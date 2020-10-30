Urban Hip Hop
Teen Son of Rapper Freeway Has Died: ‘A Pain Like I Never felt’
*Hip-hop icon Freeway revealed on social media Thursday that his son has passed away.
The Philadelphia native took to Instagram where he shared “this right here is a pain like I never felt” following the death of his 19-year-old son Jihadd.
“God knows I try my best to be strong, but this right here is a pain like I never felt. Please cherish your time and your love ones because we’re not promise the next breath,” Freeway captioned a picture of Jihadd and himself at his son’s graduation. “I Pray Allah forgives my son for all Of his sins and I pray that Allah grants him the highest level of paradise. Ameen Please make dua for him & my family.”
The teenager reportedly followed in his father’s footsteps, recording music under the name SnowHadd.
Check out Freeway's full IG post below.

God knows I try my best to be strong, but this right here is a pain like I never felt. Please cherish your time and your love ones because we’re not promise the next breath. I Pray Allah forgives my son for all Of his sins and I pray that Allah grants him the highest level of paradise. Ameen 😢 Please make dua for him & my family.
Details surrounding Jihadd’s death are unclear.
Jihadd’s death comes shortly after another Philadelphia-based rapper, Oschino, announced that his son and his son’s pregnant girlfriend were killed in a car accident, The Grio reports.
“What is the chances of that both lose our sons. F*** rap beef that’s fake s*** this real life I’ve never been depressed before but I am now.” Oschino wrote in an Instagram post on October 28. “I wouldn’t wish his on my worst enemy.”
In a separate post he added, “My heart is broken into a million pieces.”
BLIND ITEM: The Death of Her Friend
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This A- list host/model is also an actress. Our host has always stayed quiet about the death of her friend, but has become more convinced over the years that the permanent A+ list rapper had her friend killed. It just seemed too convenient that he wanted her out of the picture and shortly after he said that, the friend ended up dead.
Can you guess the model, her friend and the rapper?
Housewife Caught with Legs in the Air in ‘RHOA’ Season 13 Trailer [WATCH]
*“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” returns to the airwaves in December and judging by its new trailer, a whole lotta drama is set to go down!
Season 13 returns Sunday, December 6 at 8/7c, featuring brand-new housewives LaToya Ali and Drew Sidora.
Returning Housewives include Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams, along with friends Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam.
In the trailer, the castmates #turnup at what appears to be Bailey’s bachelorette party.
#RHOA RETURNS Sunday, 12/6 on @BravoTV! 🍑 Here’s a sneak peek at the Season 13 trailer. For the full trailer, head to https://t.co/qCKrWnqoLp https://t.co/LTMYC8mZl2
— Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) October 29, 2020
According to an exclusive B. Scott report, during a cast trip to Charleston, some sexual things involving Porsha and Tanya allegedly went down. A montage of the party shows the women dancing in lingerie while surrounded by sex toys and strippers.
“Turn off the cameras and we can actually have fun,” suggests one woman off-camera.
The next morning, Moore brings up the wild night to the group. While no one spills the tea, Tanya later tells Porsha that someone is “making disparaging comments about me and you involving a stripper.”
Apparently, there’s some truth behind those “disparaging comments.”
Here's more from B. Scott:
After rumors of the shenanigans began to circulate, lovebscott.com exclusively reported that Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam were the two ladies allegedly getting their peaches cobbled by a long dong stripper from Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party.
Bravo decided to show some of the footage corroborating reports that a housewife (or two) got freaky-deaky with a stripper during the girls’ cast trip to Charleston, South Carolina. The video is shadowy, but you can clearly see one of the ladies with their legs to the moon in the air.
Watch the clip below and scroll up to check out the full trailer above.
“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” premieres on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
Funk Flex Calls T.I. a ‘Rat,’ his Catalogue ‘Weak’ and Declares ‘You Ain’t King Of The South’ in Rant for the Ages (Listen)
*Hot 97’s Funk Flex had to pull out his bomb-drop sound effects to punctuate points of his verbal takedown of T.I. this week on his radio show.
This all started Wednesday (Oct. 28) when Flex reposted Tip's infamous Crime Stoppers video encouraging Atlanta citizens to contact the police with any tips.
I have the utmost respect for @troubleman31 !!!! His record making ability is stellar! He’s a positive brother who does everything for his community! He also helps others any chance he gets! BUT PLEASE DONT TRY TO PAINT A NARRATIVE IN SOCIAL MEDIA TO THE YOUNGER GENERATION THAT AINT TRUE! PEEPED ALL YOUR SLICK SOCIAL MEDIA TALK AS YOU TRIED TO ROCK PEOPLE TO SLEEP BEHIND THE SCENES! YOU HAVE AN OPINION AND I GAVE MY OPINION OF YOU! YOU DOING @crimestoppersatlanta AND TESTIFYING IN COURT / TRIAL! WHAT WOULD U CALL THE NEXT MAN THAT DID THAT? COMMENTS OFF! #JustMyOpinion
View this post on Instagram
I have the utmost respect for @troubleman31 !!!! His record making ability is stellar! He’s a positive brother who does everything for his community! He also helps others any chance he gets! BUT PLEASE DONT TRY TO PAINT A NARRATIVE IN SOCIAL MEDIA TO THE YOUNGER GENERATION THAT AINT TRUE! PEEPED ALL YOUR SLICK SOCIAL MEDIA TALK AS YOU TRIED TO ROCK PEOPLE TO SLEEP BEHIND THE SCENES! YOU HAVE AN OPINION AND I GAVE MY OPINION OF YOU! YOU DOING @crimestoppersatlanta AND TESTIFYING IN COURT / TRIAL! WHAT WOULD U CALL THE NEXT MAN THAT DID THAT? COMMENTS OFF! #JustMyOpinion
Flex followed up that post with an angry reaction to T.I. apparently disrespecting the catalog of his Verzus opponent Jeezy and other Southern rappers.
“Let me also tell you boy, your catalog ain’t even prepared for 50 Cent’s first album. Stick to reality TV, you look great on there!”
Listen to an excerpt below, followed by Flex's entire ethering of T.I.:
