Oh, No! Taraji P. Henson and Fiance’ Kelvin Hayden Split. :( She Confirms / WATCH
*As we previously reported, “Empire” star Taraji P. Henson got engaged to former NFL player Kelvin Hayden back in 2018, three years after the duo started dating. While things seemed to be going pretty well, fans began wondering if they were still an item after she was recently seen celebrating her birthday without him.
While Taraji didn’t speak on her relationship status at that time despite all the speculation, she’s now opening up about their status, confirming that they are no longer together.
The 50-year-old appeared on the ”Breakfast Club” where Taraji, host Charlamagne Tha God, Tracie Jade, and Jay Barnett discussed how trauma impacts intimate relationships. While sharing her experience, Taraji revealed that it “just didn’t work out” between her and Hayden.
Chadwick Boseman Died With NO Will – His Wife is Now Seeking to Administer Estate
*Here’s some interesting news regarding the late Chadwick Boseman.
Taylor Simone Ledward, the wife of the “Black Panther” star, has asked the court to be be appointed administrator of the estate of the actor, who died in August at the age of 43.
Boseman, who died Aug. 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, died without a will, with an estate with an estimated value of $938,500, according to papers filed in Los Angeles County probate court on Thursday.
Some are no doubt shocked or surprised that Boseman’s estate is not more valuable. However, it should be noted that some assets are not necessarily subject to probate, so his holdings could be larger than that amount.
Here’s more from USA Today via MSN News:
In the court papers, Boseman’s wife, Simone Ledward (referred to in the documents by her legal name, Taylor Simone Ledward), asked to be named administrator with limited authority over the actor’s estate.
In addition to Ledward, Boseman is survived by his parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman of Belton, S.C., who are also listed in the papers.
Boseman’s family, including Ledward, were by his side when he died at his Los Angeles home.
An article in People noted that Boseman and Ledward became engaged in 2019 and their last public appearance together was at the NBA All-Star Game in February in Chicago.
He paid tribute to her during an acceptance speech at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards.
“Simone, you’re with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you.” Ledward blew him a kiss and mouthed back the words, “I love you.”
“Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler singled out Ledward in a touching tribute to Boseman after his death. He opened his message by offering his sentiments:
“Before sharing my thoughts on the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman, I first offer my condolences to his family who meant so very much to him. To his wife, Simone, especially.”
On ‘THE REAL’: Adrienne’s Theory About Why Women Stay with Cheating Men!
*On Thursday, October 15, “The Real” ladies discuss a theory that women who stand by men who cheat, are cheaters themselves. Co-host Adrienne Houghton has an idea, based on her own experience, about why some women stay with their cheating men.
And which of the hosts are in relationships with men who spend more money than they do? One of those guys makes a cameo appearance to plead his case!
Then, This is Us’ Asante Blackk and his father Ayize Ma’at pay a visit to the ladies to talk about their Netflix anthology series Social Distance. Asante shares that his co-star Sterling K. Brown has been a mentor to him in his budding career and reveals the bond he has developed with fellow cast member Niles Fitch.
Later, Leah Remini pops in to discuss her new podcast Fair Game.
Adrienne Has a Theory About Why Women Stay With Men That Cheat
Adrienne & Jeannie Are Both With Men Who Shop More Than They Do
Asante Blackk on Sterling K. Brown Being a Mentor and His Friendship With Niles Fitch
Adrienne Has a Theory About Why Women Stay With Men That Cheat
Adrienne Houghton: There’s something to be said about a woman who stands by when a man continues and perpetually cheats on her. At some point, you have to ask yourself, “Why is she staying?” And, um, a lot of us have known people, and I have personally known people who have stayed because of either status or money or income. And they feel like they can’t go, but their feelings aren’t hurt anymore. They’re not in love with that person. When they find out that the person is cheating on them for the seventeenth millionth hundredth time, they’re like (shrugs) “Kanye Shrug“ to the situation. Because in reality their heart isn’t in it anymore, either. Um, so I think, to some extent, be aware of how someone reacts to you cheating on them. If there is no reaction… pay attention to that, folks. Something’s going on. Maybe they don’t love you…
Garcelle Beauvais: Oh!
Adrienne: Maybe they’re not in love with you. Because, Garcelle I’m sure that you can really drive this home… Any time I’ve ever been cheated on, I couldn’t go back. Like, I loved the person so much that I was out of my mind. I couldn’t think straight, I couldn’t just be like, “You know what? I think we’re gonna work through this.” I was like (screams). Like, I was losing it. So, that’s because I actually really loved the person. Then I’ve been cheated on by others and go (makes an uninterested face, blinks, and shrugs), and I can stay…
(Garcelle laughs)
Adrienne: Until I can figure out what my next move is. But, the initial reaction wasn’t something crazy. It was because, at that point, I was already out of love with that person. I was no longer in love with them…
Garcelle: I get that.
Adrienne: I didn’t really– I just didn’t know what the next move was and I was mapping my life out. But…
Garcelle: Right.
Adrienne: Definitely two different reactions.
Nicki Minaj Reveals Gender of Newborn Baby: ‘I Am So In Love with My Son’
*Nicki Miaj took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal the gender of her newborn baby.
The hip-hop star gave birth to her first child with husband Kenneth Petty on Sept. 30, in Los Angeles. She announced on social media this week that she welcomed a bouncing baby boy. Nicki also shared the congratulatory messages from some of her fellow artists, including Beyonce.
“Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me,” wrote Minaj on Instagram. “I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love,” she added. “My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.”
Her post shows a handwritten card from Beyoncé, which read, “Onika, Welcome to motherhood. God bless you and your family. B.” The singer shares three children with husband JAY-Z.
Another note from parents-of-four Kim Kardashian and Kanye West read, “Congrats! We love you! Kim + Kanye.”
Nicki announced her pregnancy back in July, posting a series of photos showing her looking at least 6 months along and captioning one post, “#Preggers.” She did the photoshoot with famed photographer David LaChappelle.
We previously reported… Nicki has been eager to become a mom for quite some time … remember, last September she claimed she was retiring from the rap game to start a family. She eventually got back into music but also got married to her childhood friend.
