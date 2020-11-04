Top News
Election 2020 Update: All California Black Caucus Members Declared Winners in Congressional Races
*Election Day 2020 is behind us, and a winner for President of the United States has not been decided. As predicted, California voted overwhelming for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and they will be receiving the state’s 55 electoral votes.
Also, as predicted, counting the votes in battleground states will take time to determine a state winner.
There are seven battleground states that will determine the next President and right now Joe Biden is leading in four of those states (Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan). President Trump is leading in three (Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania).
If the trends hold in the battleground states, Joe Biden is on course to collect at least 270 electoral votes and will be the next President. But, nothing is certain until all votes have been counted and all lawsuits that Trump is likely to initiate have been resolved.
In California elections, a ballot postmarked by Nov. 3 has up to 17 days later to be counted. Counties have until December 3 to certify contests for office.
The vote counts in State District contests involving African American incumbents show that they have all either won or are winning their contests.
READ THIS: Keith Olbermann Apologizes for Calling President Trump a ‘Whiny Little Kunta Kinte’
In the Congressional races – Barbara Lee, (Democrat – Congressional District 13), Karen Bass (Democrat – Congressional District 37 Los Angeles) and Maxine Waters (Democrat – Congressional District 43 Los Angeles) have been declared winners.
State Sen. Steve Bradford (Democrat- 35th Senate District) won his contest.
In Assembly races, declared Legislative Black Caucus winners include: Kevin McCarty (Democrat – Assembly District 9), Chris Holden (Democrat – Assembly District 41), Sydney Kamlager (Democrat – Assembly District 54), and Autumn Burke (Democrat – Assembly District 62).
Assemblymembers currently leading in their contests by double digits are Jim Cooper (Democrat – Assembly District 9), Reggie Jones Sawyer (Democrat – Assembly District 59) and Mike Gipson (Democrat – Assembly District 64). However, the percentages of votes counted at this time are not enough to project that those three state legislators will be re-elected in their districts.
State Sen. Holly Mitchell (Democrat – 30th Senate District) was not up for re-election, but she was running for a seat on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. She is currently leading in her contest against Los Angeles City Councilman Herb Wesson. If she wins, there will have to be a special election to find a replacement to complete her term in the State Senate.
source:
Joe W. Bowers Jr. | California Black Media
Music
Kanye West: Rapper Bags Over 60,000 Votes for Presidential Campaign
*According to national election results tabulated by the Associated Press, Kanye West passed 60,000 votes in the race for the White House.
The rapper was on the ballot in 12 states. His exact count, as of 10:30 a.m. PT Wednesday, was 60,761, per PEOPLE.
We previously reported, West conceded the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday with a simply four-letter word shared to his Twitter on Nov. 3: “WELP.”
The self-described “Birthday Party” candidate still has White House goals, as he wrote “KANYE 2024,” in a follow-up tweet.
READ MORE: Kanye West Gives Wife Kim Kardashian a Hologram of Her Late Father for 40th Bday (Watch)
The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world 🕊 pic.twitter.com/UWSrKslCt1
— ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020
Kanye announced he’d be running for president in July, and his campaign was later dubbed the “struggle campaign” due to him putting the spotlight on his mental health issues.
West told Joe Rogan on his podcast last week that God told him to run for president.
“It was something that God put in my heart back in 2015,” West said. “A few days before the MTV Awards it hit me in the shower. When I first thought of it, I just started laughing to myself and all this joy came over my body, through my soul. I felt that energy. I felt that spirit.”
Kanye’s state-by-state breakdown is as follows, via MSN (according to the AP):
Arkansas: 4,040
Colorado: 6,254
Idaho: 3,631
Iowa: 3,202
Kentucky: 6,259
Louisiana: 4,894
Minnesota: 7,789
Mississippi: 3,277
Oklahoma: 5,590
Tennessee: 10,216
Utah: 4,344
Vermont: 1,265
Politics
Biden Wins Michigan! Now Has 264 Electoral College Votes – Only Needs 6 More
*Joe Biden can almost taste victory. On Wednesday afternoon, after winning Wisconsin and Michigan, he spoke at a press conference saying he was confident he would be victorious in the remaining states as President Trump is trying to push election fraud in an attempt to undermine the results.
