Megan Thee Stallion Claims Tory Lanez Offered Her Hush Money Over Shooting Incident



*Megan Thee Stallion claims that after Tory Lanez shot her twice in her feet back in July, he offered her money to keep quiet about it.

“Like, I never put my hands on nobody,” the rapper shares in a new profile for GQ’s Men of the Year. “I barely even said anything to the man who shot me when I was walking away. We were literally like five minutes away from the house.”

Lanez allegedly shot Meg during an argument after a party in the Hollywood Hills over the summer. The hip-hop star also alleges that he offered her friend money to keep quiet about the incident.

“[At this point] I’m really scared,” she continued, “because this like right in the middle of all the protesting. Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I’m thinking, ‘I can’t believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.'”

Meg previously explained that she didn’t initially tell police that Lanez shot her when they arrived on the scene, because she was trying to protect him. When police noticed Meg’s feet were bleeding and asked her what happened, she simply responded, “I got cut.”

Sources spilled back in September that Lanez told Megan “Dance, bitch,” before firing four shots at her feet. He has denied her claims in a new album.

During her GQ interview, Meg reacts to the backlash she received over the shooting incident, with many fans of Tory Lanez calling her a liar.

“Like damn, I have to be tough through all this? All the time? It was like, who really checks on us or who protected us? You just go your whole life with that mentality,” she said. “And then when something actually happens to you, when you properly should have protected yourself, your first instinct was not to protect yourself, it was protecting other people. … So it was like, ‘What do I do?’ ‘What do I say?’ Like, ‘Is anybody going to believe what I’m saying?’”

Read her full GQ profile here.