EUR Exclusive Sneak Peek Clip: Bryan & Alex Discuss Triggers & Vulnerability on ‘Ready to Love’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*In a new interview with VladTV, Boosie Badazz reflects on his recent conversation with Mike Tyson, during which the famed boxer confronted the rapper over his controversial comments regarding Dwyane Wade’s transgender child Zaya Wade.

“It seemed like he was passionate about that situation,” Boosie told VladTV. “I’m telling him I don’t agree with it. But the interview was weird. It was weird. I even went to asking him questions and they took a lot of stuff out the interview… After that, his daughter came and interviewed me.”

Boosie said that Tyson’s daughter also ranted to him about his misunderstanding of the “transgender world,” and he responded by noting the more important issues affecting the Black community, such as single motherhood and police violence.

“Basically, she was saying the things that she was passionate about, and I was saying the things that I was passionate about and she couldn’t feel me and I guess she was saying I couldn’t feel her.”

READ MORE: Must See: Mike Tyson Stuns Lil Boosie: Asks Rapper If it’s Possible He’s ‘A Homosexual’ / WATCH

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Boosie admits he and Tyson’s daughter “didn’t see eye to eye.”

In case you missed it, when Boosie was a guest on Tyson’s podcast Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson in October, he was put on blast about his previous homophobic and transphobic comments.

“Why do you say things about people who might be a homosexual? Why do you say that about them? Do you feel there’s a possibility that you’re a homosexual and anybody that disrespects them, it furthers yourself from being a homosexual?” Tyson asked Boosie. “I’m thinkin’ you may like homosexuals. If you’re straight then why do you offend people?”

Check out Boosie’s response via the clip below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>