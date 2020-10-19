Film
50 Cent Partners with Eli Roth to Produce Three New Horror Movies
*50 Cent is now venturing into the horror film game.
The rapper’s G-Unit Film & Television has joined forces with Eli Roth’s Arts District Entertainment and 3BlackDot film studio to produce three horror films.
Roth is best known for “Cabin Fever” and “Hostel,” while 3BlackDot is co-financier of “Queen & Slim”
The partnership will allow them to create the films “others are too afraid to make,” according to Roth, per The Hollywood Reporter.
“Both 50 and James (Frey) have never shied away from controversial, boundary-pushing material and have made massive global cultural impacts from their raw creative energy,” Roth said in a statement. “We want to bring that same fun and danger to this new fantastic slate of elevated scary films. We want to make the movies others are too afraid to make.”
y’all gonna have to check me and (PR) out, I call him (Pretty boy Roth)but you can call him Eli. we are making a few huge horror films ya digg? you might want to work or just watch it’s cool. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/AhZbnJoeCS
— 50cent (@50cent) October 16, 2020
“Eli, James, Roger, Michael, and 3BlackDot will be great partners in G-Unit Film and Television’s takeover of the horror genre. I can’t wait to show the world what we’re building,” 50 added.
Details of the projects have yet to be revealed.
In related news, you can dive into the history of horror with Roth in his AMC docuseries “Eli Roth’s History of Horror.”
Roth serves as executive producer and host the series, currently its second season.
“Horror has always been the black sheep of the film genre,” Roth tells Page Six in a new interview. “And nobody has ever really catalogued the genre in a way that put the movie into a historical perspective and showed what they were really about. I always say the blood stains your eyes, but once you get past that, you can see incredible technique, style, skill, performances.”
WATCH:
Kanye West Slams SNL After Issa Rae Diss: ‘I’m Praying for Her’
*Kanye West has called out “Saturday Night Live” for using actress Issa Rae to mock him.
In case you missed it, Rae hosted the longrunning sketch comedy series on Saturday and she took a shot at Kanye’s presidential campaign during her opening monologue.
Later one, Rae played NAACP attorney Jamele Demmings in one sketch, where she’s joined by Kenan Thompson as news anchor J. Louis Tibbs and Ego Nwodim as a freelance writer named Lisa Crowder.
Thompson asked Rae’s character who she’s voting for in the upcoming election. Her response, “I’m voting for everybody Black.”
She then explained why, saying “For too long our people’s voices have not been heard. It’s our duty to stand together and take our power back.”
Ive always said SNL uses black people to hold other black people back My heart goes out to Issa Rae I’m praying for her and her family I know that the twenty years of service that I’ve paid in the entertainment field has furthered our ability to be more successful pic.twitter.com/kExwUVVsqv
— ye (@kanyewest) October 18, 2020
Rae’s character dosen’t care if the candidates have any experience, as long as they’re Black. But there’s one candidate she can not support, Kanye West.
“Kanye? F- him!” she said.
On Sunday, West took to Twitter to criticize SNL for using Rae, Thompson and Nwodim to try to “hold other black people back.”
“Ive always said SNL uses black people to hold other black people back. My heart goes out to Issa Rae. I’m praying for her and her family. I know that the twenty years of service that I’ve paid in the entertainment field has furthered our ability to be more successful,” he wrote.
Many Issa fans lit up Ye’s comments to defend her, with one Twitter user writing, “Something is seriously wrong with you Kanye. Issa Rae is a wonderful, conscious, “woke” African American actress. She gives back and is respected by her peers and fans alike. You on the other hand are the opposite, you loose more of our respect with each tweet.”
WATCH:
HBO Cancels Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira’s ‘Americanah’ Series
t*Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira’s ‘Americanah’ series with HBO has been cancelled due to production delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nyong’o was set to star in and executive produce the adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s acclaimed, best-selling novel. The project was greenlit as a 10-episode limited series last year, with Gurira serving as writer and showrunner.
