Regina King On Her Directorial Debut, Motherhood and John Singelton’s Influence
*Regina King is set to make her feature directorial debut with “One Night in Miami” for Amazon Studios.
Following its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival, the film has achieved critical raves — quickly garnering awards buzz in this year’s Oscar race. Starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge and Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”… has been praised for its timely and effective performances.
Based on Olivier-nominated Kemp Powers’ 2013 stage play, “One Night In Miami” is a fictional account inspired by the historic night these four formidable figures spent together. It looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s. More than 40 years later, their conversations on racial injustice, religion, and personal responsibility still resonate — via press release.
In the wide-ranging interview with the Wall Street Journal, King speaks candidly about her brush with Covid and finishing her movie during the Black Lives Matter protests.
Check out excerpts below.
King on finishing her movie during BLM protests & Covid:
“The work has truly been a welcome distraction. I find that…on set or editing, working on the music for the film [or] on the color, it forces you to focus on something else. Because everything around us has to do with the pandemic, who’s been in office, this election,” she says, two weeks before Election Day. “But as a Black American, that’s been the story before we were even born—of being marginalized people. That’s all the time happening, and the work kind of allows for me to escape it and not feel like I’m irresponsibly escaping it.”
King on winning an Emmy while wearing a Breonna Taylor T-shirt:
Like many Black Americans, King felt the fatigue of maintaining a professional visage amid violence. “The faces that we put on to smile and to succeed,” she says. “That shit is exhausting.”
King on having her son in mind when telling the story of One Night In Miami:
King describes the story as a personalized portrait of revered figures. “We meet them in places where they’re each getting punched in the gut and getting reminded of their blackness or inequities in some way,” she says. “I wanted the world to see Black men the way I see them, as complex, as vulnerable, as strong…as human beings that feel—who are not void of being hurt.”
King on keeping a focus on her Black audience without feeling she needed to please everyone:
She points to a pool scene of Cassius Clay that’s soundtracked to Donny Hathaway’s timeless cover of Ray Charles’s “I Believe to My Soul.” “I was like, ‘That’s for Black people! I’m letting y’all know now: I’m not changing that!’” she says, laughing. “There’s some things that are inside jokes that, because you’re not Black, you’re going to miss that joke. And in those moments, do you think, OK, does it matter to me if the joke is missed or that beat is missed? No, sometimes it doesn’t matter.”
King on her own brush with Covid:
With a preliminary acceptance to the Toronto International Film Festival and Venice Film Festival and two more scenes to shoot, she found herself in a time crunch when several test results, including her own, came back inconclusive, and they were forced to retest the sample. “I’m pulling up to the testing site [to do a second test], and they called and said, ‘The test came in and you’re negative.’ I literally started crying,” says King, who rushed home and immediately prepared to return to set.
King on the late director John Singleton’s influence on her career (her first films were Singleton – directed projects—Boyz N the Hood, Poetic Justice and Higher Learning):
Singleton, who died in 2019, opened her eyes to the world of directing before she knew what it was. He was the first director who she felt spoke her language. “We weren’t that far away in age, and prior to that, probably every director I’d ever worked with was my parents’ age or older,” she says. “I was able to see directing from a whole different lens, and he was also allowing me to be part of his process.”
King on her Broadway aspirations:
King eventually wants to act in a stage play. When she received offers before to star in productions, Ian was still in school, and she wasn’t ready. She is now. She figures she’ll enjoy both the rush and terror of theater, and so she consulted one of her favorite actors, Laura Linney, a four-time Tony Award nominee.
“What do you have to give of yourself?” King asked her. “Because that’s the thing,” she says now, from the shadows of Zoom. “It sucks the life out of you. It takes up so much of your time. But it’s the most rewarding thing.”
Ice Cube Explains Social Media Absence Following Trump Controversy [VIDEO]
*Ice Cube has responded to inquiries about why he’s been silent since Joe Biden allegedly won the 2020 presidential election.
Cube previously caught heat for celebrating Trump’s “adjustments” to his administration’s Platinum Plan for Blacks to favor the rapper’s own “Contract with Black America.”
Ice Cube reassured his fans that he hasn’t abandoned his political agenda for the Black community.
