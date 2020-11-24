News
Jaleel White Welcomes Danica McKeller on His New ‘Ever After’ Podcast / LISTEN
*In his new podcast, “Ever After,” actor Jaleel White, most famous for his portrayal of the irksome 90’s uber-nerd Steve Urkel, on ABC’s smash hit “Family Matters,” deconstructs child stardom with rare insight and empathy.
Now a fully grown parent, producer, actor and comedian, he looks back fondly on his Mid-90’s fame and shares the microphone with a series of fellow child stars to see how their paths diverged from their early days of fame.
Entertainment
All the Ways NY Attorney General Letitia James Will Prosecute Trump Once He’s Out of Office (Watch)
*Although it’s been a longstanding Justice Department policy not to indict a sitting president, Donald Trump will be out of the White House come January 20th, and New York Attorney General Letitia James has her ears pinned back ready to pounce.
Trump could attempt to pardon himself, or he could step down prior to January 20 and allow Vice President Mike Pence to pardon him. But a pardon only pertains to federal crimes, and won’t protect Trump from AG James and Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance.
Vance has been seeking Trump’s tax returns in connection to a criminal case that is widely believed to involve tax fraud. Trump fought the effort all the way to the Supreme Court, where he lost. Now, the Supreme Court is set to rule on Trump’s last attempt at an appeal. A win for Vance would accelerate any potential prosecution.
James, meanwhile, is investigating the Trump Organization’s financial dealings, including the inflation of assets. Just last month, her office deposed Eric Trump.
So how likely will James or Vance be able to successfully “lock him up?”
James spoke about her game plan, as well as the nearly 70 lawsuits she’s already filed against the Trump administration, on last week’s “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.”
Watch below:
Civil Rights
Five Black NBA Players Meet with Pope Francis to Discuss Social Justice Issues (Watch)
*Five NBA players and several officials from the National Basketball Players Association met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Monday to discuss their work on social justice issues.
The trip was prompted by the Vatican reaching out to the players’ union to learn about their work for social change. The delegation included Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac, Houston Rockets wing Sterling Brown and free agents Anthony Tolliver, Marco Belinelli and Kyle Korver. They gave the Pope an Orlando Magic jersey and a golden basketball.
After the meeting in the papal library of the Apostolic Palace, Tolliver called it an “incredible experience.” He added, “With the Pope’s support and blessing, we are excited to head into this next season reinvigorated to keep pushing for change and bringing our communities together.”
Korver, a 17-year NBA veteran who wrote a powerful essay about racism and white privilege last year, echoed Tolliver’s sentiment after meeting with the pope.
“We are extremely honored to have had this opportunity to come to the Vatican and share our experiences with Pope Francis,” Korver said. “His openness and eagerness to discuss these issues was inspiring and a reminder that our work has had a global impact and must continue moving forward.”
Images from the meeting showed Pope Francis and the players sitting and standing next to each other, but not wearing masks. The players union tweeted that “players and NBPA staff members were required to undergo COVID-19 testing before meeting with Pope Francis.”
Watch video from the historic meeting below:
The gathering comes ahead of the December 1 release of Francis’ new book, “Let Us Dream: The Path to A Better Future.” In it, Francis supports demands for racial justice in the wake of the police-custody death of George Floyd.
Top News
WE REMEMBER: David Dinkins, NYC’s First Black Mayor, Dies at 93
*Unfortunately we have to report the death of David Dinkins, who was elected New York City’s first black mayor in 1989. His passing came Monday night at his home, reports The NY Post.
Dinkins was 93 years old.
Dinkins took office in 1989 after defeating three-term incumbent Ed Koch in the Democratic primary as well as Republican Rudy Giuliani to become the city’s 106th mayor.
He would serve one-term until 1993, when he narrowly lost his re-election bid in a re-match against Giuliani.
His turbulent time in office was marked by rampant crime and racial unrest. But despite the turmoil, he led the city with a grace and dignity that was respected even by his political foes and left him an admired figure when his tenure was long over.
“David was a historic mayor. He showed that a black candidate can win biracial support in a city-wide race,” said former Gov. David Paterson, who became the first African-American governor.
Get more of this story at NY Post.
