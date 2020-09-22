Kobe Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Sues LA Sheriff Over Leaked Photos At Copter Crash Site
*Back in May, Vanessa Bryant filed a claim against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for allegedly sharing unauthorized photos of the scene of the Jan. 26 helicopter crash that killed her husband, Kobe Bryant their daughter Gianna, and seven others.
In her claim, she alleged that Sheriff Alex Villanueva personally assured her that deputies were securing the crash site to ensure her privacy, the Los Angeles Times reported.
“In reality, however, no fewer than eight sheriff’s deputies were at the scene snapping cell-phone photos of the dead children, parents, and coaches,” the claim states, according to the Times. “As the department would later admit, there was no investigative purpose for deputies to take pictures at the crash site. Rather, the deputies took photos for their own personal purposes.”
According to an update by TMZ, Vanessa has officially filed to sue the L.A. County Sheriff and his department, claiming they caused her severe emotional distress when deputies took those graphic photos and shared them with colleagues that had NO investigative purpose — which eventually made its way online.
The lawsuit also notes how the photos were exposed; when a deputy was at a bar and showed the photos to a woman he was trying to impress. The bartender heard the conversation, and called the sheriff’s department.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant Fires Back At Her Mother’s ‘AUDACITY to Speak ‘Negatively of Me!’
View this post on Instagram
HU Staff: Kecia Gayle Kecia.Kae Back in May, Vanessa Bryant filed a claim against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for allegedly sharing unauthorized photos of the scene of the Jan. 26 helicopter crash that killed her husband, Kobe Bryant their daughter Gianna, and seven others. In her claim, she alleged that Sheriff Alex Villanueva personally assured her that deputies were securing the crash site to ensure her privacy, the Los Angeles Times reported. __________________________________________________ “In reality, however, no fewer than eight sheriff’s deputies were at the scene snapping cell-phone photos of the dead children, parents, and coaches,” the claim states, according to the Times. “As the department would later admit, there was no investigative purpose for deputies to take pictures at the crash site. Rather, the deputies took photos for their own personal purposes.” __________________________________________________ According to an update by TMZ, Vanessa has officially filed to sue the L.A. County Sheriff and his department, claiming they caused her severe emotional distress when deputies took those graphic photos and shared them with colleagues that had NO investigative purpose — which eventually made its way online. The lawsuit also notes how the photos were exposed; when a deputy was at a bar and showed the photos to a woman he was trying to impress. The bartender heard the conversation, and called the sheriff’s department. ___________________________________________________ Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com 📸: Getty Images __________________________________________________ If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Vanessa Bryant Claps Back At Her Mother’s ‘AUDACITY’ to Speak ‘Negatively of Me!’
*As many of you know, over the weekend, EURweb was one of the first news outlets to report that Kobe Bryant‘s mother-in-law, Sofia Blaine had gone on a Spanish TV show and accused her daughter Vanessa of basically abandoning her.
Sofia Blaine told Univision’s ‘El Gorda y La Flaca’ show that Vanessa Bryant told her to “get out” of the house after NBA star’s death.
On top of that she claims Vanessa ordered her to give a vehicle back.
“She told me, ‘I need you to get out of this house.’ She also told me that she wanted her car and she wants it now.”
INTERESTING STORY: Texas Teacher, Literally Named Lilli White, Was Fired for Refusing to Stop Wearing her BLM Mask at School (Video)
OK, there you have it straight from mom’s mouth, but Vanessa ain’t havin’ it. She provided a statement to the program in response to her mother’s claims.
“My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly, and yet my mother had the audacity to do a television interview speaking negatively of me while shedding tears for a car and a house that were not in her name,” she wrote.
“She has removed all her diamond jewellery, emptied the apartment I provided, and put away the furniture to make it look like she doesn’t have my support.
“My husband and I have supported her financially for the past 20 years, and continue to do so, in addition to her monthly alimony.
“Contrary to previous reports, she has not been physically present or emotionally supportive of my daughters and me after my husband and daughter passed away.
“Now I see what is most important to my mother and it’s more than painful. I hope that everything that is coming out about our personal relationship ends here.”
Obviously SOMETHING has gone done between mother and daughter and it ain’t pretty. And it’s playing out in public. Not a good look.
We can only wonder what he real story is between these two
** FEATURED STORY **
Vanessa Bryant Kicked Her Mother OUT After Kobe’s Death and Now Sofia Laine is Talking / VIDEO
UPdate … Vanessa Bryant has forcefully responded to her mother’s claims that she basically abandoned her. Well, that’s not how Vanessa sees it. Read what Kobe Bryant’s widow has to say about her mother HERE.
Earlier, we reported this …
*As you can imagine, Vanessa Bryant has been going through a lot since her husband, Kobe, and daughter, Gianna, were killed in that now infamous helicopter crash this past January. It is a time like this that you would think that widow Bryant would want her dear mother, Sofia Laine, by her side. Well, apparently NOT. At least not anymore.
That’s because Sofia revealed during a recent interview that her daughter kicked her to the curb after the tragic death of the NBA super star.
In the interview (in Spanish) that’s set to air on Univision on Monday (09-21-20), Sofia Laine claims that her relationship with her daughter is on the rocks. However, in the sneak peek shared to Instagram, Sofia was seen saying that Kobe Bryant has been laid to rest in a private cemetery. Then she started crying, saying that Vanessa not only told her to leave get out of the house, but she also demanded that she return her car, as well.
The mom of four allegedly told Sofia, “You need to leave my house and give me my car.”
Something tells us a lot of people – even those that don’t speak Spanish – will be tuned in to that Univision broadcast on Monday.
In the meantime, check out the clip below.
RELATED!! Vanessa Bryant Claps Back At Her Mother’s ‘AUDACITY’ to Speak ‘Negatively of Me!’
This revelation is no doubt shocking to some, considering that Vanessa and her mom have always seemed close. Even after the helicopter crash that claimed Kobe and Gianna’s lives, it was reported that Sofia and Vanessa grew even closer. Well, obviously something changed.
As we reported, Kobe died on January 26, when the helicopter that he and Gianna rode crashed in Calabasas, California while en route from John Wayne Airport to Camarillo Airport. Including Kobe and his daughter, everyone else was killed in the accident. His death sparked multiple remembrances and tributes, including a memorial outside of the Kobe Bryant Gymnasium at Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, which Kobe attended from 1992 to 1996.
Kobe and Gianna were buried in a private funeral in Pacific View Memorial Park in the Corona del Mar neighborhood of Newport Beach, California on February 7. A public memorial service was held on February 24 at the Staples Center, where’s Kobe’s team, the LA Lakers, play.
Kobe Bryant
Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Posts Photo of Cloud in Shape of Kobe Bryant’s No. 8 Jersey
*Shareef O’Neal, son of NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal, shared a photo on his Instagram account earlier this week of what looks like a cloud formed in the shape of the number eight.
The number is significant because it’s one of Kobe Bryant’s famous jersey numbers. O’Neal concluded that the cloud was a sign from the late NBA icon.
“I can’t believe I saw this today,” O’Neal, 20, captioned his photo. “It sent chills through my body .. it might be a stretch to some but I see it clear as day .. even the same font.”
“Wow, so amazing #8 WE MISS YOU,” he added.
Check out his IG post below.
READ MORE: Kobe Bryant: Helicopter Company in Fatal Crash Sues Air Traffic Controllers
Number 8 is the very first jersey number Bryant wore as a Los Angeles Laker. He became the only player in the league to have two jersey numbers after the went on to don the number 24. The Lakers retired both numbers following his death earlier this year in a helicopter crash.
One IG user responded to Shareef’s post writing, “That’s definitely him,” and another added, “He’s letting you know he’s ok!”
When Shareef posted the same photograph on Twitter, one user noted that another cloud in the photo appeared to be the number two, which was the number that Bryant’s daughter, Gianna wore. The teenager, along with seven others, also died in the crash in late January in southern California.
Take a look at the photo above, do you see Kobe and Gianna’s jersey numbers? Do you think it’s a sign from the great beyond? Sound off in the comments.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]