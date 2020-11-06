Entertainment
The Pulse of Entertainment: New Age Soul Singer Alex Harris Releases ‘Falling For You’ Single / WATCH
*“We call it Inspirational Soul,” said Alex Harris, who just released the new single “Falling For You” off of his “Frequency” EP. “We (him and his siblings) sang in our parents’ church…located east of Atlanta. My father was a pastor.”
Alex said the sibling group traveled all over the country singing their style of Inspirational Soul. The group broke up when his brothers decided to form other careers; one became the president of a college and one a lawyers.
“We each got the call to do other things,” Harris informed me. “I started a Foundation and I travel around the world. The pandemic allowed me time to record music.”
Alex Harris is not only a soulful singer, but a songwriter, arts professor and humanitarian. His music is called New Age Soul – a Soul singer with Gospel roots. His Foundation, Arts Conservatory for Teens (A.C.T.), offers lectures on the importance of preservation of the arts to help develop inspiring and innovative individuals. He has a Bachelors in Psychology/Human Services, a Masters in Theology/Social Work and a Doctorate in Organizational Leadership.
Alex is signed to the Cross the Line Music imprint of music producer Richard Gottehrer (Blondie, The Go Go’s) and Grammy Award winning music producer/songwriter Swagg R’Celious (H.E.R.).
“It’s been quit a journey,” he said about his experiences as a solo artist. “When I do New Age Soul music, to me, it’s…the human Spirituality. We are spiritual beings having a human experience. We adjust to what we believe to be true…trying to fit in.”
Alex’s solo career didn’t just start with this EP. Since leaving the family group he has shared the stage with John Legend, H.E.R., Brandy and Lionel Richie – just to name a few.
“My music is built on the shoulders of Otis Redding, Sam Cooke and Aretha Franklin,” Alex Harris said. “I want to…bring my own experiences to it. We are all connected. I always knew I could sing all different kinds of emotions.”
That diversity of emotions is clear to hear from the New Age Inspirational Soul singer on the single “Falling For You,” which is the EP’s second single release, “Rollin’” being the first.
“I’ve been blessed. We believe in three elements – Faith, Education and Music,” he said about his family. “That’s what drives us.” www.AlexHarrisOfficial.com
Stranger Overhears Woman Humming ‘If This World Were Mine’ in Walmart. Then This Happened. (Watch)
*Cassandra Turner Nelson dipped into Walmart in Alpharetta, Georgia just to get some essentials for the week ahead. By the time she left, she had gotten her goods, and had performed an impromptu rendition of “If This World Were Mine” with a perfect stranger.
She didn’t even realize she had been humming the tune to herself when the stranger, Donnell Cross, approached her and started singing it. Luther Vandross would’ve been proud. Cheryl Lynn, too, as Nelson came in on her part and nailed the melody. As a matter of fact, the song’s original artists Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell were probably somewhere beaming as well.
Shoppers looked on at a distance at the unintentional duo, who have now gone viral.
Watch below:
Philadelphia Mayor Urges Trump to ‘Put His Big Boy Pants On and Congratulate Winner’ [WATCH]
*Shortly after Joe Biden took the lead in Pennsylvania early Friday morning, Mayor Jim Kenney advised President Donald Trump to “put his big boy pants on” and accept defeat.
“He needs to acknowledge the fact that he lost. And he needs to congratulate the winner,” Kenny said, noting that the president needs to “let us move forward as a country,” he added. Watch the moment via the Twitter video below.
On Thursday, Biden urged supporters to remain calm and trust the process as ballots continue to be counted.
“In America, the vote is sacred. It’s how people of this nation express their will, and it is the will of the voters. No one, not anyone else, that chooses the president of the United States of America,” Biden said. “So each ballot must be counted, and that’s what we’re going through now.”
.@PhillyMayor Jim Kenney: “I think what the president needs to do is, frankly, put his big boy pants on. He needs to acknowledge the fact that he lost. And he needs to congratulate the winner.” pic.twitter.com/SOA6fRT3bs
— The Recount (@therecount) November 6, 2020
Biden is confident that when all the votes are counted, he will be the next president of the United States.
“Democracy is sometimes messy. It sometimes requires a little patience as well. But that patience has been rewarded now for more than 240 years with a system of governance that has been the envy of the world,” he continued. “We continue to feel very good about where things stand. We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator Harris and I will be declared the winners. So I ask everyone to stay calm. The process is working. The count is being completed, and we’ll know very soon. So thank you all for your patience.”
The president reportedly has no plans to concede should Biden be declared the winner of the election. He has promised future legal challenges.
Trump campaign general counsel Matt Morgan on Friday said: “This election is not over.”
“The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final,” Morgan said. “Georgia is headed for a recount, where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested, and where President Trump will ultimately prevail.”
Sneak Peek: Tayshia Adams is ABC’s Second Black ‘Bachelorette’ (Watch)
*Tayshia Adams made her debut this week as “The Bachelorette,” taking over for Clare Crawley on week 4 of the show’s current 16th season.
Bachelor Nation first welcomed Tayshia on the 23rd season of “The Bachelor,” where a sudden turn of events ended her relationship with a tearful and unexpected goodbye. However, she was no stranger to dealing with heartbreak, after having experienced it in her past marriage. So, a hopeful and determined Tayshia returned to find love in a romantic oasis during the sixth season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” where the match she made was not her forever love.
Now with the support of her family and friends, the native of Orange County, California is ready to give love another chance. With her parents’ 32-year marriage as her example, she is ready to find that forever love she has been waiting for – the kind her parents have shown her is possible.
After stepping out of the limo for the first time on Tuesday’s episode, her unexpected journey to find love continues next week on an all-new episode, TUESDAY, NOV. 10 (8:00-10:01p.m. EST), on ABC.
Watch a promo below, followed by her arrival this week, in case you missed it:
