Olivia Jade Giannulli Acknowledges Her ‘Insane White Privilege’ Amid Parents’ College Admissions Scandal [VIDEO]

*Olivia Jade Giannulli, the daughter of Lori Loughlin, has broken her silence on her parents’ involvement in the college admissions scandal.

The 21-year-old popular YouTuber sat down for Tuesday’s episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, where she opened up about mother and father, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, serving prison time for their role in the controversy.

We previously reported…Loughlin was sentenced to a 2-month federal prison sentence while Mossimo was sentenced to 5-months for conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

“It’s been hard,” Olivia said on Red Table Talk. “I think for anybody, no matter what the situation is, you don’t want to see your parents go to prison, but also I think it’s necessary for us to move on and move forward.”

Olivia Jade admits that her family “messed up.”

“I’m not trying to victimize myself. I don’t want pity — I don’t deserve pity. We messed up. I just want a second chance to be like, ‘I recognize I messed up,'” she said, per PEOPLE. “I never got to say, ‘I’m really sorry that this happened,’ or ‘I really own that this was a big mess-up on everybody’s part,’ but I think everybody feels that way in my family right now.”

Olivia also recalled the moment she first learned that the scandal was making national news.

“I was sitting with a group of friends and I knew any second everybody was going to know too, if they didn’t already, and I remember just freezing and feeling so ashamed — I went home and hid myself for probably three or four months,” she said, noting that she immediately knew what she and her parents did to get her and her sister, Isabella Rose, 22, enrolled in an elitist college was “wrong.”

Loughlin and Mossimo were accused of paying college admissions scam ringleader Rick Singer $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though neither of them rowed, ABC News reported.

The couple was charged with bribery, money laundering conspiracy, mail and wire fraud conspiracy. Both initially pleaded not guilty before eventually agreeing to take a plea deal.

“I never went back [to school],” Olivia said on Red Table Talk. “I was too embarrassed. I shouldn’t have been there in the first place, clearly, so there was no point in me trying to go back.”

Olivia goes on to say that she “wasn’t angry” at her parents because she “didn’t see the wrong” in them trying to cheat their daughters’ way into college.

“I was like, ‘Why is everybody complaining?'” she said. “That’s embarrassing within itself, that I walked around my whole 20 years of life not realizing, ‘You have insane privilege. You’re like the poster child of white privilege. You had no idea.'”

Olivia Jade claims she and her family have learned valuable lessons from this experience.

“Although it took a crazy experience for me and my family to realize it, I’m happy that we do know that’ll never happen [again],” she said. “When I have kids, that’ll never happen. I just hope people can see that,” she said.

“I want to move forward and I totally, totally understand if people aren’t ready to jump on board with me, but I’m here because I want to leave it on the table,” she added. “I don’t want to keep dragging this throughout my life.”

