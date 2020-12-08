crime
Olivia Jade Giannulli Acknowledges Her ‘Insane White Privilege’ Amid Parents’ College Admissions Scandal [VIDEO]
*Olivia Jade Giannulli, the daughter of Lori Loughlin, has broken her silence on her parents’ involvement in the college admissions scandal.
The 21-year-old popular YouTuber sat down for Tuesday’s episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, where she opened up about mother and father, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, serving prison time for their role in the controversy.
We previously reported…Loughlin was sentenced to a 2-month federal prison sentence while Mossimo was sentenced to 5-months for conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.
“It’s been hard,” Olivia said on Red Table Talk. “I think for anybody, no matter what the situation is, you don’t want to see your parents go to prison, but also I think it’s necessary for us to move on and move forward.”
Olivia Jade admits that her family “messed up.”
“I’m not trying to victimize myself. I don’t want pity — I don’t deserve pity. We messed up. I just want a second chance to be like, ‘I recognize I messed up,'” she said, per PEOPLE. “I never got to say, ‘I’m really sorry that this happened,’ or ‘I really own that this was a big mess-up on everybody’s part,’ but I think everybody feels that way in my family right now.”
Olivia also recalled the moment she first learned that the scandal was making national news.
“I was sitting with a group of friends and I knew any second everybody was going to know too, if they didn’t already, and I remember just freezing and feeling so ashamed — I went home and hid myself for probably three or four months,” she said, noting that she immediately knew what she and her parents did to get her and her sister, Isabella Rose, 22, enrolled in an elitist college was “wrong.”
Loughlin and Mossimo were accused of paying college admissions scam ringleader Rick Singer $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though neither of them rowed, ABC News reported.
The couple was charged with bribery, money laundering conspiracy, mail and wire fraud conspiracy. Both initially pleaded not guilty before eventually agreeing to take a plea deal.
“I never went back [to school],” Olivia said on Red Table Talk. “I was too embarrassed. I shouldn’t have been there in the first place, clearly, so there was no point in me trying to go back.”
Olivia goes on to say that she “wasn’t angry” at her parents because she “didn’t see the wrong” in them trying to cheat their daughters’ way into college.
“I was like, ‘Why is everybody complaining?'” she said. “That’s embarrassing within itself, that I walked around my whole 20 years of life not realizing, ‘You have insane privilege. You’re like the poster child of white privilege. You had no idea.'”
Olivia Jade claims she and her family have learned valuable lessons from this experience.
“Although it took a crazy experience for me and my family to realize it, I’m happy that we do know that’ll never happen [again],” she said. “When I have kids, that’ll never happen. I just hope people can see that,” she said.
“I want to move forward and I totally, totally understand if people aren’t ready to jump on board with me, but I’m here because I want to leave it on the table,” she added. “I don’t want to keep dragging this throughout my life.”
Michael Eric Dyson: White Suspect’s Insane Standoff with Ohio Police is Pure White Privilege [WATCH]
*Michael Eric Dyson has reacted to the wild body cam footage showing a white suspect threatening to shoot a cop. (Scroll down to watch the insane video.)
The famed author and professor notes that the standoff highlights white privilege, a subject Dyson explores in his new book “Long Time Coming: Reckoning with Race in America.”
Here’s more from TMZ:
The video shows Merak Burr, who is white, refusing to get out of his car, flaunting a handgun on the seat next to him, and even threatening to shoot the cops!!! And, having done all of that, Burr was still able to defy the cops and drive away … without getting shot.
Michael joined TMZ Live Monday and addressed the body cam video of the tense standoff between a white male and cops in Ohio, saying… “You and I both know that had that been a motorist of color that motorist would have been dead.”
Michael makes it clear … had Burr been a person of color, the outcome would have likely ended in his death, and the shooting would ultimately be determined as justified.
Scroll up to hear more from Dyon on the incident via the clip above.
In related news, Dyson says his new book is a guide to help America reckon with race.
In an interview with NPR, he’s asked about sections of the book that directly address white readers. When asked what is his message to them, Dyson explained: “We’re at a moment where we’re really grappling with all of the inequities and the systemic racism that we see around us, so I wanted to speak directly to white brothers and sisters and say, can you not feel what we feel? And I wanted them to hear us and understand how atrocious some of these deaths were and to feel the trauma, the hurt, the pain, the grief that we experience. And so I wanted to address them directly.”
You can read his full NPR interview here.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Singer Ann Marie Arrested After Shooting Male Friend in the Head
*Chicago-based singer Ann Marie is accused of shooting her friend in the head inside of a hotel room in Atlanta on December 1.
Some reports claim the victim is her boyfriend and that Ann Marie, whose real name is Joann Marie Slater, shot him after catching him texting another woman.
The artist is best known for her song, 2018’s “Secret,” check out the music video above.
According to the Atlanta-based Reporter Newspapers, the shooting took place at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta hotel. Responding officers found the victim, who has not been identified, conscious and alert when he was taken to a local hospital.
CBS Atlanta reports that the man is still being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital where he listed as being in critical condition.
Ann Marie told police that the gun fell off of a table and went off, hitting the 24-year-old man, whom she has known since childhood. The pair were visiting Atlanta together from Chicago.
She is facing charges of possession of a firearm, simple battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the report.
The singer was reportedly screaming hysterically after the shooting and had to be removed from the scene of the crime by officers.
Ann Marie has released albums Ann Marie, Unf—witable, Tripolar, Tripolar 2 and Pretty Psycho, and an EP, Misunderstood.
Armed Men Filmed Robbing PlayStation 5 from OfferUp Seller in D.C. (Watch)
*PlayStation 5s have been the target of at least five separate armed robberies in the DMV, and one involved a carjacking that was caught on surveillance cam.
Today, FOX 5 broadcast the footage showing a man from Montgomery County, MD being carjacked after he drove to D.C. with his cousin and girlfriend to meet a “seller” who placed an ad on the app OfferUp. In fact, all of the cases – four in D.C. and one in Montgomery County – involve OfferUp app and underscore why people should only do these exchanges at police stations.
The three perpetrators stole his car, their cell phones, and a wallet. He said they tried to force him to pay them via Cash App, but it wouldn’t go through.
Watch the surveillance cam video released by DC Police below:
