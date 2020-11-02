Connect with us

Blind Items

BLIND ITEM: Rapper Trolling for Underage Boys and Girls

Published

2 hours ago

on

blind item

rapper silouhette

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This rapper/producer used to be A list. He has a history of trolling for underage girls on Instagram and also some domestic violence towards women. Now, he is trolling for underage and legal age guys on Instagram.

Can you guess the rapper?

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip

BLIND ITEM: The Death of Her Friend

Published

3 days ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

blind item

Man_silhouette-blind item

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This A- list host/model is also an actress. Our host has always stayed quiet about the death of her friend, but has become more convinced over the years that the permanent A+ list rapper had her friend killed. It just seemed too convenient that he wanted her out of the picture and shortly after he said that, the friend ended up dead. 

Can you guess the model, her friend and the rapper?

Continue Reading

Blind Items

BLIND ITEM: Rapper Investing in Child Trafficking?

Published

4 days ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

blind item

Man_silhouette-blind item

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

If you are asking yourself, “Hey, are there really any celebrities who are involved in any aspect of child trafficking or child sex trafficking,” I would like you to ask this former rapper who now lives off his wife’s money, why he would want to be involved in a sport which regularly trafficks underage kids to be used in the sport and who are often sexually abused. This is what you want to invest in?

Can you guess the former rapper and his wife?

Continue Reading

Blind Items

BLIND ITEM: Actor is Living His Best Life with Boyfriend

Published

5 days ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

blind item

Man_silhouette-blind item

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This permanent A list mostly movie actor is living his best life. I doubt he will ever come out of the closet, even though the world already knows he prefers men, but he has a boyfriend and is in love, so good for him.

Can you guess the actor?

Continue Reading

TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens

Trending