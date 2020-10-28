Asian Man who Told Black Men ‘This is No Ni**er Zone’ Fired from Job!

*That video of an Asian man using a racial slur against two young black men we posted yesterday has gone viral. In the video, a man named #PaulNg, approaches two men and asks what they’re doing in his area? He later calls himself a racist and proclaims his area is a ’n****r-free zone.’

Almost immediately the video went viral and this self-proclaimed racist was fired from his job as a realtor. Not only was he fired, but the only house on his radar is the BIG house, because Paul also had to spend some time in the clink for his antics!

According to @12newsaz, Paul was arrested for disorderly conduct. The real estate agency Paul used to work for also gave a statement about his conduct: “On Sunday we learned of an extremely hateful and racist video that was posted to social media showing one of our inactive Independent Contractors, Paul Ng— read more at theshaderoom.com (📹: @lilajdre)

MORE NEWS: Teen Who Recorded Police Killing of George Floyd to Receive National Courage Award