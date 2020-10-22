Dr. Fredrick Jacobs, CEO of Celebrity’s Soul Food Talks Launch of Franchise

*Celebrity’s Soul Food, “The fastest growing soul food chain,” is making its mark. Dr. Fredrick Jacobs, the Chief Executive Officer and mastermind behind this ingenious concept is giving “soul food,” its due credit nationally as they make history. Celebrity’s Soul Food and their new franchisees have become the new catalyst of soul food to the world.

Dr. Jacobs (known as Dr. J, The Counselor), the exceptional CEO of Celebrity’s Soul Food® shares about the launch of the first national and fastest growing soul food franchise in America, multitasking, and his passion for food.

The Celebrity’s Soul Food menu spotlights local flavors and specialties, serving up soul food prepared from scratch and utilizing high-quality ingredients. Dishes vary from classic favorites such as Fried Chicken, Shrimp & Grits, Cornmeal-Dusted Catfish, and Braised Oxtails to innovative twists such as Gold-Dusted Chicken Wings, Jerked Jackfruit Pineapple Bowls, Barbeque Glazed Alligator Ribs, and Red Velvet Chicken & Waffles.

We were able to catch up with Dr. Jacobs who spearheads one of the most talked about new soul food chains on the rise. He shared his thoughts on Celebrity’s Soul Food model and more.

Q: On the launch of the first national and fastest growing soul food franchise in America?

FJ: “Celebrity’s Soul Food is currently in an expansion phase in North America. In partnership with United Franchise Group, they set a 200-location rollout goal. To date, more than 24 franchisee partners have signed on to grow brand presence across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. More than 30 units are actively under development.”

Q: On Your Passion for Food?

FJ:” My passion for food came from my grandmother and my mother, at early age, probably around four or five, being with them all the time in the kitchen, where everyone was outside playing. I was in the kitchen with them. Since that early age, I saw that food and cooking always brought our families together.”

Q: On Spices?

FJ: “With my African American, and Indian descent on my mother’s side, I also know spices. I traveled all around the world, studying under some of the best chefs and cooks around the world that taught me. That was the best education I could ever get! It’s these chefs, as well as those grandmas who took me in their kitchens and shared with me their generational recipes who taught me. For that, I am grateful.”

Q: On Multitasking?

FJ: “For me, there is no such thing multi-tasking. There’s just focusing on one thing and then shifting—quickly—to the next. And if there is only one thing, I focus on in any one day it’s my power customer. So many concepts are always chasing those infrequent users. I want to focus on the ones who put bread on my table. They are my stars. My celebrities. And you better believe I treat them that way!”

When asked to share about Celebrity’s infrastructure, Dr. Jacobs stated, “The Celebrity’s Soul Food experience operates like a start up with the infrastructure of an established brand.” He adds, “We have a complete management team, from development to vendor relations and even a sustainability officer.”

Taja Jacobs, Celebrity’s Soul Food Sustainability Officer says, “We built a test kitchen and employed Chef David, our fulltime culinary genius, to help bring the taste of our brand to life in a way that allows our franchisees to make a profit and our celebrity guests to believe they just ate the best meal of their life at an unbelievably affordable rate. But more than roles, we employ a diversity of perspectives. I love meat but not everyone does, so we also have vegetarian selections available.”

Celebrity’s Soul Food serves up soul food at its finest and pairs it with high-level customer service that aims to make every guest feel like a VIP.

“Celebrity’s Soul Food has had the fortune of serving a broad range of customers, including numerous celebrities through our executive catering service,” says Dr. Fredrick Jacobs. “We wanted to combine the elevated culinary experience of fine dining with the convenience and ease of casual dining. Guests have the opportunity to enjoy high quality soul food and great service without breaking the bank or breaking out their formal wear.”

For more information about Celebrity’s Soul Food, including current and upcoming locations, visit www.celebrityssoulfoodfranchise.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Celebrity’s Soul Food®

Celebrity’s Soul Food®, the country’s fastest-growing soul food chain, provides legendary, scratch-made dishes paired with a VIP experience to every guest. As the first quality casual restaurant concept, the brand’s fresh and authentic recipes have led to the successful growth of the brand. Founded in 2014 by celebrity executive chef Dr. Fredrick Jacobs, “Dr. J,” in Beverly Hills, CA, Celebrity’s Soul Food recently partnered with United Franchise Group’s (UFG) family of brands, putting the restaurant brand on the fast-track to its 200-location rollout goal.