“I’m involved with every angle of it,” Gurira told EW of the series earlier this year. “It’s not a small thing to be taking on a 600-page novel and bringing it to the fore as a TV show. But I realized that if I didn’t do it I would never, ever forgive myself. Taking it on will require everything I’ve got, and then some.”
READ MORE: Danai Gurira Celebrates Heroism of ‘Black Panther’ Co-star Chadwick Boseman: ‘How Do You Honor a King?
The COVID-19 pandemic reportedly forced Nyong’o to drop out over scheduling conflicts. HBO Max ultimately decided to cancel the series, according to the report.
Here’s more about the project from EW:
The Oscar winner planned to star as Ifemelu, described as “a young, beautiful, self-assured woman raised in Nigeria, who as a teenager falls in love with her classmate Obinze.” The two flee their military-ruled country, with Ifemelu heading to America and Obinze heading to London. While Ifemelu is forced to grapple for the first time with what it means to be Black, despite her academic success in the U.S., the post-9/11 climate closes America off to Obinze, who’s then forced to live undocumented in the U.K. Zackary Momoh and Uzo Aduba were also attached to star as Obinze and Ifemelu’s aunt Uju, respectively.
“I’ve always wanted to helm a creation for the screen,” Gurira told the publication. “I’m an avid TV watcher. I watch a lot of things. I’ve watched how television has evolved over the last couple decades. Great television really, really excites me.”
WATCH: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Launches Black Political Party: ‘Our Black Party’
*After declaring earlier this year that the “the Black vote will not be free” in 2020, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has launched a political party called Our Black Party.
“Couple of months ago, I told everybody, ‘Hold their vote hostage,’” Combs said in a new interview with Charlamagne tha God, Complex reports. “It would be irresponsible of me to have us hold our vote hostage but it would also be irresponsible of me to just let this moment go by. The world is watching—and [I’m doing] everything I can to make sure that going forth, that we’re a part of the narrative. That we own our politics.”
He also shared his plans for the new Our Black Party.
“I’m launching one of the boldest movements that I’ve ever launched. It’s called Our Black Party. It’s time for us to have our own Black political party—unapologetically. Because right now, if you look at the debates, we’re not even a part of the conversation. We don’t have any political power, we don’t have any political leverage and so we started our Black party with some young, fearless Black activists, elected officials, and I’ve stepped up and put the money behind it.”
READ MORE: EUR Exclusive | Amber Ruffin: Whose Looking Out For Amy Coney Barrett & How’s Kanye Surviving? (Watch)
The NUMBER ONE priority is to get Trump out of office. HE HAS TO GO. We can’t allow this man to continue to try and DIVIDE US. The people that have the most responsibility and should be SCARED TO DEATH of this man are white people. WE ARE ON THE VERGE OF A RACE WAR.
— Diddy (@Diddy) October 16, 2020
On twitter, Diddy noted “The NUMBER ONE priority is to get Trump out of office. HE HAS TO GO. We can’t allow this man to continue to try and DIVIDE US. The people that have the most responsibility and should be SCARED TO DEATH of this man are white people. WE ARE ON THE VERGE OF A RACE WAR.”
In a follow up Tweet on Friday, he wrote, “Things have got too serious. It would be irresponsible of me to have us hold our vote hostage. But it would also be irresponsible of me to let this moment go by and not make sure going forward we are doing what it takes to own our politics,” he wrote. “So, I’m launching one of the boldest things I’ve ever launched. I’m launching a Black political party with some young Black elected officials and activists. It’s called @OurBlackParty, it doesn’t matter if you are Republican or Democrat.”
Combs added, “We can protest all we want, but to win, we have to build our own Black political army. To do that, we have to be trained and organized. @OurBlackParty is doing that.”
Scroll up and hear his message via the YouTube video above.
The music mogul also endorsed Biden, but made clear “We need to get Biden in and hold him accountable. Trump has taken things too far. As Black people, we aren’t even a topic of real discussion. We can no longer stand for doing the same thing over and over expecting different results. That’s insanity! It’s time we unify.”
