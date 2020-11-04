Biden Wins Michigan! Now Has 264 Electoral College Votes – Only Needs 6 More

*Joe Biden can almost taste victory. On Wednesday afternoon, after winning Wisconsin and Michigan, he spoke at a press conference saying he was confident he would be victorious in the remaining states as President Trump is trying to push election fraud in an attempt to undermine the results.

Winning Michigan gives Biden another 16 electoral college votes which gives him 264 – just 6 away from the 270 he needs to claims the White House.

Nevada, North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania all remain in play. Trump can now only win if he takes them all. Biden is leading in Nevada but Trump is leading in the other three.

On Wednesday afternoon, as his shot at victory started to disappear, Trump’s campaign claimed victory in Pennsylvania despite there being 15 percent of the vote left to to count and despite the fact that officials have until Friday to do it.

As we reported earlier, Trump also demanded a recount in Wisconsin and filed lawsuits in Michigan and Pennsylvania to halt counting, claiming his people have not been allowed to oversee the process and ensure it is being carried out fairly.

Biden at a press conference on Wednesday, was unfazed by Trump’s last-ditch efforts.

“After a long night of counting it’s clear we are winning enough states to win the presidency. I am not here to declare that we won but I am here to report that when the count is finished we believe we will be the winners.

“We have won Wisconsin by 20,000 votes. In Michigan, we lead by over 35,000 votes and its growing. We have a substantially bigger margin than trump won Michigan in 2016.

“Michigan will complete its vote soon. I feel very good about Pennsylvania. Virtually all remaining ballots to be counted are cast by mail and we’ve been winning 78% of the votes by mail in PA.

“We flipped Arizona and the 2nd district in Nebraska. We won the majority of the American people and every indication is that the majority will grow.

“Senator Harris and I are on track to win more votes than any ticket in the history of this country – over 70million votes. I’m very proud of our campaign,” said Joe Biden.