John Leguizamo Says Latinos Who Support President Trump ‘Are Like Roaches for Raid’ [VIDEO]

*Actor John Leguizamo is not down with his fellow Latin Americans supporting Republicans and the re-election of Donald Trump.

“Latin people for Republicans are like roaches for Raid. Let’s just get real,” Leguizamo told Bill Maher on Friday’s “Real Time.”

When Maher cited a report that Trump is polling well with young Latino men, Leguizamo responded, “I just feel like there is a level of self-hate or just a lack of care for the rest of your Latin brother and sisters who are in cages who are being demonized by this president. I mean, hate crimes against Latin people are way up,” he said.

“Hate crimes against Latin people are way up. How can you not … 23 people were shot in El Paso for just being Latin, and you don’t care so you’re gonna vote for this braggadocio president?” he added, referring to the 2019 mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. “I just feel like it’s self-defeating and selfish.”

Leguizamo suggested that Trump was attempting to gain Latin supporters by minimizing Joe Biden’s faith.

“They’re microtargeting Latin people in Arizona through WhatsApp … and they’re spreading this stuff that Biden is about to steal the Virgin Mary,” he said. “First of all, he’s a super Catholic. … What’s he gonna be, like the Grinch with a big bag stealing the Virgin Mary? Who’s gonna carry those heavy-a** statues? Come on! He’s not taking the Virgin Mary.”

A recent New York Times report attributed what it called “the macho appeal of Donald Trump” to the boom in support from Latin men.

“Hispanic men are a small but enduring part of Trump’s base. Those supporters see him as forceful, unapologetic and a symbol of economic success,” The Times writes.

Last month, Leguizamo announced that he planned to boycott the Sept. 20 Emmy Awards over the lack of Latinx representation in TV and film.

“If you don’t have Latin people, there’s no reason for me to see it,” he told Yahoo Entertainment. “What’s the point? It’s unbelievable that our stories aren’t being told, and there’s one reason for that. Executives don’t see us, don’t get us — don’t care about us.”

“I’m just dying to see positive Latin stories out there. … It’s just not OK to ignore us, exclude us,” he added. “We’re the largest minority group in the country. We’re the biggest voting block. We’re going to decide who the president is this year.”

