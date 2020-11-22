Entertainment
Mario Barrios: One Step Closer to Junior Welterweight Supremacy
*Mario Barrios (26-0-0 with 17 KOs) remained undefeated on Halloween night with a knockout of Ryan Karl (18-3-0 with 12 KOs) in front of a Showtime pay-per-view audience.
The WBA 140-pound champ stopped Karl in the sixth round on what may have been the card of the year. The night delivered big-time with all four televised bouts ending in knockouts.
Gervonta “Tank” Davis scored the same, a round-six KO, against Leo Santa Cruz in the night’s top-billed event.
Barrios and Karl delivered a fan-friendly tug-of-war, fought in close quarters. Eventually, Karl would wilt from huge shots fired in the heated battle. This win elevated the 25-year old Barrios up the junior welterweight ladder.
The San Antonio native kept his word by defending his title in front of a home crowd. After the bout, Barrios opened up about a potential fight against Regis Prograis and much more.
Percy Crawford interviewed Mario Barrios for Zenger News.
Zenger: Congratulations on a hell of a fight and win against Ryan Karl. How do you feel physically?
Mario Barrios: I feel great. I was going to get back in the gym yesterday, actually, but I got this tattoo on my leg that’s healing. But I want to say I was only sore for one or two days. After that, I was good.
Zenger: We knew what Karl brings to the table, a durable guy that comes forward and is tough to finish. Was he what you expected, or did he bring a different element to the table that you were not expecting?
Barrios: No. That was really the fight I was prepared for. Me and Virgil and my corner knew that Ryan’s only chance was going to be to kind of maul me. Be all over me and make it a rugged fight and an ugly fight. I knew my footwork and my movement was superior. I knew it was just a matter of time. So, I had to be patient in the early rounds, establish my jab, land some body shots and just wear him down.
Zenger: You got the opportunity to defend your title in your hometown of San Antonio. Were you nervous fighting at home? Anxious? What was the feeling before the fight, and now afterwards?
Barrios: Leading up to it, I didn’t feel any nerves. It was kind of a motivation for me. I love fighting at home. I promised my city a world title; I was able to follow through with that. And I made another promise that I was going to defend it there, so it was just pure motivation for me. And now that it’s over, I’ve been getting tremendous support. Everyone was super happy. The night of the fight, people hit me with so many messages. It was an awesome feeling to be able to defend that title in front of everybody here at home.
Zenger: You were coming after a year-long layoff. Add Covid to the mix—what was the preparation like for this fight, for you?
Barrios: Man [laughing], it took a while to get used to. Camp was way different. Being at the fight was way different. Being in “the bubble” was pretty terrible, so I’m glad that’s over with [laughing]. That’s kind of what everyone has been dealing with though, adapting to this pandemic. Especially as a fighter, we’re used to adapting in the ring and everything, so I knew it was something I was going to have to just deal with. But the whole camp and having to get tested every week, getting our sparring partners testing, it just added more to our list of things we had to do. But we still had a successful camp. Virgil did a good job with everything, sparring partners. We went out there and handled our business.
Zenger: It seems you and Virg have hit a very comfortable pupil-teacher zone now that you guys are so many fights into being a duo. How has that relationship grown and helped you inside the ring?
Barrios: I’m always very thankful of the relationship I have with Virg. I tell people all the time, he’s a lot more than just a coach. He’s a great mentor, a great friend; even if it’s something that doesn’t deal with boxing. I can always go to him. I’m thankful for the relationship that me and Virg has grown to have.
Zenger: Given the fact that you were off—a little bit over a year actually—did you feel it in the ring? Because you guys got right after it, throwing leather.
Barrios: With the fight, I didn’t feel no type of ring rust whatsoever. During the fight, I actually felt like I had a super slow start. Ryan’s movement, the way he was putting pressure, kind of threw me off a little bit. But it was just me trying to get his timing down, his rhythm down. By the third or fourth round, I started to feel real comfortable in there, and that’s around the time I started to land some really big stuff on him. Again, I didn’t feel any type of ring rust whatsoever, given I was off a lot longer than I had originally wanted to be.
Zenger: We always look at the guy who suffered the cut from a nasty head clash, so obviously all attention was on Ryan. But were you dazed or buzzed from the head clash because that was a pretty significant one?
Barrios: It was a super ugly head clash. He was coming in pretty wild. Thankfully—not thankfully, because we did clash heads—but he caught me on the very top of my forehead. Other than it just being sore for a couple of days, I didn’t have to get stitches, so I was good.
Zenger: Ideally another long layoff is not in the cards for you. Would you like to return to the ring during the first quarter of 2021?
Barrios: Yeah! I have already talked to my managers. They are on board with keeping me as busy as possible, especially with the type of fights that have been coming about with my last couple. We are willing to get right back in there in March or April.
Zenger: There is a top 140-pounder named Regis Prograis who knocked his opponent out in the fight prior to yours. Are you looking to fight someone like him or an Adrien Broner-type of opponent next?
