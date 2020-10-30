Funk Flex Calls T.I. a ‘Rat,’ his Catalogue ‘Weak’ and Declares ‘You Ain’t King Of The South’ in Rant for the Ages (Listen)

*Hot 97’s Funk Flex had to pull out his bomb-drop sound effects to punctuate points of his verbal takedown of T.I. this week on his radio show.

This all started Wednesday (Oct. 28) when Flex reposted Tip’s infamous Crime Stoppers video encouraging Atlanta citizens to contact the police with any tips. He captioned it:

I have the utmost respect for @troubleman31 !!!! His record making ability is stellar! He’s a positive brother who does everything for his community! He also helps others any chance he gets! BUT PLEASE DONT TRY TO PAINT A NARRATIVE IN SOCIAL MEDIA TO THE YOUNGER GENERATION THAT AINT TRUE! PEEPED ALL YOUR SLICK SOCIAL MEDIA TALK AS YOU TRIED TO ROCK PEOPLE TO SLEEP BEHIND THE SCENES! YOU HAVE AN OPINION AND I GAVE MY OPINION OF YOU! YOU DOING @crimestoppersatlanta AND TESTIFYING IN COURT / TRIAL! WHAT WOULD U CALL THE NEXT MAN THAT DID THAT? COMMENTS OFF! #JustMyOpinion

Flex followed up that post with an angry reaction to T.I. apparently disrespecting the catalog of his Verzus opponent Jeezy and other Southern rappers.

“Let me also tell you boy, your catalog ain’t even prepared for 50 Cent’s first album. Stick to reality TV, you look great on there!”

Listen to an excerpt below, followed by Flex’s entire ethering of T.I.: