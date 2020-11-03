Music
Taraji P. Henson Tapped to Host 2020 American Music Awards
*ABC and Dick Clark Productions have tapped Taraji P. Henson to host the 2020 American Music Awards from Los Angeles later this month.
“The AMAs brings together the music community to celebrate what really drives all artists — the fans,” Henson said in a statement. “I’m proud to take the stage as this year’s host and also a fan for what promises to be an electrifying night of music.”
Leading with the most nominations are The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch, with eight nods each. Megan Thee Stallion has a total of five nominations, including new artist of the year as well as several nominations alongside Cardi B for their hit, “WAP.”
First-time nominees DaBaby and Doja Cat each earned four nominations.
See below for the full list of nominees (via PEOPLE).
The 2020 American Music Awards will broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. EST.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Justin Bieber
- Post Malone
- Roddy Ricch
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Lewis Capaldi
- Doja Cat
- DaBaby
- Lil Baby
- Roddy Ricch
- Megan Thee Stallion
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
- Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
- Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage Remix”
FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
- BTS
- Billie Eilish
- EXO
- Ariana Grande
- NCT 127
Our #AMAs host @tarajiphenson put together a playlist for you to listen to while in line at your polling place! 🎶 Listen here: https://t.co/p0VmUnsWB5 pic.twitter.com/PxcEymGRxr
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 2, 2020
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
- Doja Cat, “Say So”
- Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
- Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”
- Taylor Swift, “cardigan”
- The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — POP/ROCK
- Justin Bieber
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — POP/ROCK
- Dua Lipa
- Lady Gaga
- Taylor Swift
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP — POP/ROCK
- BTS
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
FAVORITE ALBUM — POP/ROCK
- Harry Styles, Fine Line
- Taylor Swift, folklore
- The Weeknd, After Hours
FAVORITE SONG — POP/ROCK
- Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
- Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”
- Post Malone, “Circles”
- Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
- The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
😩😩😩 I couldn’t help myself 🤷🏾♀️. Me hosting the #AmericanMusicAwards2020 sooooo excited and honored! We gon have fun!!!! #GodIS 🙏🏾💋💋💋 https://t.co/uFJT1DScsq
— Taraji P. Henson (@tarajiphenson) November 2, 2020
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — COUNTRY
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — COUNTRY
- Gabby Barrett
- Miranda Lambert
- Maren Morris
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP — COUNTRY
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Old Dominion
FAVORITE ALBUM — COUNTRY
- Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get
- Blake Shelton, Fully Loaded: God’s Country
- Morgan Wallen, If I Know Me
FAVORITE SONG — COUNTRY
- Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
- Maren Morris, “The Bones”
- Blake Shelton (duet with Gwen Stefani), “Nobody but You”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — RAP/HIP-HOP
- DaBaby
- Juice WRLD
- Roddy Ricch
I’m thrilled to announce that I’ll be hosting the 2020 @AMAs! It’s going to be an electrifying night of music, so be sure to tune-in Sunday, November 22 at 8/7c on ABC! #amastnt WE GON HAVE SOME FUN!!! 🙌🏾🙏🏾💋💋💋 https://t.co/pn2KmLS3bd
— Taraji P. Henson (@tarajiphenson) November 2, 2020
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — RAP/HIP-HOP
- Cardi B
- Nicki Minaj
- Megan Thee Stallion
FAVORITE ALBUM — RAP/HIP-HOP
- Lil Baby, My Turn
- Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake
- Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial
FAVORITE SONG — RAP/HIP-HOP
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
- Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — SOUL/R&B
- Chris Brown
- John Legend
- The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — SOUL/R&B
- Jhene Aiko
- Doja Cat
- Summer Walker
FAVORITE ALBUM — SOUL/R&B
- Doja Cat, Hot Pink
- Summer Walker, Over It
- The Weeknd, After Hours
Congrats to @kanyewest who is nominated for Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational at the #AMAs! Here is how to vote for him: https://t.co/17NVgVOLxA 👏 pic.twitter.com/G0WwkcFJmx
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 31, 2020
FAVORITE SONG — SOUL/R&B
- Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
- Summer Walker, “Playing Games”
- The Weeknd, “Heartless”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — LATIN
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Ozuna
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — LATIN
- Becky G
- KAROL G
- Rosalía
FAVORITE ALBUM — LATIN
- Amuel AA, Emmanuel
- Bad Bunny, Las Que No Iban a Salir
- Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
FAVORITE SONG — LATIN
- Bad Bunny, “Vete”
- Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin, “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)”
- KAROL G & Nicki Minaj, “Tusa”
FAVORITE ARTIST — ALTERNATIVE ROCK
- Billie Eilish
- Tame Impala
- Twenty One Pilots
.@LILUZIVERT is nominated for Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop for “Eternal Atake” at the #AMAs and you can vote now ➝ https://t.co/17NVgW6mWa pic.twitter.com/V4DsgvPKnC
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 29, 2020
FAVORITE ARTIST — ADULT CONTEMPORARY
- Lewis Capaldi
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
FAVORITE ARTIST — CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
- Lauren Daigle
- For KING & COUNTRY
- Kanye West
FAVORITE ARTIST — ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
- Kygo
- Lady Gaga
- Marshmello
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
- Birds of Prey: The Album
- Frozen II
- Trolls: World Tour
Good News for Delonte West: He's in Rehab After Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Intervened
