Teen Son of Keke Wyatt Recalls Cancer Diagnosis: ‘I Was Literally Dying’ [VIDEO]

*Keke Wyatt has opened up about her son Rahjah’s cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment.

During a conversation with the 18-year-old in a new YouTube video, the singer said she “couldn’t believe it” when she first received the heartbreaking news about her son’s health..

Wyatt recalled being at Six Flags with her family and Rahjah “sat in one spot at the park and was like, ‘Mom, I literally can not move.’ “

The teeanger had to be carried out of the amusement park that day.

“You couldn’t walk. You couldn’t do anything,” she recounted to her son in the YouTube video, to which Rahjah replied, “Because I was dying! I was literally dying and we didn’t know.”

“You dropped weight drastically,” Wyatt said. “[The doctor] was like, ‘Okay, let’s just run some blood. Let’s just check some blood, tests some blood and see.’ “

That’s when she learned Rahjah had cancer.

“My throat hit my butt and my butt hit the floor. I couldn’t believe it,” she continued. “I said, ‘What kind of cancer?’ And when she said leukemia, honey, my teeth literally started chattering.”

Rahjah is now cancer-free.

“NO MORE CANCER!!! GOD HEALED MY BABY!!!” Wyatt captioned the video, which she said was filmed while she was pregnant and pre-COVID.

Scroll up and watch the full 23-minute clip via the YouTube video above.