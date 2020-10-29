Sick Selfie: KOVID-Stricken Khloé Kardashian Films Herself in Isolation on ‘KUWTK’ (Watch)

*There’s big news coming out of Senator Kamala Harris‘ camp this morning. The Democratic Vice presidential candidate will pause her campaign travel through Sunday after her communications director tested positive for coronavirus, the Biden campaign announced Thursday.

The campaign said that the vice presidential nominee, who tested negative for the virus on Wednesday, was “not in close contact” with the aide, Liz Allen, under CDC guidelines. However, Harris will still pause her travel “out of an abundance of caution and in line with [the] campaign’s commitment to the highest levels of precaution,” the campaign said.

Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said that Harris will return to the trail by Monday, Oct. 19 — but maintain “a robust and aggressive schedule of virtual campaign activities” until then.

Additionally, he campaign is also suspending travel for Doug Emhoff, Harris’ husband.

Harris was scheduled to travel Thursday to North Carolina for events encouraging voters to cast early ballots.

The campaign told reporters Thursday morning that Harris’ communications director and a traveling staff member for her travel to Arizona tested positive after that Oct. 8 trip.

Harris and Biden spent several hours together that day through multiple campaign stops, private meetings and a joint appearance in front of reporters at an airport. They were masked at all times in public, and aides said they were masked in private, as well. Biden and Harris have each had multiple negative tests since then.

Biden, meanwhile, is scheduled to attend an ABC News town hall airing live at 8pm Eastern.