Television
Watch Sneak Peek for ‘Beyond the Pole: Living Under Lockdown’ [VIDEO]
[via press release from WE tv]
*WE tv has released an all-new sneak peek for the jaw-dropping 90 minute special, “Beyond the Pole: Living Under Lockdown,” premiering Thursday, December 17 at 10pm ET/PT.
The series is a behind the scenes look at Atlanta’s hottest dancers. Last season, the ladies faced a fierce and fiery mentor on the hustle to financial freedom. For their TV return, it’s all about virtual strip clubs and OnlyFans.
According to the press release, “the queens of hustle and grind are back for a unique behind the scenes look at their journey to financial freedom. When Atlanta shuts down its famous nightlife scene due to a global pandemic, the clubs’ exotic dancers, bartenders, and bottle girls struggle to find income streams. Ms. Dime, Angel Kake, Empress, and Lyric self-document their fight for survival.”
Check out the supertease via the YouTube clip above.
Entertainment
First Look! Trailer for Hilary Swank & Michael Ealy’s New Thriller ‘Fatale’ Released / WATCH
*Hilary Swank and Michael Ealy are turning heads and turning up the heat in their new film, “Fatale” from Director Deon Taylor.
The first look trailer (above) was released today and in it we find Ealy, who stars as Derrick, a successful and married sports agent who after a one night stand with police detective Valerie Quinlan (Swank), finds his life upended when she entangles him in a murder investigation.
“Can you think of anyone who might want to harm you? Friends? Family?” Valerie asks Derrick as he and his wife recover from a home invasion. “Or a woman you screwed and discarded?”
As Derrick tries desperately to put the pieces together, he falls deeper into Valerie’s trap, risking his family, his career, and even his life. The film is a suspenseful and provocative psychological thriller and an unpredictable game of cat and mouse where one mistake can change your life.
“Fatale” stars Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby, Boys Don’t Cry, Away) and Golden Globe nominee Michael Ealy (Sleeper Cell, Stumptown, Jacob’s Ladder) along with Mike Colter (Luke Cage, Evil), Tyrin Turner (Meet the Blacks), Sam Daly (Hunters), Kali Hawk (Fifty Shades of Black), David Hoflin (Bosch), Damaris Lewis (BlacKkKlansman), and Geoffrey Owens (The Cosby Show).
“Fatale,” from Lionsgate, is scheduled to make its debut in theaters on Friday, December 18.
Entertainment
Warner Bros. to Release 2021 Movies Simultaneously on HBO Max and Theaters
*Warner Bros. announced Thursday that it will release its full 2021 film slate online for a one-month period each, exclusively on HBO Max.
Each of the films will be simultaneously released in theaters and available to stream for a limited time.
The move comes as movie theaters continue to take a hit amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As reported by NBC News, “AMC shares dropped more than 15 percent, while Cinemark was down 14.5 percent,” the outlet writes.
Here’s more from MSN:
According to AMC, 494 of its 598 theaters are open. But locations in California, Maryland, New York, North Carolina and Washington, which would normally generate a quarter of the company’s annual revenue, remain closed.
AMC hopes to reduce financial losses by raising cash and cost-cutting measures. For example, AMC is seeking to renegotiate building rents with landlords and considering taking out a loan. Over the last 12 months ending in June, the company reported a net loss of $2.8 billion on revenue of $3.7 billion.
“There is a significant risk that these potential sources of liquidity will not be realized,” the company said.
Meanwhile, when it comes to Warner Bros. upcoming titles, after the one-month period on HBO Max, the films will be taken off the platform and continue to screen in theaters in the U.S. and internationally, the report states.
The first movie set for release is “Wonder Woman 1984,” which drops later this month. The 2021 titles are “Godzilla vs. Kong,” “Tom & Jerry,” “In The Heights,” “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” “The Suicide Squad,” “Reminiscence,” “Malignant,” “Dune” and “Matrix 4.”
“We’re living in unprecedented times, which call for creative solutions, including this new initiative for the Warner Bros. Pictures Group,” said Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group. “No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do. We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the U.S. will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021.”
Music
Bhad Bhabie Responds to Backlash Over ‘Who Wants to Be Black?’ Comments [VIDEO]
*Bhad Bhabie hit up Instagram this week to apologise for her messy response to cultural appropriation accusations.
Earlier this year, the 17-year-old rapper took to Instagram live to clap back at criticism over her hair and makeup after she fans accused her of wanting to look Black.
She responded with a rant in which she repeatedly asked, “Who wants to be Black?!?”
Many took that as a diss.
“Y’all just want to hate me, no matter what I do,” she said. “I fuckin’ get my makeup done, now I’m Black! Get the fuck outta here … Thats the makeup light. It’s supposed to—I guess it’s not supposed to—but it just made me look darker … Y’all are stupid as fuck. If I wanted to be fuckin’ Black, you would hear me talkin’ about, ‘I’m Black. I’m Black.’ I would be sayin’ the n-word, I would be doing shit Black people do … Who wants to be Black!? I don’t understand that. I just can’t comprehend it.”
View this post on Instagram
Bhabie said she doesn’t try to “act Black” but admits she acts “a little hood.”
“I can’t help that I act a little bit ‘hood,’ or if I act what y’all would say is ‘more Black.’ I’m sorry, that’s the type of people I grew up around,” she said. “… Y’all say that I ‘try to be Black’ because maybe [the] reason is because I grew up in the hood. Tarzan, right? The story of Tarzan.”
Months later, Bhabie apologized over her comments because she said the haters and trolls won’t let her live it down. She claims her words are being twisted.
“I apologize to anyone who was offended by what I said,” she captioned a video explaining her rant. “Tt was not meant how it was taken. I would like for y’all to understand that I didn’t mean it in a bad way I was saying it like, ‘Who are you talking about?’ Not meaning it’s bad to [be] that. Please don’t twist my words. I truly never meant to offend anyone. This is the last time i will defend myself on this topic yall can’t twist what ever you want but I know what I truly mean.”
You can watch Bhabie’s full IG video explanation above.
