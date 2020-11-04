Politics
Biden Wins Michigan! Now Has 264 Electoral College Votes – Only Needs 6 More
*Joe Biden can almost taste victory. On Wednesday afternoon, after winning Wisconsin and Michigan, he spoke at a press conference saying he was confident he would be victorious in the remaining states as President Trump is trying to push election fraud in an attempt to undermine the results.
Winning Michigan gives Biden another 16 electoral college votes which gives him 264 – just 6 away from the 270 he needs to claims the White House.
Nevada, North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania all remain in play. Trump can now only win if he takes them all. Biden is leading in Nevada but Trump is leading in the other three.
On Wednesday afternoon, as his shot at victory started to disappear, Trump’s campaign claimed victory in Pennsylvania despite there being 15 percent of the vote left to to count and despite the fact that officials have until Friday to do it.
As we reported earlier, Trump also demanded a recount in Wisconsin and filed lawsuits in Michigan and Pennsylvania to halt counting, claiming his people have not been allowed to oversee the process and ensure it is being carried out fairly.
Biden at a press conference on Wednesday, was unfazed by Trump’s last-ditch efforts.
“After a long night of counting it’s clear we are winning enough states to win the presidency. I am not here to declare that we won but I am here to report that when the count is finished we believe we will be the winners.
“We have won Wisconsin by 20,000 votes. In Michigan, we lead by over 35,000 votes and its growing. We have a substantially bigger margin than trump won Michigan in 2016.
“Michigan will complete its vote soon. I feel very good about Pennsylvania. Virtually all remaining ballots to be counted are cast by mail and we’ve been winning 78% of the votes by mail in PA.
“We flipped Arizona and the 2nd district in Nebraska. We won the majority of the American people and every indication is that the majority will grow.
“Senator Harris and I are on track to win more votes than any ticket in the history of this country – over 70million votes. I’m very proud of our campaign,” said Joe Biden.
Keith Olbermann Apologizes for Calling President Trump a ‘Whiny Little Kunta Kinte’
*Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann is under fire for calling President Donald Trump a “whiny Kunta Kinte” in a now-deleted tweet.
He made the remark in response to Trump firing shots at Fox News for airing speeches from former President Barack Obama.
“Actually, Fox puts him on more than anybody else, which is sort of shocking to me because Fox has changed a lot. Somebody said, ‘What’s the biggest difference between this and four years ago?’ I say, ‘Fox.’ It’s much different,” said Trump during an on-air “Fox & Friends” interview.
“In the old days, they wouldn’t put, you know, they wouldn’t put Sleepy Joe Biden on every time he opened his mouth. They had other networks for that, frankly, and it was run a much different operation. I’m just telling you it’s much different,” he added before praising the network’s leading opinion hosts but excluding the news department.
Just logged back in: I apologize for my previous subtweet of this. I was using an old 70’s-80’s technique for calling somebody a c*** without writing/saying c***, just using a sound-alike to call Trump a c***
Deleting previous, largely because this one clarifies the c*** part https://t.co/hIIrt1Ke17
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 3, 2020
“I’m not complaining. I’m just telling people. It’s one of the biggest differences this season compared to last,” Trump added.
Olbermann defended the network Tuesday morning via the Kunta comment. But Twitter users quickly noted the odd comparison to the “Roots” character — a Black slave who stood up to his white masters. The character was famously portrayed by LeVar Burton.
Olbermann’s comment was called racist by commentators on the left and right, with Burton writing, “Dear @KeithOlbermann, #Kunta is pronounced with a long “u” as in unity, not a short “u” as in cup. Try again! Love, Kunta,” the actor tweeted.
Dear @KeithOlbermann, #Kunta is pronounced with a long “u” as in unity, not a short “u” as in cup.
Try again!
Love,
Kunta
— LeVar Burton (@levarburton) November 3, 2020
In an email to TheWrap, Olbermann explained that he was attempting to refer to Trump with a vulgar word that sounds similar to “Kunta.”
