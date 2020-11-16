President Donald Trump
‘Police Protected’ Violent Proud Boys at ‘Million MAGA March’ [VIDEO]
*Donald Trump supporters attempted to emulate Louis Farrakhan’s 1995 Million Man March on Washington, calling it the “Million MAGA March” — but Saturday’s event allegedly failed to live up to its name, and many who gathered in the nation’s capital brought with them a lot of violence.
According to a report from the Washington Post, thousands descended upon D.C. over the weekend to protest Joe Biden’s election victory, claiming the voting process was rigged against Trump to be president.
AMAZING!
More than one MILLION marchers for President @realDonaldTrump descend on the swamp in support.
Best base in political history — we LOVE you guys!!! ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vU65nqCSns
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 14, 2020
Despite some Trump supporters taking to Twitter to brag about an outstanding turnout, videos and pictures of the demonstration appear to show the crowd hardly looks like “one million” people gathered, which is what conservatives are reporting.
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany caught some heat in the comments of a post stating that it was “more than one million.”
Trump himself passed through the march in his Motorcade, but he did not participate or speak at the event.
Trump could’ve delivered a rousing speech to his followers at the Million MAGA March but instead he opted to drive through them so he could play golf. pic.twitter.com/HHH8wQVsyf
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 14, 2020
A large number of those gathered for the march were members of the extremist group Proud Boys, who had violent clashes with groups of counter-protestors (ANTIFA. BLM), according to the Washington Post.
Donald Trump’s Proud Boys rioting in downtown DC tonight. Where is @DCPoliceDept? pic.twitter.com/T4cfgradem
— John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️🌈 (@aravosis) November 15, 2020
And your proud boys, white supremacist garbage, stabbed three people tonight. What do you have to say about that klanspawn? pic.twitter.com/vhncPPJPrK
— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) November 15, 2020
“DC police ASSISTED the white supremacist group the Proud Boys as they roamed the streets stabbing multiple people.. But DC police only focused on Black people to arrest,” wrote filmmaker/artist Tariq Nasheed. “I’m going try to bail out any Black person who was arrested defending themselves from white supremacists,” he added.
Nasheed also shared a disturbing clip on Twitter of a Black woman being violently assaulted by Proud Boys members, check out his posts below:
Last night in DC two Black women were riding their motor bike at a protest, when they were attacked by the white supremacist group the Proud Boys. One of the women tried to defend herself as she was approached by the men, who cowardly attacked her and knocked her out. pic.twitter.com/TZmRdAhevD
— Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) November 16, 2020
DC police ASSISTED the white supremacist group the Proud Boys as they roamed the streets stabbing multiple people..
But DC police only focused on Black people to arrest.
I’m going try to bail out any Black person who was arrested defending themselves from white supremacists https://t.co/UsDQAcevTw
— Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) November 15, 2020
The white supremacist group The Proud Boys, with the protection and assistance of the DC police, was able to show how tough they were by knocking out a Black woman tonight pic.twitter.com/QMbhsfu2xp
— Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) November 15, 2020
And yet another claim that the police assisted white supremacist violence:
“What was so disturbing is the police protected those who stab people. They came out to protect The Proud Boys” #DCProtests against #MillionMoronMarch and #VanillaISIS pic.twitter.com/W68g70kA0f
— ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) November 15, 2020
Cori Bush Says GOP Lawmakers Thought She was Breonna Taylor [VIDEO]
*Congresswoman-elect Cori Bush says she was mistaken for Breonna Taylor while attending orientation for incoming House members on Friday.
The Missouri Representative was wearing a face mask that featured Breonna Taylor’s name. She claims several GOP colleagues mistakenly assumed “Breonna” was her name, so she naturally concluded they were unfamiliar with Taylor’s controversial case.
“It hurts. But I’m glad they’ll come to know her name & story because of my presence here,” she tweeted. “Breonna must be central to our work in Congress.”
Candance Owens, who seems to never miss an opportunity to attack liberal Black women, shared Bush’s tweet and noted: “There is already a “Justice for Breonna Taylor Act” which was introduced to Congress in June,” she wrote.
Owends continued, “It was introduced/sponsored by REPUBLICAN [email protected] Hope you had a good first day on the side of perpetual race-bait stupidity, known as Democrats in Congress.”
READ MORE: ‘We Are All Going to Congress’: Cori Bush Delivers Powerful Acceptance Speech; Set to Join ‘The Squad’ (Watch)
It’s Day One, so I’m wearing my “Breonna Taylor” mask.
A few of my Republican colleagues have called me Breonna, assuming that’s my name.
It hurts. But I’m glad they’ll come to know her name & story because of my presence here.
Breonna must be central to our work in Congress.
— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 13, 2020
LMFAO.
1) There is already a “Justice for Breonna Taylor Act” which was introduced to Congress in June
2) It was introduced/sponsored by REPUBLICAN senator @RandPaul
3) Hope you had a good first day on the side of perpetual race-bait stupidity, known as Democrats in Congress. https://t.co/XsBmitmxHT
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 16, 2020
Bush, a progressive Democrat, further explained the moment she was mistaken for Taylor in a video posted by The New York Times.
“… We have to stretch ourselves and pay attention to what’s happening in other parts of the country. But this has been national news for a long time,” said Bush.
“People have protested in the streets with this name, and it just saddens me that people in leadership, people that want to be in leadership, don’t know the struggles that are happening to Black people in this country. And it’s just disheartening,” she explained. “And it was hurtful, absolutely hurtful. I didn’t hear it once, I didn’t hear it twice. I heard it several times. I’m being called, you know, Breonna Taylor today. But it’s OK because we’ll educate and we’ll make sure that people know who she is, what she stood for—that she was an award-winning E.M.T. in her community, that she’s someone who deserves justice right now.”
Hear more from Bush about the incident via the YouTube clip above.
Taylor was killed in March by Louisville officers during a bothced a no-knock warrant at her home.
BLIND ITEM: OnlyFans Ain’t Paying the Bills
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This former BFF of the A- list former reality star with the side gig, likes people to think she is making a ton of money getting naked on her site. Nope. She is reliant on her boyfriend to make ends meet and is also the person who buys her all the expensive things she wears.
Can you guess the A- list former reality star and her boyfriend?
LeVar Burton Reacts to Petition to Make Him New Jeopardy! Host
*LeVar Burton is flattered that his fans want him to be the next host of “Jeopardy!,” following the death of Alex Trebek.
Burton fans created a Change.org petition calling for the “Reading Rainbow” host to take over Trebek’s duties on ABC’s long-running game show. As of Monday, the petition had over 82,000 signatures.
“Between hosting 21 seasons of the educational Reading Rainbow, playing the brainiac engineer Geordi La Forge on Star Trek: the Next Generation, and filling the roll of Kunta Kinte in the ever important mini-series Roots, LeVar Burton has inspired and shaped the minds of several generations of trivia-loving nerds,” states the petition.
READ MORE:Alex Trebek Loses Battle to Pancreatic Cancer At Age 80
Of course while I’m very flattered by the petition, my thoughts are definitely with Alex Trebeck’s family and his millions of fans and the devastating loss of this irreplaceable legend. #LongLiveAlex
— LeVar Burton (@levarburton) November 12, 2020
It continues, “This petition is to show Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. and producers Mike Richards and Harry Friedman just how much love the public has for Burton, and how much we’d all love to see him as the next host of Jeopardy!“
Burton reacted to the online love and support in a series of tweets on Thursday, writing, “Even if nothing comes from it, I can’t tell how much how I appreciate all y’alls love and support!”
“Of course while I’m very flattered by the petition, my thoughts are definitely with Alex Trebeck’s [sic] family and his millions of fans and the devastating loss of this irreplaceable legend. #LongLiveAlex,” he added in a follow-up tweet.
Trebek died last week at the age of 80, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
New episodes of Jeopardy! featuring Trebek will continue to air through Christmas.