“I know a lot people been wondering where I’ve been. I was real active before the election, talking about what’s needed, you know, specifically for the Black community,” he explained in an Instagram video Monday night. “About 10 days or two weeks before the election, I pushed back all the way pretty much until now because I just felt there was a lot of noise, a lot of poison, a lot of people with they own agendas—personal agendas or party agendas—and they really wanted to attack me for what I was doing because it was outside of the line of what they was doing, or what they believed need to be done.”
Where the hell has Ice Cube been? pic.twitter.com/9lORsyC1KG
— Ice Cube (@icecube) December 1, 2020
Cube went on to note the importance of holding leaders (Democrat or Republican) accountable when it comes to delivering tangibles to Black folks.
“So that’s the agenda: to push whatever candidate that’s in power—Republican or Democrat—to do what needs to be done,” he said. “I think we’ve focused on one party way too long … I just believe that when you really look at the problems we’re going through, it’s bipartisan. You’re really trippin’ if you don’t look at both sides of the aisle and push both sides of the aisle to fix the problem. What’s wrong with that? I think we gotta try that, because our problems are not being solved.”
Cube also addressed those who criticized his decision to meet with the Trump campaign.
“All the people who dissed what I was doing, you know, I’ma just watch to see what you get out of the whole deal,” he said. “You talkin’ about I was worried about getting some taxes or some shit. Yeah right. Anybody that would go through all this for some fucking taxes is an idiot … I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing—behind the scenes, in front of the scenes … That’s it.”
Both the Trump and Biden camps had contacted Cube about his CWBA. He told CNN’s Chris Cuomo that while Biden’s team didn’t want to discuss the plan until after the election, Trump’s reps offered to meet with him immediately.
“I didn’t run to go work with any campaign. Both campaigns contacted me,” Cube explained. “Both campaigns wanted to talk to me about the Contract with Black America. One campaign said, ‘We love what you have, but let’s really dig into after the election.’ And one campaign said ‘We love what you have, do you mind talking to us about it?’ And that’s what I did, so I didn’t run to nobody.”
Malik Beasley Spotted Holding Hands with Larsa Pippen in Miami, Wife Reportedly ‘Blindsided’
*Malik Beasley’s wife Montana Yao says she was “blindsided” after seeing photos online of the Minnesota Timberwolves guard holding hands with Larsa Pippen in Miami.
A source close to Yao told TMZ Sports that Beasley was getting cozy with Pippen while his wife was waiting for him to return to their home in Minnesota to celebrate his 24th birthday on November 26.
Pippen is the estranged wife of NBA icon Scottie Pippen. Last month she made headlines for revealing she was dating another NBA baller, Tristan Thompson, before she introduced him to Khloé Kardashian.
Malik Beasley and Larsa Pippen 👀
(Via @egotastic ) pic.twitter.com/UuuKJfZ3z0
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 1, 2020
“I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim [Kardashian] had. I introduced him to all of them,” Pippen, 46, spilled the tea during a new interview on the Hollywood Raw podcast,
Days later, Tristan began pursuing Khloé.
“Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloé,” Pippen explained. “Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever. I’m the type of person that doesn’t chase what’s not for me. I will never chase a man; I will never put a leash on a man. I don’t do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself.”
Meanwhile, Yao is reportedly “pretty upset” that Pippen appears to be her husband’s mistress, and she’s hired a divorce attorney.
View this post on Instagram
Amidst all the rumours surrounding Larsa’s dating life, her son Scotty Pippen Jr. seems to have reacted on social media.
“Focused on myself and my goals. I’m not responsible for nobody’s actions. All good over here,” he wrote on Twitter.
Last month, Beasley agreed to return to the Timberwolves after signing a four-year, $60 million contract.
‘Braxton Family Values’ Exclusive Clip -Towanda & Sean Discuss Their Future [WATCH]
*WEtv’s “Braxton Family Values” retuns with an all new episode this week, and finds Towanda and Sean talking about their future.
In our exclusive clip above, Sean hints at marriage to Towanda but there’s only one problem… she has a tattoo on her wrist of her ex husband.
Towanda claims she’s going to have it removed but Sean seems skeptical. He suggests that they can return to “waking up together” once the tat is remove. Watch the moment go down via the YouTube clip above.
Following a year of love and loss, 2020 has been a year like none other for the Braxton Family. This season on “Braxton Family Values,” Trina’s wedding ceremony hits a snag with an unexpected issue that divides the family. Will her walk down the aisle be the fairytale she always wanted?
Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Toni’s tour is canceled and Trina and Von get new roommates.
Watch “Braxton Family Values” Thursdays at 9/8c!