Barrios: I think, me as a fighter, I think a fight with Regis would be bigger, especially given the type of fighter that Regis still is. I think he still has a lot to accomplish in the sport. Given that we are kind of from that same area, that would be another huge fight to have over here in Texas. Out of those two, if I had to pick, I see me more with Regis. I feel it would be a way better fight for the fans and everything. Broner though—it’s another great fight, a different style. It would definitely bring an audience because a lot of people like to see Broner get touched. I feel because of my build and my style, I feel like my style is bad for Broner, and even Regis.
Zenger: Regis is a southpaw, I take it you have no issues fighting southpaws?
Barrios: No, man. Especially that fight with Akhmedov. I got a good amount of experience with a southpaw.
Zenger: In some instances, the fight card itself doesn’t live up to the billing. All four televised fights on this “Davis vs. Santa Cruz” card ended by knockout. How does it feel to be a part of such an amazing card?
Barrios: Oh, it was awesome. That was my second time ever being on Showtime PPV. I was super stoked as far as being a part of that card from the beginning. I knew it was one that wasn’t going to disappoint, which is why I was telling everybody to make sure they bought either the PPV or a ticket. I’m looking forward to being on other huge cards and headlining myself pretty soon.
Zenger: You are always fun to watch. Congratulations again on the victory. Is there anything else you want to add?
Barrios: I appreciate you. It’s always a pleasure to speak with you. Thank you to everybody for supporting me. We’re going to continue to take over.
(Edited by David Matthew and Ganesh Lakshman.)
The post Mario Barrios: One Step Closer to Junior Welterweight Supremacy appeared first on Zenger News.
Entertainment
‘Black Panther’ Star Letitia Wright Talks New Role in Small Axe Film / WATCH
*”Black Panther” star Letitia Wright talks new role in Small Axe Film, the West Indian community in London, Director Steve McQueen and more with Host & Producer @DerrialChriston on The Trend
Subscribe: We Are The Trend
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Lamar Odom Reunites with Sabrina Parr to Celebrate Engagement Anniversary
*Former NBA star Lamar Odom has reunited with his fiancé Sabrina Parr a week after announcing that she had broken off their engagement.
We previously reported, a year after confirming plans to tie the knot, Odom and Parr called off their engagement earlier this month.
Parr shared the news on Instagram, noting that Odom has some personal issues that he needs to sort out.
“Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.”
“Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through,” she continued, adding that she loves him “dearly” but is “no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs.”
A week after posting the message, Parr was back on social media sharing a selfie with Odom kissing her cheek. In the caption of the Instagram post she wrote: “Made it in time to celebrate our 1-year engagement anniversary @lamarodom.”
READ MORE: Sabrina Parr Calls Off Her Engagement to Lamar Odom: ‘He Needs Help’
View this post on Instagram
Odom also reposted the photo on his Instagram Stories.
“I know society pushes us to walk away from everyone and everything that hurts us but the truth is, some things are worth staying for!” Parr later wrote.
Odom and Parr announced their engagement last November in a Instagram post.
“Introducing my new fiancée!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom,” Odom captioned the post adding, “She the ONE!!!!! @getuptoparr.”
Odom and Parr later spoke out about their romance during an interview on Dish Nation.
“What makes this relationship different from previous relationships?” host Gary Hayes asked.
“It’s the truth. She’s black,” replied Odom.
“When a black woman comes along, ain’t playing,” Hayes joked.
“Oh no, I was not playing at all,” said Parr.
Odom was previously married to Khloé Kardashian and split after four years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.
** FEATURED STORY **
Actors Dexter Darden and Belmont Cameli Talk About Their Roles in The New Saved By The Bell
*The 90s sitcom “Saved by the Bell” is returning to TV. The revised Saturday morning favorite will be airing on NBC’s new streaming service Peacock.
The show will focus on a new generation of Bayside High students along with some old favorites. Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) is now the governor of California and come under heat as he is blamed for the closing of many low-income schools. To rectify the situation he proposes those students attend Bayside High.
The transferred students find themselves adjusting to being out of their element, while the Bayside students try to play nice and make room for the new kids. We spoke with Dexter Darden and Belmont Cameli about their characters.
“It really is important to show that just where you are doesn’t necessarily have to be where you’re going to go. For Devante to come to Bayside and meet Jamie Spano and Mac Morris and have the opportunity to interact with all these kids who aren’t like him and not what he’s used to, it’s really special,” is what Dexter had to say about his character Devante.
MORE NEWS: Some White Man Is Being Praised for his Cover of Corinne Bailey Rae’s ‘Put Your Records On’ and Black Women are Incensed (Watch)
Belmont Camelin plays Jamie who is the son of Jessie Spano, played by Elizabeth Berkley. As a true fan of the original, you have to wonder if the apple didn’t fall too far from the tree? Is Jessie’s son a passionate outspoken book worm kind of kid? Well only somewhat according to Belmont:
“I don’t think he’s as strong about his academics but he’s certainly passionate and he’s a very expressive person. His mom has made him very aware of his feelings and relationships,” says Belmont.
Not only was Jessie a straight-A student she was also vocal about anything she felt wasn’t right, so it’ll be interesting to see her son be just as vocal as the show covers topics that the 90’s version didn’t cover.
Check out the new generation of “Saved By The Bell” November 25 on Peacock.
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer