hop’s dominant trap genre, has amassed over 6.5 billion catalog streams, and over 960 million YouTube channel views. 2020 marked the 15th anniversary of Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, his seminal RIAA platinum debut album via Def Jam. It entered the Rap and R&B charts at #1 (#2 on the pop side), and immortalized trap music with the double-platinum #1 hit “Soul Survivor” featuring Akon.
The RIAA platinum TM 102: The Inspiration (2006, with “Go Getta” featuring R. Kelly and “I Luv It”) entered at #1 across the board (pop, R&B and Rap), as did the album that followed, the aptly-titled The Recession (2008), containing the #1 double-platinum hit “Put On” featuring Kanye West. JEEZY’s next two albums, TM 103: Hustlerz Ambition (2011, with the Top 5 hits “Lose My Mind” featuring Plies; and “Leave You Alone” featuring Ne-Yo) and Seen It All: The Autobiography (2014, with the RIAA gold title tune “Seen It All” featuring Jay-Z) kept up the momentum, both of them again entering the Rap and R&B album charts at #1.
Trap Or Die 3 (Oct. 2016, with “All There” featuring the late Bankroll Fresh) was JEEZY’s third LP to debut at #1 across-the-board on the pop, R&B/hip-hop, and Rap charts. Guests also included Plies Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, French Montana, Yo Gotti, and Bankroll Fresh. JEEZY headlined the “Trap Or Die 3 Tour” in March-April 2017. Pressure (Dec. 2017) had features by fellow Def Jam MCs YG and 2 Chainz, as well as Rick Ross, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Puff Daddy, Kodak Black and others. In February-March 2018, JEEZY headlined “The Cold Summer Tour,” during which he shocked fans around the world by first announcing that his next album (i.e. TM 104) would be his final one.
Joanne Hunter / [email protected]
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Dionne Warwick Claps Back at Wendy Williams for Talking About Her 2002 Marijuana Charge [VIDEO]
*Dionne Warwick has clapped back at Wendy Williams for discussing the singer’s past marijuana charge.
“A friend alerted me that Wendy Williams was spending a lot of not nice time speaking on me,” Warwick, 79, tweeted on Wednesday. “I tuned in to her show to catch the last few minutes of her speaking about me and as in the past, she seems not to be able to speak without maliciously made comments.”
Warwick hopes that Wendy can keep the singer’s name out of her mouth going forward.
“My hope is my name will refrain from being spoken or thought of by her as this conversation was held a few years ago letting her know there was, nor would be any need, for her to say the name Dionne Warwick for any reason,” she said. “I don’t believe one has to be mean to get noticed.”
She added, “There’s an old saying you can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar! Try it Wendy you might like it,” along with a clown and smiley emoji.
READ MORE: Wendy Williams Announces the Death of Her Mom, Shirley Williams (Watch)
During her show on Wednesday, Williams also commented on Warwick’s Twitter account.
“She doesn’t like me though, I know she doesn’t like me,” Williams then said, adding, “She’s been here. She’s a friend to the show. She’s a friend to the show ’cause she has something to promote and we’re the social influencers and she’s smart.”
Williams continued, “But, once she gets off the show, you know she’s probably like, ‘Bitch.’ It’s okay, Ms. Warwick, it’s okay.”
She then recalled Warwick’s 2002 marijuana charge for possession.
“I totally believe that she is doing her own tweeting, but I think that Brittani is her right hand. After Aunt Dionne does what she wants, after midnight, maybe after some bud,” Williams said.
She continued, “Well, you remember a few years ago, aunt Dionne was stopped at the Miami airport trying to get back to Jersey and you know, Jersey now has the bud. But, Miami is ‘buddier.’ TSA stopped aunt Dionne and opened up a lipstick tube and found four, excuse me, 11 pre-rolled joints. Oh yeah, they got the dog on it [and] it was weed… Yeah, she’s still [consuming marijuana.] After midnight, a little bud, a little Chardonnay.”
Williams went on to address Warwick directly, saying “we’re only having fun with you.”
“Aunt Dionne knows how to stay relevant and Brittani is right there giving her all the filters and checking it over before she sends [it] and I think that’s a great thing,” Williams said. “I think if you’re a person of a particular age, you need social media and you need to get down sometimes and talk at these kids, not to them, at them. But you did need someone in your family to make sure that you’re coming off correct.”
Watch Wednesday’s show below:
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Gunman Who Fatally Shot Texas Rapper Mo3 Has Been Arrested
*A suspect in connection with the November shooting of Texas rapper Mo3 has been arrested.
We previously reported… Mo3 was gunned down on an interstate in the Dallas, according to TMZ. The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Melvin Noble, was on the come up in the rap game. He was also a known associate of Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz.
The story goes that he was driving on the freeway when another car pulled up next to him. Apparently Mo3 stopped his car and a gunman got out of his and approached the rapper. TMZ reports that Mo3 also got out of his car and started running down the interstate with the gunman chasing him.
READ MORE: Another Rapper Shot in Dallas: Lil Boosie Takes A Bullet in the Leg Days After Mo3 Slaying
Dang y’all shot MO3 in the head smhhhh pic.twitter.com/hFrFTu3zoF
— Lon D. Rob (@Mr_Class__) November 11, 2020
The gunman fired multiple rounds with at least one striking Mo3 in the back of the head.
First responders transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
According to TMZ, the gunman also shot a bystander who was sitting in his vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
**ARREST MADE** Through the course of the investigation, Detectives determined that suspect Kewon Dontrell White, a 21-year old B/M was responsible for killing the victim, Melvin A. Noble. His bond for the murder charge will be set by the magistrate. https://t.co/JojHl8kTse
— Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) December 10, 2020
Fox 23 reports that the gunamn, Kewon Dontrell White, 21, is facing a murder charge as well as a charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a felon. He’s currently in federal custody, Dallas police said in a news release Wednesday.
Police have not released a motive in the case.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
K. Michelle Claps Back After Catching Heat For Wishing R. Kelly Was Free
*K. Michelle is catching heat for taking to social media to praise R. Kelly and wanting him released from jail so he can help guide her career.
“I swear if Rob was here so many of my musical questions would be answered,” she tweeted. “If you have a mentor u need to learn as much musically as possible, but I took so days of learning for granted never knowing this would happen to him.”
She also believes that Kelly is being “crucified” and that he has a “sickness.”
“No one will ever understand how heavy it is watching the person who saved your life be crucified in front of the world for their sickness,” she added.
READ MORE: EUR Exclusive: How A Pregnancy Changed Everything in George Clooney’s ‘The Midnight Sky’ (Watch)
She explained in another tweet that she’s trying to create an authentic R&B album.
“I’m trying to create the most genuine Last R&B record and I really need to play it for him but u can’t,” she wrote. “It hurts. I have to be confident In my skills and do this alone.”
K. Michelle claims she is not condoning Kelly’s alleged sex crimes.
“Once again i’m not defending single soul. Wrong is wrong,” she wrote. “But within separating the man from the music, musically I’ve trusted him my whole career and now it’s time to trust my own self. No one will ever understand how heavy it is watching the person who saved your life be crucified in front of the world for their sickness,” she concluded
As expected, the singer is being hit with backlash for suggesting that having her mentor’s guidance is more important than Kelly’s alleged victims receiving justice.
Michelle responded to the criticism in another series of tweets. “No regrets I say what I say. Ain’t my fault people didn’t pay attention in elementary school and can’t comprehend that im not defending anyone. I’m talking about MY STORY, MY LIFE. No soul alive will take my God given rights 2feel,” she wrote.
“I’ve had conversations with some of the victims and offered my help but because I don’t POST it I don’t care? Wow. Y’all fav post themselves passing out gifts for clout everyday but that ain’t me! I NO LONGER HAVE SH*T TO PROVE ON AN APP!,” she continued. “Either way it’s a sickness. I know you people on the couch think you are psychiatrist but guess I ACTUALLY HAVE A WHOLE DEGREE IN PSYCHOLOGY from Florida A&M. It’s all wrong and it’s a sickness.”
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd7 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News6 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer