Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Threaten to Sue Over COVID Billboards [VIDEO]

*Jared Kushner allegedly said New Yorkers deserve to suffer COVID-related deaths and sickness because Governor Cuomo did not beg his father-in-law for help. Kushner is now threatening to sue for having his words plastered across Times Square.

Kusher and his wife Ivanka Trump have threatened to sue The Lincoln Project, a group of anti-Trump Republicans, over billboards in New York City that put both senior White House aides on blast for their response to the coronavirus.

The two adjacent billboards feature Trump’s daughter gesturing toward a set of COVID statistics, and the other shows Kushner smiling beside something Vanity Fair quoted him saying during a meeting in March: “[New Yorkers] are going to suffer and that’s their problem.”

Marc E. Kasowitz, the couple’s lawyer, called the billboards “false, malicious and defamatory,” in a letter to The Lincoln Project demanding the billboards be removed.

“If these billboard ads are not immediately removed, we will sue you for what will doubtless be enormous compensatory and punitive damages,” Marc Kasowitz said in his letter, which the Lincoln Project posted on Twitter.

Kasowitz described the billboard as “outrageous and shameful libel.”

In separate Twitter posts, the Lincoln Project responded “Nuts!” and said in a statement, “The billboards will stay up.”

The billboards will reportedly remain up at least two days after the election, according to The New York Times.

Jared and Ivanka have always been entitled, out-of-touch bullies who have never given the slightest indication they have any regard for the American people. We plan on showing them the same level of respect. Our full statement: pic.twitter.com/M3K5nOE5qd — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 24, 2020