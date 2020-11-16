Connect with us

President Donald Trump

‘Police Protected’ Violent Proud Boys at ‘Million MAGA March’ [VIDEO]

Published

3 hours ago

on

MAGA hat


*Donald Trump supporters attempted to emulate Louis Farrakhan’s 1995 Million Man March on Washington, calling it the “Million MAGA March”  — but Saturday’s event allegedly failed to live up to its name, and many who gathered in the nation’s capital brought with them a lot of violence. 

According to a report from the Washington Post, thousands descended upon D.C. over the weekend to protest Joe Biden’s election victory, claiming the voting process was rigged against Trump to be president.

READ MORE: Claudia Jordan Says Trump was Only Nice to Her 'Cause 'He Wanted to F**k!' / VIDEO

Despite some Trump supporters taking to Twitter to brag about an outstanding turnout, videos and pictures of the demonstration appear to show the crowd hardly looks like “one million” people gathered, which is what conservatives are reporting.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany caught some heat in the comments of a post stating that it was “more than one million.”

Trump himself passed through the march in his Motorcade, but he did not participate or speak at the event. 

A large number of those gathered for the march were members of the extremist group Proud Boys, who had violent clashes with groups of counter-protestors (ANTIFA. BLM), according to the Washington Post.

“DC police ASSISTED the white supremacist group the Proud Boys as they roamed the streets stabbing multiple people.. But DC police only focused on Black people to arrest,” wrote filmmaker/artist Tariq Nasheed. “I’m going try to bail out any Black person who was arrested defending themselves from white supremacists,” he added. 

Nasheed also shared a disturbing clip on Twitter of a Black woman being violently assaulted by Proud Boys members, check out his posts below:

And yet another claim that the police assisted white supremacist violence:

Trending

 