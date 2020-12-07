Entertainment
THE REAL: The Ladies Make Their Choices for Time Magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’
*On Monday, Dec. 7, the ladies of The Real make their own suggestions for Time magazine’s annual “Person of the Year” issue! Co-host Garcelle Beauvais’s choices are more specific to political figures, while the other co-hosts believe that the recipient should be a compilation of many average citizens who have gone above and beyond to better society in 2020.
Also, who changes more in a relationship: men or women? The ladies discuss their thoughts on this topic and ultimately agree that not all change is bad.
And, it’s the most wonderful time of the year! The ladies of The Real surprise Nicole McClendon, a 27 yr. old single mother of five from Atlanta, GA. Nicole, who was laid off from her job at the beginning of the pandemic, is struggling to feed her family. The hosts make sure she has a happy holiday by gifting her $5,000!
Later, Jason Derulo stops by to chat about his new single, “Love Not War”, how he became a partner in the Bedlam vodka company, and the success he has had on Tik-Tok. He also explains how he started working with Will Smith on viral videos and that he has emulated his career after the iconic musician/actor/producer.
The Ladies Give Their Nominations For Time’s “Person of the Year”
Who Changes More in a Relationship: Men or Women?
The Ladies of The Real Hook Up a Single Mother With $5K for the Holidays!
Jason Derulo on Working With and Emulating the Career of Will Smith
The Ladies Give Their Nominations For Time’s “Person of the Year”
Garcelle Beauvais: I would say Stacey Abrams because she had a huge impact on the election this year. I would also say Dr. Fauci because, you know, he’s the face of, you know, sort of—a face we trust and sort of correlate with, um, COVID. And my third one is a little out there. It’s Eric Yuan… and he is the CEO of Zoom. Where would we be if we didn’t have Zoom?!
(EDIT)
Jeannie Mai: I gotta give it up to every single essential worker. Because, guys, we would not have groceries. We would not have plumbing. We would not have those letters that people send or mail just to keep us afloat with news. The essential workers out there saving us and keeping the hospitals clear for more patients that needed the care. I can’t get over people driving buses to get people to their jobs that they essentially had to work! I—it’s so—it’s countless the jobs that kept us going during a lockdown. So, thank you, guys continually doing that. I’m so grateful.
(EDIT)
Adrienne Houghton: I would really want us to recognize all of the people who lost their lives to police brutality or just social injustice. Um, I actually think that people like Breonna Taylor. Um, you know like I think that’s what this year really changed a lot of things. It changed our hearts, our minds. It really brought…
Jeannie: George Floyd.
Adrienne: George Floyd. It really brought about change. And it changed how we voted. It changed—it really had an impact on 2020. So, I think that those are the people that should be, ah, acknowledged and… what the word? And blanked on the cover of Time magazine. What’s the word I’m looking for?
Jeannie: Remembered.
Adrienne: Honored.
(EDIT)
Loni Love: I would like to put, uh, the voters. Um, I think voting was very, very important…
Adrienne: Us, the Americans.
Loni: And just the American people. So, it was— I think that would be something different and unique. Because I think we are all in this together. We all are, um, surviving. And so, I don’t think that it’s just one person this year.
Website: thereal.com
Twitter: @TheRealDaytime
Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime
About THE REAL
THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Jada Pinkett Smith to Play a Single Mother in True Story ‘Redd Zone’ for Netflix
*Jada Pinkett Smith is set to star in “Redd Zone” for Netflix and produced by Westbrook Studios.
The film is based on the true story of single mother Tia Magee (played by Pinkett Smith), and how she helps her sons and their high school football teammates, “The Bros,” cope with the murder of their best friend, Dominic Redd, per Variety.
Here’s what the publication writes about the plot: “One by one, the boys start moving into her house, and soon, 17 of “The Bros” are living under her roof. Eventually, all of them go to college, and four make it to the NFL. Magee’s son, Brandon Magee, became a linebacker for the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and was later drafted by the Boston Red Sox to play outfield.”
In related news, Pinkett Smith recently wrapped production on “The Matrix 4” and executive producing the upcoming biopic “King Richard,” starring her husband Will Smith.
READ MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith Announces Animated Short ‘Cops and Robbers’ About Police Brutality [VIDEO]
Will’s Overbrook Entertainment recently reached a settlement deal in a lawsuit over the rights to “King Richard” – the life story of Serena and Venus Williams’ father, Richard Williams.
The project hit a snag when TW3 Entertainment and Power Move Multimedia filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros. and Overbrook, claiming breach of contract, among other things.
“King Richard,” directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green from a script written by Zach Baylin, is based on Williams’ 2014 memoir titled “Black and White: The Way I See It.”
“King Richard” is expected to be released in 2021. “The Matrix 4” release date is reportedly set for April 1, 2022.
Pinkett Smith has also announced her timely new animated short “Cops and Robbers,” is set to premiere Dec. 28 on Netflix.
Directed by Arnon Manor, the project was written and performed by Timothy Ware-Hill in response to the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. Manor used one of Ware-Hill’s poems for their collaboration, Variety reports.
The duo said they made this film “for all the Black men, women and children who have been victims of racial profiling, police violence, loss of life and other injustices just for being themselves.”
Education
Why Jackee Harry Quietly Paid Tuition for 8 College Graduates (Watch)
*While Vivica A. Fox and Jackée Harry stopped by “The Tamron Hall Show” Monday to talk about their new holiday film on OWN titled “A Christmas For Mary,” both opened up about individuals that helped them along the way.
The show’s theme was “pay it forward,” and Jackée, a history teacher before becoming a household name as Cassandra on “227, spoke about why she decided to foot the bill for 8 total strangers to graduate from college, via the Thurgood Marshall Foundation.
In keeping with the show’s theme, Aunt Viv said that her breakthrough role in “Set It Off” wouldn’t have happened had it not been for Will Smith “paying it forward” on her behalf.
Watch below:
Entertainment
George C. Wolfe on Directing Chadwick Boseman in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’
*The Wall Street Journal Magazine spoke with legendary director George C. Wolfe about working with Chadwick Boseman on his final role opposite Viola Davis and Colman Domingo in the upcoming Netflix film “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”
The film is based on August Wilson’s award-winning play from producer Denzel Washington. The official synopsis from Netflix reads; “Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary Mother of the Blues, Ma Rainey (Academy Award winner Viola Davis). Boseman plays an ambitious trumpeter named Levee.
Boseman died in August at the age of 43, and and the cast and crew did not know during filming that he had been undergoing treatment for colon cancer.
Check out excerpts below from Wolfe’s coversation with WSJ about working with the “Black Panther” star.
READ MORE: Chadwick Boseman Honored in Disney Plus Update of ‘Black Panther’ Opening Credits (Watch)
Wolfe on the toll Boseman’s performance took on him:
Wolfe says, “We were doing it in a very casual way, and I assumed that when Levee got to the big speech that Chadwick was going to stop. But he didn’t stop. He kept going, and Levee took over—it was raw and explosive. Afterwards, Chadwick just started to sob, and Colman hugged him, and then Chadwick’s girlfriend basically picked him up.” (Boseman and his girlfriend, Taylor Simone Ledward, got married before his death.)
Wolfe on Boseman sharing that he had a secret:
Still, there are moments from last year that have taken on new meaning in retrospect. When Boseman was preparing for a scene in which Levee reveals a scar on his chest, the product of a traumatic episode from his Mississippi childhood, “he talked to me about having a secret, and how intense it is to reveal a secret to someone else, how vulnerable that makes you feel,” Wolfe says.
Wolfe on directing Boseman a particularly raw scene:
There is a scene in the film in which Boseman’s Levee belittles Cutler for being a man of faith, leading to a physical confrontation and a ferocious speech in which Levee angrily looks to the skies and challenges what he calls “Cutler’s God.” In the Lithuanian hall, Wolfe says, “We were doing it in a very casual way, and I assumed that when Levee got to the big speech that Chadwick was going to stop. But he didn’t stop. He kept going, and Levee took over—it was raw and explosive. Afterwards, Chadwick just started to sob, and Colman hugged him, and then Chadwick’s girlfriend basically picked him up.” (Boseman and his girlfriend, Taylor Simone Ledward, got married before his death.)
Coleman Domingo on Boseman during filming:
“I could tell with Chad sometimes, he had something on his mind. He’d walk into a room and he wouldn’t speak to anyone,” says Domingo. After this happened a few times, Domingo playfully chided Boseman, saying in a mock-affronted voice, “Oh, you’re just not going to say hi to anybody?” Boseman grinned and thereafter made a point of shaking Domingo’s hand and giving him a hug every day upon his arrival at work.
Viola Davis on Boseman:
Between takes, Boseman retreated to his trailer to play his djembe, a West African hand drum. “Everything that was in his soul, he poured into his drumming,” she says. “He said he needed it. It was healing for him.”
Wolfe on Boseman participating in the looping process:
Like his fellow actors, Boseman participated in the looping process in May, re-recording bits of dialogue as needed. As he was carrying out his final edits, Wolfe says, “I knew only what I had before me, so there was no weight. There was only the exhilaration of the work.”
Read the full article here.
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer