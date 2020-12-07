Family - Parenting - Births
Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Daughter Bianka’s Birthday with Loving Tribute
*Vanessa Bryant shared a loving birthday tribute on social media to her daughter Bianka, who turned 4 on Saturday.
Bryant posted the message on behalf of their entire family, including her late husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna, who were killed in January in a helicopter crash.
“Happy 4th Birthday Bianka! We love you sooooooo much. You bring so much sunshine to our days,” Vanessa captioned a photo of the birthday girl.
“God bless you baby girl. Love, Mommy, Daddy, Nani, Gigi and Koko,” she added, referring to daughters, 17-year-old daughter Natalia and 1-year-old Capri.
Check out images below from the celebration, share by Vanessa’s close glas pals La La Anthony and Ciara.
In another photo of Bianka posing in front of a Christmas tree, Bryant wote “My baby is 4! Happy birthday Bianka!” she captioned the snapshot.
“Happy Birthday B.B Kiddo Four Years Old Already….Such A Big Girl Now!” sister Natalia captioned a pair of photos, including one with their late sister Gianna.
In the months since the tragic plane crash, Vanessa has marked her 21st wedding anniversary and what would have been Kobe’s 42nd birthday.
“To my baby~ Happy birthday. I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain. I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU! I wish I could make you your fav food or a birthday cake with my Gigi,” she wrote in August.
“As much as I want to cry, I put a smile on my face to make our daughters days shine a little brighter. I’m not the strong one, they are,” she added. “They’re strong and resilient. I’m sure you’re proud of them. They put a smile on my face everyday.”
Natalia also shared a tribute on Instagram. “Happy Birthday Dad ❤ I miss your smile, laugh and big bear hugs. Happy Birthday to the best movie buddy I could have ever asked for,” she wrote.
“I will always remember our late night drives to the movie theater with the windows rolled down and listening to our favorite songs. I love you forever and always,” she continued.
Selena Quintanilla’s Husband and Sister Praise New Netflix Series About Late Singer
*Selena Quintanilla’s husband Chris Perez and her sister Suzette hit up social media to praise Netflix’s new “Selena” TV series, which released Friday.
The coming-of-age story follows the late Tejano singer as she chases her dreams, and the heart-wrenching and life-changing sacrifices she and her family make as they navigate the highs and lows of success, loss, love, and music. Part one of the two-part series is currently streaming on the platform
Suzette and Chris shared their reactions to the series on social media. Both were members of the singer’s band before her tragic death in 1995. Selena was murdered by her fan club’s president Yolanda Saldívar.
Perez had nothing but love for his bandmates in a lengthy post on Instagram.
“I loved her music even before I joined the band. I was intrigued by the fact that her brother had his name on everything as producer. Keyboard player Ricky Vela was my hero as far as musicianship goes. Her dad ran some amazing sound when I went to see them at an event in San Antonio,” he wrote.
“I learned so much by taking on their guitar player Roger Garcia’s parts and doing my best to stretch it even further,” Perez recalled. “They had a girl drummer that laid it DOWN (Suzette really is a badass). Joe and Pete brought the ‘extra’ and added a whole other dimension PLUS Pete wrote amazing lyrics….and they sounded HEAVY.”
Perez, 51, added that he will “forever respect the band and the people involved in it.”
Suzette also took to Instagram to share her excitement over the Selena series becoming the number one show trending in the U.S.
“GUYS!!! OMG!!! Waking up and seeing this is insane and Beautiful!” Suzette, 53, wrote. “THANK YOU THANK YOU for this love you have always given to our family.”
We previously reported, the Quintanilla family is facing a $1 million lawsuit over the series.
Moctesuma Esparza, who produced the 1997 “Selena” biopic starring Jennifer Lopez, filed a lawsuit against the streaming giant, Selena’s father Abraham and her sister Suzette, claiming Abraham signed a contract agreeing to give him the rights to his daughter’s life story in 1995.
Esparza says they even discussed a possible series based on Selena’s early life, as a follow-up to the biopic. But he accuses Quintanillas of breach of contract after they went on to work with producer Moisés Zamora to develop the series for Netflix.
Part one of “Selena: The Series” is available on Netflix now.
Mom Graduates From Grambling State on the Same Day as 3 of her 5 Kids (Watch)
*”I had the thought of, ‘I’m too old to do this. I’m too old to go back to school and be back on campus,’ but my kids encouraged me and were there for me,” said Tyra Muhammad, a 46-year-old grandmother who returned to college nearly 30 years after she began, alongside three of her five children. Last month, all four made headlines after graduating from Grambling State University at the same time.
“People at times would think we were all siblings [on campus] together, so I appreciated that,” said Tyra, an English major who entered Grambling State as a freshman in 1994. She told “Good Morning America” that she met her husband in school and the two married at the end of Muhammad’s freshman year, when she was 19. The couple soon started their family and Muhammad paused her college career when she became pregnant and it was too hard physically to continue her classes.
Muhammad would go to become a certified nursing assistant and tried a few times to restart at Grambling State but said her studies always took second place to motherhood and she never finished her degree. Muhammad and her husband later divorced and by 2018, with her youngest child now a teenager, she was ready to go back to college. She re-enrolled at Grambling State, where three of her children were already enrolled.
Muhammad, whose children are now ages 15, 19, 22, 23 and 26, said the family got positive attention on campus because they would so often be seen together. She had at least one class with one of her children and enjoyed doing campus activities and study sessions with the others.
The Muhammad family will continue to be well-known at Grambling State because four of the family members will be returning to campus. Muhammad, who hopes to be a teacher, and her daughter are going back to school for graduate degrees, 22-year-old grad Elijah plans to continue his studies for a degree in marketing and another sibling is an undergraduate student.
Watch their story below or view here on Facebook.
Man With Down Syndrome Overcome with Emotion After Seeing Tattoo of Himself on Brother’s Arm (Watch)
*A beautiful expression of brotherly love has gone viral after their mom shared video of the moment on Facebook.
A young man with Down Syndrome was overcome with raw emotion after his older brother revealed that he had gotten a tattoo of him on his arm. Enamored, the younger brother, Erick, repeatedly ran his hands over the image, which showed his face inside the mouth of a lion. The gesture so moved him that he gave his older brother, Rafa, a kiss, and then a long embrace.
“Look at my puppy’s reaction to the beautiful tribute, his face tattooed inside a lion’s mouth. The video is EXCITING. That’s why I saw Rafa asking Erick to make a brave face,” wrote Soares Sheila, before adding, “My dear friends, when I posted this video I could swear that it would not cause this dimension of sharing that caused.”
Watch below:
