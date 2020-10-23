News
Amber Rose on Teaching 7-Yr-Old Son About Sex and Periods: ‘I’m Not Hiding NOTHING from (Him)’
*Amber Rose is making sure that she is the best parent to her son by teaching him important life lessons at an early age.
While appearing on Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk,” show, the star revealed she has already discussed topics of consent, women’s health, and sex with her 7-year-old son Sebastian.
“He knows everything,” Rose said. “I’m not hiding nothing from my son. My son knows what a period is.” She shared that he even comes and sits in the bathroom with her to talk and will ask, ‘Mommy, do you have your period?’ Rose said she makes sure to answer her son honestly: “I’m like, ‘No, not right now, but I will.’ And he’s like, ‘Do you need a tampon? Do you need a pad?’ I say that to say my son who is seven, and I don’t feel like it’s too soon. Because once he hits 13 and the girls in his classroom are getting their periods, and the boys are like that’s disgusting, she’s bleeding, he’ll be like, ‘That’s nothing.’”
BLIND ITEM: ‘He’s Married, So She Keeps It Hush Hush’
*The following Blind Item comes from Janet Charlton’s Hollywood. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This reality show cast member appears to be all about the drama on her series, but it seems her outlandish TV persona is NOTHING compared to what goes on when the cameras aren’t around. Onscreen, she doesn’t hide her love of alcohol, but it’s her love of cocaine that she’s not revealing! While she also claims to be open about her love life, she’s not so forthcoming about her ongoing affair with the eccentric father of one of the world’s most famous music stars – he’s married, so she keeps it hush hush.
Can you guess the reality show cast member and the eccentric father ?
Netflix Drops Teaser for Pharrell’s Gospel Choir Docuseries ‘Voices of Fire’ [WATCH]
*Netflix has dropped a teaser for Pharrell Williams’ new docuseries “Voices of Fire,” which follows his journey to create a gospel choir in his hometown community of Hampton Roads, Va.
The new docu-series will chronicle his search for undiscovered talent of all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds, per The Hollywood Reporter. Williams is joined by his uncle, Bishop Ezekiel Williams, and they collaborate with a team of influential gospel leaders who will take viewers around the community to find singers with diverse backstories.
“What if you were made for this? To withstand the storm, to beat the odds? What if believing in yourself is only the beginning?” Pharrell narrates in the teaser. “This is about to be the most awesome choir ever.” The docuseries is to be produced by A. Smith & Co. and Pharrell’s i am OTHER. Netflix greenlit the series earlier this year, confirming that it will feature singers of all ages and backgrounds
The future of gospel music is coming to @Netflix on November 20. Pleased to help introduce the @VoicesofFire choir to the world 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/STbgwJfOqG
— Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) October 22, 2020
Williams will executive produce the project along with Mimi Valdés for i am OTHER, Arthur Smith and Frank Sinton for A. Smith & Co. and Bianca Barnes-Williams.
In addition to “Voices of Fire,” Pharrell and “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris are joining forces to produce a Juneteenth-based musical for Netflix
“The acknowledgment and celebration of Juneteenth as an American and possibly international holiday is something that I would put in the life goals column for me,” Barris said in a statement, per Deadline. “For us, this project isn’t about numbers; it’s about humanity,” he continued. “Slavery is America’s recessive gene and it’s time we all dealt with it and what better way to have an audience swallow this dose of medicine than with amazing music and raw, honest, jaw-dropping comedy?”
Watch the trailer for “Voices of Fire” above. The series premieres globally on Nov. 20.
Obama Calls Out Trump’s ‘Secret’ Bank Account in China, Says Fox News Would’ve Called Him ‘Beijing Barry’ [VIDEO]
*Former President Barack Obama was rallying for his former VP Joe Biden in Philadelphia Wednesday when he slammed President Trump for his reported bank account in China.
Obama believes he would have caught major heat from conservatives and Fox News if he had a “secret Chinese bank account” like Trump. The president reportedly paid more to foreign governments than he paid in federal income taxes.
“Listen, can you imagine if I had had a secret Chinese bank account when I was running for re-election? You think Fox News might’ve been a little concerned about that? They would’ve called me ‘Beijing Barry,’” Obama said at the rally. “It is not a great idea to have a president who owes a bunch of money to people overseas. That’s not a good idea.”
better than Weekend Update pic.twitter.com/MD7OoQIXN9
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 21, 2020
Obama also touched on Trump’s tax records during the Biden rally on Wednesday.
“I mean, of the taxes Donald Trump pays, he may be sending more to foreign governments than he pays in the United States. His first year in the White House, he only paid $750 in federal income taxes,” Obama said. “Listen, my first job was at a Baskin Robbins when I was 15 years old. I think I might’ve paid more taxes that year working … dispensing ice cream. How is that possible? How many people here paid less than that?”
Take a look at the clip from the rally via the Twitter video above.
Meanwhile, according to a New York Times report, Trump’s previously undisclosed bank account in China is held by Trump International Hotels Management L.L.C.. Trump “paid $188,561 in taxes in China while pursuing licensing deals there from 2013 to 2015,” the report states.
An attorney for the Trump Organization said the account was opened “to pay the local taxes” after creating an office in China “to explore the potential for hotel deals in Asia” and that the bank account has “never been used for any other purpose.”
