She’s All Grown-up! Samuel L. Jackson’s Daughter is His Splitting Image / Look!

*The talented comedian started her weight loss journey in November 2012. After several months of putting in hours at the gym, she lost about 80 pounds.

⠀

When she starred in the 1999 sitcom, “The Parkers,” Mo’Nique weighed her heaviest, tipping 300 pounds. By May 2013, the actress had reportedly shed a lot of weight, leaving her at an impressive 218 lbs. She documented her progress on social media in an effort to inspire her fans.

⠀

The comedian’s family is one of the greatest motivations that has kept the mother of four returning to the gym, and for her, it is gratifying that it’s all paying off.

⠀

In 2018, she revealed in an Instagram post that she was under 200 lbs – a feat she had not managed to pull off since she was 17 years of age.

⠀

In the post, Mo’Nique made sure to let her fans know her progress was a result of hard work and persistence rather than going under the knife.

In 2019, she clocked 51 and her waistline seemed as tiny as ever. She shared an inspiring post on her Instagram where she urged fans to join her on her fitness journey.

⠀

Now in 2020, she looks as great as ever and because she has no plans to stop, the gorgeous comedian will only keep looking better–something her fans love to see.

MORE NEWS: Terri Burns Makes History as Youngest and First Black Female Partner at Google Ventures

And for those who want to see Mo in that blue number and no distractions, here ya go: