Carl Crawford Just Wants Megan The Stallion is to Honor Her Contract; Unsure About ‘Personal Stuff’
*In a new interview with Heavy, Carl Crawford talks his professional and personal relationship with Megan Thee Stallion, claiming he wants her to settle her contractual issues, and adding that he’s unsure about their “personal stuff.”
The 1501 Certified Entertainment founder says, “Well, the media makes it look like that we parted ways. But we’re still in heavy talk. We’re still contractually together, so of course we want her to do well. You don’t want her to do bad because it’s not going to benefit us if she does bad, you know? So, we want her to do well. We just want her to honor her contract. That’s the whole big deal behind the situation.”
“They didn’t want to honor her contract but, they wanted to switch a few things and they never talked to me about it; they just sent the lawyers to me and all that stuff so… it was just really one of those deals to where you just – things kind of went left and it’s just unfortunate. Oh yeah there’s going to be a resolution as far as like you know, trying to get the contract renegotiated or whatever like that. We’ll definitely handle the business part but, just far as the personal stuff… I don’t really know about that. The business part is what we’re working on so we’ll definitely take care of that hopefully soon. We did that situation and that’ll take care of itself at one point and everybody can move on. That’s the best for everybody in my mind.”
HOT NEWS! Amber Rose Teaching 7-Yr-Old Son About Sex and Periods: ‘I’m Not Hiding NOTHING from (Him)’
Amber Rose Teaching 7-Yr-Old Son About Sex and Periods: ‘I’m Not Hiding NOTHING from (Him)’
*Amber Rose is making sure that she is the best parent to her son by teaching him important life lessons at an early age.
While appearing on Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk,” show, the star revealed she has already discussed topics of consent, women’s health, and sex with her 7-year-old son Sebastian.
“He knows everything,” Rose said. “I’m not hiding nothing from my son. My son knows what a period is.” She shared that he even comes and sits in the bathroom with her to talk and will ask, ‘Mommy, do you have your period?’ Rose said she makes sure to answer her son honestly: “I’m like, ‘No, not right now, but I will.’ And he’s like, ‘Do you need a tampon? Do you need a pad?’ I say that to say my son who is seven, and I don’t feel like it’s too soon. Because once he hits 13 and the girls in his classroom are getting their periods, and the boys are like that’s disgusting, she’s bleeding, he’ll be like, ‘That’s nothing.’”
MORE NEWS: Netflix Drops Teaser for Pharrell’s Gospel Choir Docuseries ‘Voices of Fire’ [WATCH]
Tyler Perry Responds to Critics of His Creations: ‘Are Y’all Looking At Ratings?’
*Some of the best classic films and shows have been created by Tyler Perry. While some fans can’t get enough of them, others believe they offer stereotypical or negative depictions of Black people. In recent months, Perry has been criticized for his writing, with some claiming that all of his work continue to cover the same topics.
In a new cover story for Variety, Perry speaks about many things including the backlash over his work in entertainment. He told the outlet: “When I hear that kind of stuff, I’m thinking, ‘Are y’all looking at the ratings? Do you understand that the audience is in love with this?’” he says. “Because if you’re complaining about my writing, you’re not the audience. My audience loves the way that it’s done and the way the stories are told. And from the beginning, it’s always been about being true to them.”
He went on to say, “I grew up with a man who criticized me and said all kinds of horrible things to me every day of my life. And if that 2-, 3-, 4-, 5-year-old, beautiful kid can endure that and find a way, what kind of man would I be to be hurt or bothered by some other criticism?” he explains. “I never see a lot of it, but if it does get to me, I look for truth in it. There’s a lot of it that’s just vitriolic; that’s just ‘I’m going to hate on him because he’s Tyler Perry.’ I get that. But when there’s truth in the criticism, like, ‘Why did he do this, this and this?’ I go, ‘Hmm, let me think about that.
GOOD READ: Some Texas Longhorn Band Members Refuse to Play Alma Mater Song over Minstrel Ties (Watch)
Tia Mowry Reveals That She And Husband Cory Hardrict Schedule Sex
*Having kids and growing up comes with a lot of responsibilities, and sometimes you forget to have fun!
Well, Tia Mowry found a solution to making sure that she and her husband Cory Hardrict can still get it on despite their hectic schedules.
The star revealed that they schedule when they’ll have sex on the “What to Expect” podcast, adding that becoming parents has made it harder.
Mowry, 42, and Hardrict, 40, have been married since 2008 and have a son Cree, 9, and daughter Cairo, 2.
INTERESTING STORY: Pastor Cal Keeps Love Alive on ‘Married at First Sight’ (EUR EXCLUSIVE!)
