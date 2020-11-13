Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
EUR Exclusive Sneak Peek Clip: Bryan & Alex Discuss Triggers & Vulnerability on ‘Ready to Love’
*From the OWN network and record-breaking producer, Will Packer comes the latest episode of “Ready to Love,” an unscripted series which follows successful black men and women in their 30s and 40s, who are searching for their perfect match. Hosted by Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles, the series offers a unique twist on a typical dating show, highlighting the men’s perspective in their search for true love.
This season, the cast is quarantined together at a secluded mountain resort with no outside distractions. Contestants take turns getting to know each other on one-on-one dates until couples are formed. The tables continue to turn each week as the men and women trade power to eliminate those they deem not ready to love. At the end of the series, the last three couples left standing have the opportunity to explore their new love interests, off-screen.
EURweb obtained an exclusive look at the new episode of “Ready to Love,” airing Saturday, November 14 at 9 pm EST. In the clip, Alex, a 32-year-old Implementation Specialist and Bryan, a 35-year-old Behavioral Therapist discuss vulnerability, emotional walls and more over wine. When Bryan asks Alex what her triggers are, she shares that she’s triggered when men place their phones face down around her, as if there’s something to hide. Bryan admits that he’s guilty of the act. Watch it below, exclusively on EURweb.
Boosie Badazz Reflects on ‘Weird’ Mike Tyson Interview About Trans Community [WATCH]
*In a new interview with VladTV, Boosie Badazz reflects on his recent conversation with Mike Tyson, during which the famed boxer confronted the rapper over his controversial comments regarding Dwyane Wade’s transgender child Zaya Wade.
“It seemed like he was passionate about that situation,” Boosie told VladTV. “I’m telling him I don’t agree with it. But the interview was weird. It was weird. I even went to asking him questions and they took a lot of stuff out the interview… After that, his daughter came and interviewed me.”
Boosie said that Tyson’s daughter also ranted to him about his misunderstanding of the “transgender world,” and he responded by noting the more important issues affecting the Black community, such as single motherhood and police violence.
“Basically, she was saying the things that she was passionate about, and I was saying the things that I was passionate about and she couldn’t feel me and I guess she was saying I couldn’t feel her.”
READ MORE: Must See: Mike Tyson Stuns Lil Boosie: Asks Rapper If it’s Possible He’s ‘A Homosexual’ / WATCH
Boosie admits he and Tyson’s daughter “didn’t see eye to eye.”
In case you missed it, when Boosie was a guest on Tyson’s podcast Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson in October, he was put on blast about his previous homophobic and transphobic comments.
“Why do you say things about people who might be a homosexual? Why do you say that about them? Do you feel there’s a possibility that you’re a homosexual and anybody that disrespects them, it furthers yourself from being a homosexual?” Tyson asked Boosie. “I’m thinkin’ you may like homosexuals. If you’re straight then why do you offend people?”
Check out Boosie’s response via the clip below.
Barack Obama Admits in New Memoir Presidency Took a Toll on Marriage
*Former President Barack Obama opens up about his 8 years in office in an upcoming memoir called “A Promised Land” … and he admitss the presidency took a toll on wife Michelle.
As reported by TMZ, Obama says he could sense an “undercurrent of tension in her, subtle but constant.”
“It was as if, confined as we were within the walls of the White House, all her previous sources of frustration became more concentrated, more vivid, whether it was my round the clock absorption with work, or the way politics exposed our family to scrutiny and attacks, or the tendency of even friends and family members to treat her role as secondary in importance,” he writes.
READ MORE: Jenna Bush Hager Shares #Throwback Photo of Sasha and Malia Obama Touring White House
More than anyone else, I wrote my book for young people—as an invitation to once again remake the world, and to bring about, through hard work, determination, and a big dose of imagination, an America that finally aligns with all that is best in us. https://t.co/1yZrYWuckX
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 12, 2020
He admits there were many nights while he was lying next to Michelle and he would think about life before the White House “when everything between us felt lighter, when her smile was more constant and our love less encumbered, and my heart would suddenly tighten at the thought that those days might not return,” Obama writes.
Elsewhere in the book, which drops next week, Obama touches on his historic 2008 election, racism, and how Donald Trump offered millions of white Americans an “elixir for their racial anxiety” by pushing the birther conspiracy.
“It was as if my very presence in the White House had triggered a deep-seated panic, a sense that the natural order had been disrupted,” Obama writes. “Which is exactly what Donald Trump understood when he started peddling assertions that I had not been born in the United States and was thus an illegitimate president.”
He adds, “For millions of Americans spooked by a Black man in the White House, he promised an elixir for their racial anxiety.”
King Von’s Sister Slams Mortuary Over Rapper’s Leaked Autopsy Photos
*The sister of late rapper King Von has taken to Instagram to blast the Atlanta mortician who allegedly leaked his autopsy photos online.
Von’s sister Kayla B is demanding that Airport Mortuary Shipping Services fires the staffer.
She posted a photo the alleged mortician on social media, along with the mortuary’s address, and she captioned the post: “THIS THE SICK MFER THAT POSTED MY BROTHER PICTURES !!! HE WORK AT THE AIPORT MORTUARY. HIS WHOLE JOB KNOW HE DID THE SHIT BUT THEY TRNA PROTECT HIM!!! WE NEED HIM FIRED NOW!!!!”
Check out Kayla full Instagram post below.
READ MORE: Hey Jambo Jambo! Lionel Richie’s ‘All Night Long’ Hit No. 1 on This Day in 1983 [EUR Video Throwback]
View this post on Instagram
King Von was murdered outside of an Atlanta hookah bar last week, following a physical altercation with Quando Rondo’s entourage. Rapper T.I. reacted in a post about Atlanta being a progressive city and warned outsiders, “Stop coming here to kill each other.”
Omg my brother is so cute & raw😘🥰 I love youuuuu boyyyy @KingVonFrmdaWic pic.twitter.com/m7NJXLUD0T
— KaylaB❤️ (@BeezyyTatted) November 12, 2020
We previously reported, his comments sparked outrage among King Von’s crew, who took that to mean gangs should do their killing on their own home turf.
Kayla B made time to clap back at T.I., writing on her Instagram stories: “Wasn’t u just [with] other b###### at Copper Cove. I stay seeing [you] cheating mind your business @troubleman31,” wrote Kayla on her Instagram Story. She added, “And these [are] FACTS! But the energy he [always] putting in [people] business [needs] to be the same energy he [needs] to make it right [with] his daughter!!!!! Now [where] is my brother @50cent get on his a##!”
