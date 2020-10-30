Teen Son of Rapper Freeway Has Died: ‘A Pain Like I Never felt’

*Hip-hop icon Freeway revealed on social media Thursday that his son has passed away.

The Philadelphia native took to Instagram where he shared “this right here is a pain like I never felt” following the death of his 19-year-old son Jihadd.

“God knows I try my best to be strong, but this right here is a pain like I never felt. Please cherish your time and your love ones because we’re not promise the next breath,” Freeway captioned a picture of Jihadd and himself at his son’s graduation. “I Pray Allah forgives my son for all Of his sins and I pray that Allah grants him the highest level of paradise. Ameen Please make dua for him & my family.”

The teenager reportedly followed in his father’s footsteps, recording music under the name SnowHadd.

Check out Freeway’s full IG post below.

Details surrounding Jihadd’s death are unclear.

Jihadd’s death comes shortly after another Philadelphia-based rapper, Oschino, announced that his son and his son’s pregnant girlfriend were killed in a car accident, The Grio reports.

“What is the chances of that both lose our sons. F*** rap beef that’s fake s*** this real life I’ve never been depressed before but I am now.” Oschino wrote in an Instagram post on October 28. “I wouldn’t wish his on my worst enemy.”

In a separate post he added, “My heart is broken into a million pieces.”