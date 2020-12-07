Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Daughter Bianka’s Birthday with Loving Tribute

*Vanessa Bryant shared a loving birthday tribute on social media to her daughter Bianka, who turned 4 on Saturday.

Bryant posted the message on behalf of their entire family, including her late husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna, who were killed in January in a helicopter crash.

“Happy 4th Birthday Bianka! We love you sooooooo much. You bring so much sunshine to our days,” Vanessa captioned a photo of the birthday girl.

“God bless you baby girl. Love, Mommy, Daddy, Nani, Gigi and Koko,” she added, referring to daughters, 17-year-old daughter Natalia and 1-year-old Capri.

Check out images below from the celebration, share by Vanessa’s close glas pals La La Anthony and Ciara.

In another photo of Bianka posing in front of a Christmas tree, Bryant wote “My baby is 4! Happy birthday Bianka!” she captioned the snapshot.

“Happy Birthday B.B Kiddo Four Years Old Already….Such A Big Girl Now!” sister Natalia captioned a pair of photos, including one with their late sister Gianna.

In the months since the tragic plane crash, Vanessa has marked her 21st wedding anniversary and what would have been Kobe’s 42nd birthday.

“To my baby~ Happy birthday. I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain. I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU! I wish I could make you your fav food or a birthday cake with my Gigi,” she wrote in August.

“As much as I want to cry, I put a smile on my face to make our daughters days shine a little brighter. I’m not the strong one, they are,” she added. “They’re strong and resilient. I’m sure you’re proud of them. They put a smile on my face everyday.”

Natalia also shared a tribute on Instagram. “Happy Birthday Dad ❤ I miss your smile, laugh and big bear hugs. Happy Birthday to the best movie buddy I could have ever asked for,” she wrote.

“I will always remember our late night drives to the movie theater with the windows rolled down and listening to our favorite songs. I love you forever and always,” she continued.