*“We call it Inspirational Soul,” said Alex Harris, who just released the new single “Falling For You” off of his “Frequency” EP. “We (him and his siblings) sang in our parents’ church…located east of Atlanta. My father was a pastor.”

Alex said the sibling group traveled all over the country singing their style of Inspirational Soul. The group broke up when his brothers decided to form other careers; one became the president of a college and one a lawyers.

“We each got the call to do other things,” Harris informed me. “I started a Foundation and I travel around the world. The pandemic allowed me time to record music.”

Alex Harris is not only a soulful singer, but a songwriter, arts professor and humanitarian. His music is called New Age Soul – a Soul singer with Gospel roots. His Foundation, Arts Conservatory for Teens (A.C.T.), offers lectures on the importance of preservation of the arts to help develop inspiring and innovative individuals. He has a Bachelors in Psychology/Human Services, a Masters in Theology/Social Work and a Doctorate in Organizational Leadership.

Alex is signed to the Cross the Line Music imprint of music producer Richard Gottehrer (Blondie, The Go Go’s) and Grammy Award winning music producer/songwriter Swagg R’Celious (H.E.R.).

“It’s been quit a journey,” he said about his experiences as a solo artist. “When I do New Age Soul music, to me, it’s…the human Spirituality. We are spiritual beings having a human experience. We adjust to what we believe to be true…trying to fit in.”

Alex’s solo career didn’t just start with this EP. Since leaving the family group he has shared the stage with John Legend, H.E.R., Brandy and Lionel Richie – just to name a few.

“My music is built on the shoulders of Otis Redding, Sam Cooke and Aretha Franklin,” Alex Harris said. “I want to…bring my own experiences to it. We are all connected. I always knew I could sing all different kinds of emotions.”

That diversity of emotions is clear to hear from the New Age Inspirational Soul singer on the single “Falling For You,” which is the EP’s second single release, “Rollin’” being the first.

“I’ve been blessed. We believe in three elements – Faith, Education and Music,” he said about his family. “That’s what drives us.” www.AlexHarrisOfficial.com

