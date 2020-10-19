How Much Did Trump Put in the Collection Bucket at a Las Vegas Church? (Watch)

*Somebody with a camera zoomed in on President Trump during collection time at a Las Vegas church, and the video has gone viral.

During a pro-Trump service at the International Church of Las Vegas, Trump is shown in the video fidgeting and folding his arms while waiting for the bucket to come his way. He then placed what witnesses called a handful of $20 bills into the bucket.

Church leader Denise Goulet told the congregation at one point, “The Lord said, ‘he is ready for the next four years and he will have a second wind.”

The service also featured music performances with a band on stage and members twirling U.S. flags. The event began a busy day for Trump.

Watch his collection moment below, beginning at the 1:29 mark: