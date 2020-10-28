Social Heat
Asian Man who Told Black Men ‘This is No Ni**er Zone’ Fired from Job!
*That video of an Asian man using a racial slur against two young black men we posted yesterday has gone viral. In the video, a man named #PaulNg, approaches two men and asks what they’re doing in his area? He later calls himself a racist and proclaims his area is a ’n****r-free zone.’
Almost immediately the video went viral and this self-proclaimed racist was fired from his job as a realtor. Not only was he fired, but the only house on his radar is the BIG house, because Paul also had to spend some time in the clink for his antics!
According to @12newsaz, Paul was arrested for disorderly conduct. The real estate agency Paul used to work for also gave a statement about his conduct: “On Sunday we learned of an extremely hateful and racist video that was posted to social media showing one of our inactive Independent Contractors, Paul Ng— read more at theshaderoom.com (📹: @lilajdre)
‘You Age Like Trash When You’re Racist’: Black Woman Goes Off on Entire Kansas City Police Board (Watch)
*An activist in Kansas City has made national news after video of her ripping the entire board of police commissioners a new one has gone viral.
Keiajah “Kj” Brooks was one of a group of activists who interrupted the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners meeting, calling for Police Chief Rick Smith’s resignation. The 20-year-old delivered a speech for the ages, calling out the police department for using Black children as photo ops to generate good PR, and then singling out each and every member of the Board of Police Commissioners by name to drag individually.
Her fire and civic engagement was a thing of beauty. She wasted no time getting to the point once taking the stand.
“Fair warning, I’m not nice and I don’t seek to be respectable. I’m not asking y’all for anything because y’all can’t and won’t be both my savior and my oppressor. I don’t want reform. I want to turn this building into luxury low cost housing. These would make some really nice apartments.”
“So I’m not here begging anything of soulless white folks and self-preserving Black folks. You get one life, and you all in this room have chosen profits over people. And that’s pathetic.
So I’m going to spend the next two minutes reading y’all for filth, something I’m sure nobody has ever done.”
Virginia Military Institute Superintendent Resigns Amid Reports of ‘Relentless Racism’ Suffered by Black Cadets (Watch)
*The superintendent of the Virginia Military Institute, retired Army Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III, resigned Monday following reports of ongoing systemic racism at the military college.
The 80-year-old stepped down days after the Washington Post documented “relentless racism” suffered by the Black cadets at the state-sponsored school. The retired four-star general wrote in a public resignation letter that Gov. Ralph Northam and other state politicians had “lost confidence in my leadership” and “desired my resignation.”
One 2019 graduate, Keniya Lee, told the Post that a professor “reminisced” about her father’s membership in the Ku Klux Klan. Another Black student claimed a white classmate told him he was going to “lynch” him and use his “dead corpse as a punching bag.”
At the time, Peay said any allegation of racism or discrimination would be “investigated and appropriately punished, if substantiated.”
Northam, who graduated from VMI in 1981, launched a formal investigation and third-party review in an order signed by Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Attorney General Mark Herring and the chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus.
Peay’s letter said that VMI cadets “continue to be educated in a physical environment that honors the Confederacy and celebrates an inaccurate and dangerous ‘Lost Cause’ version of Virginia’s history. It is long past time to consign these relics to the dustbin of history.”
Amber Ruffin Has Some Thoughts on Black Rappers Supporting Trump (Watch)
*”Late Night with Seth Meyers” writer Amber Ruffin shared her thoughts on the recent support President Trump has received from Black male rappers.
Ice Cube, 50 Cent and Kanye West were all on her hit list. The comic, who also has her own show on NBC’s streaming network Peacock, came for the trio in extended riffs.
The bit had her repeatedly interrupting Meyers with her frustration as he was trying to continue on with the show.
