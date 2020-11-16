Our Prayers and Love, positive thoughts and Light…. we send all to our Brother Sinbad, and family and trust he will make a full recovery. From Philip Bailey and EWF family 🙏🏿 https://t.co/uPpnhMPA9G
Megan Thee Stallion Claims Tory Lanez Offered Her Hush Money Over Shooting Incident
*Megan Thee Stallion claims that after Tory Lanez shot her twice in her feet back in July, he offered her money to keep quiet about it.
“Like, I never put my hands on nobody,” the rapper shares in a new profile for GQ’s Men of the Year. “I barely even said anything to the man who shot me when I was walking away. We were literally like five minutes away from the house.”
Lanez allegedly shot Meg during an argument after a party in the Hollywood Hills over the summer. The hip-hop star also alleges that he offered her friend money to keep quiet about the incident.
“[At this point] I’m really scared,” she continued, “because this like right in the middle of all the protesting. Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I’m thinking, ‘I can’t believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.'”
PRE ORDER GOOD NEWS NOW‼️ https://t.co/i4RoBhDE0p pic.twitter.com/TNoKWhC8o2
— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 14, 2020
Meg previously explained that she didn’t initially tell police that Lanez shot her when they arrived on the scene, because she was trying to protect him. When police noticed Meg’s feet were bleeding and asked her what happened, she simply responded, “I got cut.”
Sources spilled back in September that Lanez told Megan “Dance, bitch,” before firing four shots at her feet. He has denied her claims in a new album.
During her GQ interview, Meg reacts to the backlash she received over the shooting incident, with many fans of Tory Lanez calling her a liar.
“Like damn, I have to be tough through all this? All the time? It was like, who really checks on us or who protected us? You just go your whole life with that mentality,” she said. “And then when something actually happens to you, when you properly should have protected yourself, your first instinct was not to protect yourself, it was protecting other people. … So it was like, ‘What do I do?’ ‘What do I say?’ Like, ‘Is anybody going to believe what I’m saying?’”
Read her full GQ profile here.
Comedian Sinbad Recovering from a Stroke, Family is ‘Faithful and Optimistic’
*Veteran stand-up comedian Sinbad is recovering from a recent stroke, his family confirmed in a statement on Monday.
“It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke,” read the family’s statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon.”
Born David Adkins, Sinbad, 64, gained famed in the 90’s with his HBO stand-up specials and work on sitcoms such as “A Different World,” “The Sinbad Show,” and films including “Houseguest,” “First Kid” and “Jingle All the Way.” He most recently had a starring role on the comedy series “Rel.”
The family’s statement continued, “Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.”
The band Earth, Wind and Fire also took to social media to wish the comedian well, writing “Our Prayers and Love, positive thoughts and Light…. we send all to our Brother Sinbad, and family and trust he will make a full recovery. From Philip Bailey and EWF family.”
Sinbad has two children with wife Meredith Fuller.
Digital Double of Chadwick Boseman Will Not Be Used in ‘Black Panther 2’
*While details of the “Black Panther” sequel remain on the low following the death of star Chadwick Boseman, executive producer Victoria Alonso says the follow-up to the blockbuster action film will not use a digital double for the late actor.
“No. There’s only one Chadwick, and he’s no longer with us. Sadly, our king has died in real life, not only in fiction, and we’re taking a little time to see how we continue the story and how to honor this chapter of what has unexpectedly happened to us, so painful and terrible to be honest,” Alonso said in an interview with Argentine newspaper Clarín. “Chadwick wasn’t only a wonderful human being, every day of the 5 years we spent together, but also, I believe, that what he did as a character elevated us as a company, and has left his moment on history.”
We previously reported, producers behind Disney/Marvel’s “Black Panther” are said to be unsure on how to move forward with the sequel following the death of Boseman, who played the title role in the first film.
Want to start reading Black Panther? Here’s your guide to King of Wakanda comics on @MarvelUnlimited: https://t.co/Symg81rGE9 https://t.co/gL5Yc0hU5J
— Black Panther (@theblackpanther) October 19, 2020
The 43-year-old star was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, and never disclosed his diagnosis publicly. Many of his fans, friends and colleagues were shocked when he died on Aug. 28 following a 4 year-long private battle with the disease.
According to AJC.com, neither Disney executives nor director Ryan Coogler knew about his health challenges. The cast and crew were reportedly gearing up to begin filming the sequel next month.
Kevin Feige, Marvel’s chief officer, was reportedly notified about Boseman’s failing health in an email house before he died.
Now, Disney is faced with two options on how to proceed with the “Black Panther” franchise. Hire a new actor and risk pissing off the fandom or allow Leticia Wright, who plays Black Panther’s sister Shuri, to take over the role (which actually occurs in one of the comic series).
Wright has said that she can’t begin to imagine filling Boseman’s shoes.
“We’re just still mourning Chad, so it’s not something I even want to think about. The thought of doing it without him is kinda strange. We’re just grieving at the moment, so it’s trying to find the light in the midst of it,” she said in a recent interview.
Alonso confirmed that Marvel hopes to pay tribute to Boseman’s legacy.
“Because Chadwick was not only a wonder of a human being every day for the five years that we spent together, but it also seems to me that as a character what he did elevated us as a company and has left his moment in history. I know that sometimes two months go by or three months go by in production and you say, ‘Well, it was a long time.’ But it is not a long time. We have to think carefully about what we are going to do and how and think about how we are going to honor the franchise.”
Michaela Coel on Internet Trolls: ‘Life Is Tricky Enough Being A Black Woman’
*Michaela Coel says she no longer cares what haters and Internet trolls think about her.
“The I May Destroy You” star spoke in WSJ. Magazine‘s November Innovator issue about how she previously handled the criticism she received about her appearance.
Cole admits that her previous hit series “Chewing Gum” “was probably the time when I looked for people’s opinions, and some of it hurt quite a lot,” she says.
The British actress claims she doesn’t pay attention to comments about her on social media these days, “because it doesn’t seem like a smart thing to do.”
“Life is tricky enough navigating being a woman, being a black woman, being a dark-skinned woman in England on television. It’s so hard,” Coel adds.
Elsewhere in the interview, she shares her thoughts on the media’s treatment toward Black women.
“Who would have known that we would be where we are right now politically, in terms of police brutality, racism, the coronavirus and the inherent sort of strange biases that this virus has? Although everything is heartbreaking, I feel quite grateful to be able to present a show to the world that humanizes us right now,” Coel tells the publication.
“I think that since the media has really even existed, it has dehumanized black people. In many ways, it’s dehumanized and disempowered women. To be within the media, to challenge that, and to present us as fluid, multi-dimensional human people, just like everybody else, feels like a really amazing privilege,” she adds.
What do you think about Michaela Coel’s reason for ignoring her haters? Sound off in the comments.
