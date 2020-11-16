‘Police Protected’ Violent Proud Boys at ‘Million MAGA March’ [VIDEO]



*Donald Trump supporters attempted to emulate Louis Farrakhan’s 1995 Million Man March on Washington, calling it the “Million MAGA March” — but Saturday’s event allegedly failed to live up to its name, and many who gathered in the nation’s capital brought with them a lot of violence.

According to a report from the Washington Post, thousands descended upon D.C. over the weekend to protest Joe Biden’s election victory, claiming the voting process was rigged against Trump to be president.

READ MORE: Claudia Jordan Says Trump was Only Nice to Her ‘Cause ‘He Wanted to F**k!’ / VIDEO

AMAZING! More than one MILLION marchers for President @realDonaldTrump descend on the swamp in support. Best base in political history — we LOVE you guys!!! ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vU65nqCSns — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 14, 2020

Despite some Trump supporters taking to Twitter to brag about an outstanding turnout, videos and pictures of the demonstration appear to show the crowd hardly looks like “one million” people gathered, which is what conservatives are reporting.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany caught some heat in the comments of a post stating that it was “more than one million.”

Trump himself passed through the march in his Motorcade, but he did not participate or speak at the event.

Trump could’ve delivered a rousing speech to his followers at the Million MAGA March but instead he opted to drive through them so he could play golf. pic.twitter.com/HHH8wQVsyf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 14, 2020

A large number of those gathered for the march were members of the extremist group Proud Boys, who had violent clashes with groups of counter-protestors (ANTIFA. BLM), according to the Washington Post.

Donald Trump’s Proud Boys rioting in downtown DC tonight. Where is @DCPoliceDept? pic.twitter.com/T4cfgradem — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) November 15, 2020

And your proud boys, white supremacist garbage, stabbed three people tonight. What do you have to say about that klanspawn? pic.twitter.com/vhncPPJPrK — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) November 15, 2020

“DC police ASSISTED the white supremacist group the Proud Boys as they roamed the streets stabbing multiple people.. But DC police only focused on Black people to arrest,” wrote filmmaker/artist Tariq Nasheed. “I’m going try to bail out any Black person who was arrested defending themselves from white supremacists,” he added.

Nasheed also shared a disturbing clip on Twitter of a Black woman being violently assaulted by Proud Boys members, check out his posts below:

Last night in DC two Black women were riding their motor bike at a protest, when they were attacked by the white supremacist group the Proud Boys. One of the women tried to defend herself as she was approached by the men, who cowardly attacked her and knocked her out. pic.twitter.com/TZmRdAhevD — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) November 16, 2020

DC police ASSISTED the white supremacist group the Proud Boys as they roamed the streets stabbing multiple people.. But DC police only focused on Black people to arrest. I’m going try to bail out any Black person who was arrested defending themselves from white supremacists https://t.co/UsDQAcevTw — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) November 15, 2020

The white supremacist group The Proud Boys, with the protection and assistance of the DC police, was able to show how tough they were by knocking out a Black woman tonight pic.twitter.com/QMbhsfu2xp — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) November 15, 2020

And yet another claim that the police assisted white supremacist violence:

“What was so disturbing is the police protected those who stab people. They came out to protect The Proud Boys” #DCProtests against #MillionMoronMarch and #VanillaISIS pic.twitter.com/W68g70kA0f — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) November 15, 2020