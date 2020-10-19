Politics
John Leguizamo Says Latinos Who Support President Trump ‘Are Like Roaches for Raid’ [VIDEO]
*Actor John Leguizamo is not down with his fellow Latin Americans supporting Republicans and the re-election of Donald Trump.
“Latin people for Republicans are like roaches for Raid. Let’s just get real,” Leguizamo told Bill Maher on Friday’s “Real Time.”
When Maher cited a report that Trump is polling well with young Latino men, Leguizamo responded, “I just feel like there is a level of self-hate or just a lack of care for the rest of your Latin brother and sisters who are in cages who are being demonized by this president. I mean, hate crimes against Latin people are way up,” he said.
“Hate crimes against Latin people are way up. How can you not … 23 people were shot in El Paso for just being Latin, and you don’t care so you’re gonna vote for this braggadocio president?” he added, referring to the 2019 mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. “I just feel like it’s self-defeating and selfish.”
“Latin people for Republicans are like roaches for Raid” – actor @JohnLeguizamo on #RealTime pic.twitter.com/8VPpCYZvCD
— Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) October 17, 2020
Leguizamo suggested that Trump was attempting to gain Latin supporters by minimizing Joe Biden’s faith.
“They’re microtargeting Latin people in Arizona through WhatsApp … and they’re spreading this stuff that Biden is about to steal the Virgin Mary,” he said. “First of all, he’s a super Catholic. … What’s he gonna be, like the Grinch with a big bag stealing the Virgin Mary? Who’s gonna carry those heavy-a** statues? Come on! He’s not taking the Virgin Mary.”
A recent New York Times report attributed what it called “the macho appeal of Donald Trump” to the boom in support from Latin men.
“Hispanic men are a small but enduring part of Trump’s base. Those supporters see him as forceful, unapologetic and a symbol of economic success,” The Times writes.
Last month, Leguizamo announced that he planned to boycott the Sept. 20 Emmy Awards over the lack of Latinx representation in TV and film.
“If you don’t have Latin people, there’s no reason for me to see it,” he told Yahoo Entertainment. “What’s the point? It’s unbelievable that our stories aren’t being told, and there’s one reason for that. Executives don’t see us, don’t get us — don’t care about us.”
“I’m just dying to see positive Latin stories out there. … It’s just not OK to ignore us, exclude us,” he added. “We’re the largest minority group in the country. We’re the biggest voting block. We’re going to decide who the president is this year.”
Watch John and Bill’s “Real Time” moment via the Twitter video below.
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Singer is Completely Broke
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This foreign born former A list singer in a group turned reality star is completely broke and selling off her possessions. She is desperate to get a host/judging job and is willing to hit the casting couch to do it.
Can you guess the former A list singer?
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Michael B. Jordan to Adapt ‘Static Shock’ Comic Book for Warner Bros. and DC
*Michael B. Jordan is producing a movie based on the DC and Milestone Comics character Static, popularly known as Static Shock.
Jordan announced the project Friday on Twitter, which he will produce through his Warner Bros.-based Outlier Society production company.
Here’s what Variety says of the plot: “The character is a teen who transforms into a superhero with electromagnetic powers. A “Static Shock” animated series aired on Kids’ WB in the early 2000s and was one of the few superhero series starring a Black character.”
“I’m proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around Black superheroes; our community deserves that,” Jordan said in a statement. “Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros. on this initial step.”
⚡️😏 pic.twitter.com/GKdIJOxck0
— Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) October 17, 2020
Virgil Hawkins, a.k.a. Static Shock, was created by Milestone Media and DC Comics in the 1990s. Jordan will produce a movie adaptation of the comic book, which was unveiled by Reginald Hudlin during August’s DC FanDome.
“One of the things we’re really excited about, we really want to live up to the name of the company, Milestone Media,” said Hudlin. “When we spoke to Jim [Lee] about reviving the Milestone line, we said ‘Look, we all know this has been a hit comic book and hit animated series. It’s time to expand back into all those areas and then some.’ So we’re in serious conversations about, as we’re launching the comic book series, developing the ‘Static Shock’ movie. That will be a theatrical feature film.”
During the DC FanDome panel where the film’s development was announced, Phil LaMarr, who voiced Static on the animated series in the early 2000s, said, “Virgil is what I always wanted as a comic book kid growing up: Black Spider-Man. A good story can make you live it, feel it, and when it does, it resonates on a whole other level….It touched on archetypes as a comic fan that I loved, but also touched on my life as a Black man in the real world.”
Jordan will next appear in the thriller “Without Remorse,” scheduled to be released next year.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Here’s Why Rapper Bobby Shmurda Was Denied Parole
*Court documents have been released showing why Bobby Shmurda was denied parole in September.
We previously reported… the rapper will continue to serve his max prison sentence until December 2021, according to Variety.
Bobby has been locked up since December 2014, when more than 15 defendants were charged with various crimes, including murder, attempted murder and drug dealing. Shmurda was facing a maximum sentence of 8 – 25 years on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, reckless endangerment, and drug and gun possession, EUR previously reported.
READ MORE: Bobby Shmurda to Serve Max Sentence After Parole Denied
TMZ obtained court docs from the parole hearing and board members denied the Bobby’s release after he’s had “multiple” violations in jail. The New York-native is accused of having a shank, fighting, and drug possession.
Here’s more from TMZ:
Shmurda sees his situation differently with transcripts revealing that he made his own case to be freed. He said he doesn’t have impulsive behavior anymore, considers others in his decision-making, and walks away from bad situations when they occur. After telling the parole board that he wants to resume his music career when he’s released and become involved in outreach programs with troubled youth, he also said that he now sees himself as a “leader” rather than a follower. Additionally, he wants to get a high school G.E.D. when he gets out.
Unfortunately, he has to serve his entire seven-year sentence before that happens.
“Following his Sept. 15, 2020 interview with the Board of Parole, Ackquille Pollard was denied release and given a hold until the maximum expiration of his sentence on December 11, 2021,” a spokesperson from the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision told Complex in September.
