Jaleel White Welcomes Danica McKeller on His New ‘Ever After’ Podcast / LISTEN

*Although it’s been a longstanding Justice Department policy not to indict a sitting president, Donald Trump will be out of the White House come January 20th, and New York Attorney General Letitia James has her ears pinned back ready to pounce.

Trump could attempt to pardon himself, or he could step down prior to January 20 and allow Vice President Mike Pence to pardon him. But a pardon only pertains to federal crimes, and won’t protect Trump from AG James and Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance.

Vance has been seeking Trump’s tax returns in connection to a criminal case that is widely believed to involve tax fraud. Trump fought the effort all the way to the Supreme Court, where he lost. Now, the Supreme Court is set to rule on Trump’s last attempt at an appeal. A win for Vance would accelerate any potential prosecution.

James, meanwhile, is investigating the Trump Organization’s financial dealings, including the inflation of assets. Just last month, her office deposed Eric Trump.

So how likely will James or Vance be able to successfully “lock him up?”

James spoke about her game plan, as well as the nearly 70 lawsuits she’s already filed against the Trump administration, on last week’s “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.”

Watch below: