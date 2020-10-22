Terrence Howard Sues 20th Century Fox; Says Use of His Image on ‘Empire’ Logo is Unauthorized

*So, is his money funny now that “Empire” is gone and he’s no longer employed by 20th Century Fox Television?

Well, that could be the case, but what we do know is that Terrence Howard‘s case against them is over their use of his likeness to promote the former hit Fox TV show about a family owned record label and all the drama that came with it.

In any event, the actor is accusing 20th Century Fox TV officials of using his likeness from the movie “Hustle & Flow” to promote “Empire.”

Howard, who played Lucious Lyon on the show for 6 seasons, says the bosses at Fox TV failed to offer a satisfactory answer when he asked how they came up with the “Empire” logo – since he never sat for a photoshoot.

He says he ultimately determined the image was taken from the “Hustle & Flow” scene where “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp” was being recorded in a studio.

“The still frame was selected, reversed (face looking left, not right), and subjected to CGI that simply distilled the cinematographer’s skilled capture of the head with vibrant light and shadow.”

Howard insists he should be compensated for use of the image as he would have been paid by officials at Paramount – the studio behind Hustle & Flow – if 20th Century Fox got a proper license to use his image from the movie.

Howard is suing for damages and wants an accounting of all the Empire merchandise using the logo, according to TMZ.

Of course the key question is why did he wait until NOW to pursue this line of action? Hmm, maybe our question up top about money being funny is more appropriate than we first thought.

Speaking of thoughts, what are yours about this situation?