“I’ve deleted the previous ‘Kunta Kinte’ version to make it clear,” he said. In a new tweet, Olbermann apologized.
Lizzo Poses Nude with American Flag for Inspiring Election Day Message
*Lizzo is showing off her patriotism by stripping down to nothing more than the American flag for an Election Day photo shared to Instagram.
In the caption, she expressed hope for the future of America.
“When I think of this country I don’t think of its laws I think of its people. I think about how we were raised to be patriotic of violence, propaganda & war. I think about how this country is owned by the oppressor and how the oppressed are locked in a valley of capitalism,” she wrote.
“But I also think of the young people who refuse to be spoon fed mistruths. I think of the elders who bucked against hateful prejudices even when it felt impossible….Because of you, I’m still hopeful,” the singer added.
READ MORE: Lizzo Hilariously Tries to Remove Nipple Pastie, Jokes It’s ‘Sneak Peek of My Exclusive OnlyFans’ [WATCH]
View this post on Instagram
When I think of this country I don’t think of its laws I think of its people. I think about how we were raised to be patriotic of violence, propaganda & war. I think about how this country is owned by the oppressor and how the oppressed are locked in a valley of capitalism. But I also think of the young people who refuse to be spoon fed mistruths. I think of the elders who bucked against hateful prejudices even when it felt impossible…. Because of you, I’m still hopeful. I believe in a country that teaches the true history so we can better understand where we live and how we can do better. I believe in a country that listens to the cries of the protester and doesn’t politicize death. I believe in restoration of this beautiful land and respecting the communities of people who owned America before colonizers renamed it. I believe in fairness, equality, a complete removal of religion in places where it does not belong. Let religion live in the churches and places of worship… the quiet prayer rooms, the joyful congregations.. and out of Congress. I believe in so much, and if I believe it one day I can see it. It may not be tomorrow it may not be today, but it will be one day if we stay activated. We the people, ALL the people, deserve it. Today’s the last day to vote. Stay in line, stay determined and thank YOU for voting.
She continued, “I believe in a country that teaches the true history so we can better understand where we live and how we can do better.”
Lizzo hopes the future citizens of this country listen “to the cries of the protester and doesn’t politicize death.” She also hopes land is ultimately restored to “communities of people who owned America before colonizers renamed it.”
“I believe in fairness, equality, a complete removal of religion in places where it does not belong. Let religion live in the churches and places of worship… the quiet prayer rooms, the joyful congregations.. and out of Congress,” she continued. “I believe in so much, and if I believe it one day I can see it. It may not be tomorrow it may not be today, but it will be one day if we stay activated.”
In conclusion, Lizzo told her followers, “We the people, ALL the people, deserve it. Today’s the last day to vote. Stay in line, stay determined and thank YOU for voting.”
Check out her full message via the IG post above.
Voting Drama! Trump Demands Recount in Wisconsin As Biden Declared Winner by 20k Votes
*UPdate!
Donald Trump is already demanding a recount in Wisconsin (where Joe Biden has now been declared the winner by 20,000 votes) as he continues to rage over the election results and cry “fraud,” claiming his lead mysteriously “vanished” overnight thanks to “surprise dump ballots.”
Earlier we reported …
*It looks like Joe Biden has won Wisconsin. And he did it with just over 20,000 votes, according to the state’s Elections Commission Administrator who told NBC that all ballots have now been counted.
“All of the ballots have indeed been counted. We’re not seeing that there’s any counties that haven’t posted their results on their websites,” said Meagan Wolfe, the administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission
As of this posting, with 97 percent of ballots tallied, Biden is currently ahead of President Donald Trump by 20,697 votes.
An estimated total of 3.3 million votes have been cast in Wisconsin. Biden is currently winning 49.5% of these votes, while Trump is winning 48.8%.
Late mail-in ballot votes have pulled strongly in favour of the former Vice President and have seen him widen the margin over the Republican incumbent in the closing stages.
It’s likely that the state will officially declare that Biden is the winner this morning after stumbling over a delay with counting mail-in ballots in one city when the printers ran out of ink.
