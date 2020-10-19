THE REAL: Chelsea Clinton Thinks President Trump is Obsessed With Her Mother! / WATCH

*On Monday, October 19, the ladies welcome author and global health advocate Chelsea Clinton, to discuss her newly released children’s book, She Persisted in Sports. She has some strong criticism toward President Trump for putting his staff at risk following his COVID-19 diagnosis, and wonders about his ongoing obsession with her mother, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Jo Koy stops by to talk about his Netflix stand-up show In His Element and the best career advice that he received from Dave Chappelle and Cedric the Entertainer. He also explains how, due to his success after many years of grinding on the comedy circuit, he was able to buy his son an extra special gift for his 16th birthday… and an emotional Loni Love is especially moved by the story.

Then, Loni clarifies the tweet that she made about the gender of Nicki Minaj’s baby which got her in hot water across social media.

Later, the hosts welcome “artivist” Nikkolas Smith, who shares his famous art that focuses on social injustices, and talks about the impact it has had on society, and about having the Obamas as fans!

Chelsea Clinton Criticizes Trump For Endangering His Staff After His COVID-19 Diagnosis

Loni Explains Her Mis-Tweet About Nicky Minaj’s Baby Gender

Chelsea Clinton: He’s obsessed with her! I mean, he talks about her all the time!

Garcelle Beauvais: I know!

Adrienne Houghton: Literally.

Chelsea: He talks about her in interviews. He talks about her in rallies. He tweets about her! I mean I think it’s really clear that he has never gotten over the fact that she won the popular vote by more than three million votes…

Garcelle: Right.

Adrienne: That’s right.

Chelsea: And I think that he’s also really threatened by strong powerful women. You know, I don’t think it’s an accident that we saw, kind of, how he reacted to Senator Harris’ extraordinary debate performance…

Garcelle: Exactly.

Chelsea: … which, similarly, he felt quite threatened by. So, I’m not surprised. Though, I wish he’d spent more time thinking about what to do about our COVID crisis than thinking about my mom.