Winning Michigan gives Biden another 16 electoral college votes which gives him 264 – just 6 away from the 270 he needs to claims the White House.
Nevada, North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania all remain in play. Trump can now only win if he takes them all. Biden is leading in Nevada but Trump is leading in the other three.
On Wednesday afternoon, as his shot at victory started to disappear, Trump’s campaign claimed victory in Pennsylvania despite there being 15 percent of the vote left to to count and despite the fact that officials have until Friday to do it.
READ THIS: ‘We Are All Going to Congress’: Cori Bush Delivers Powerful Acceptance Speech; Set to Join ‘The Squad’ (Watch)
As we reported earlier, Trump also demanded a recount in Wisconsin and filed lawsuits in Michigan and Pennsylvania to halt counting, claiming his people have not been allowed to oversee the process and ensure it is being carried out fairly.
Biden at a press conference on Wednesday, was unfazed by Trump’s last-ditch efforts.
“After a long night of counting it’s clear we are winning enough states to win the presidency. I am not here to declare that we won but I am here to report that when the count is finished we believe we will be the winners.
“We have won Wisconsin by 20,000 votes. In Michigan, we lead by over 35,000 votes and its growing. We have a substantially bigger margin than trump won Michigan in 2016.
“Michigan will complete its vote soon. I feel very good about Pennsylvania. Virtually all remaining ballots to be counted are cast by mail and we’ve been winning 78% of the votes by mail in PA.
“We flipped Arizona and the 2nd district in Nebraska. We won the majority of the American people and every indication is that the majority will grow.
“Senator Harris and I are on track to win more votes than any ticket in the history of this country – over 70million votes. I’m very proud of our campaign,” said Joe Biden.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
‘Braxton Family Values’ Exclusive Clip: Toni Struggles to Dance! [WATCH]
*The seventh season of “Braxton Family Values” premieres Thursday on WEtv and finds the sisters reuniting after a tumultuous trip to Napa to support Trina before her wedding.
In a dramatic turn, the ceremony kicks off with an unexpected issue that divides the family. Will Trina’s walk down the aisle be the fairytale she always wanted?
On Thursday, the Braxtons reflect on Tamar’s health after a serious scare. Towanda coordinates a “Nasty” Bachelorette Party for Trina that Traci really enjoys but Tamar renames it a “Ho’ Graduation. Meanwhile, Toni shoots some stills and video for her new album.
In our exclusive clip above, superstar Toni struggles to dance in super high heels in her new music video.
Scroll up and watch the moment via the YouTube video above.
READ MORE: Tamar Braxton is Not Impressed with WE tv’s ‘Disgusting’ ‘Braxton Family Values’ Trailer [WATCH]
In the superteaser showing fans what they can expect this season, cameras captured Toni’s reaction when the family learns about Tamar’s suicide attempt.
Evelyn Braxton explains, “Toni called. She told me that Tamar was rushed to the hospital because she tried to commit suicide.” Toni adds, “It seemed like a dream, a bad dream.”
Soon after the clip dropped, Tamar took to Instagram to slam WEtv for using her pain for a ratings ploy, E! News reports.
“After waking up to that disgusting trailer…F–K @wetv and whomever else participating for using my pain for their pleasure and ratings‼” she wrote on social media. “At some point this abuse HAS to STOP‼ and P.S. IM NOT FILMING FOR THIS SEASON! THEY ARE DOING THIS WHILE IM NOT ON THE SHOW‼ #SCUMBAGS–T.”
Over the summer, Tamar was found unconscious by her then-boyfriend David Adefeso at their Los Angeles hotel. She received treatment at a local hospital and later transferred to a mental health facility.
Watch “Braxton Family Values” Thursdays at 9/8c!
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]