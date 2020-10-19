50 Cent Partners with Eli Roth to Produce Three New Horror Movies

*50 Cent is now venturing into the horror film game.

The rapper’s G-Unit Film & Television has joined forces with Eli Roth’s Arts District Entertainment and 3BlackDot film studio to produce three horror films.

Roth is best known for “Cabin Fever” and “Hostel,” while 3BlackDot is co-financier of “Queen & Slim”

The partnership will allow them to create the films “others are too afraid to make,” according to Roth, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“Both 50 and James (Frey) have never shied away from controversial, boundary-pushing material and have made massive global cultural impacts from their raw creative energy,” Roth said in a statement. “We want to bring that same fun and danger to this new fantastic slate of elevated scary films. We want to make the movies others are too afraid to make.”

y’all gonna have to check me and (PR) out, I call him (Pretty boy Roth)but you can call him Eli. we are making a few huge horror films ya digg? you might want to work or just watch it’s cool. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/AhZbnJoeCS — 50cent (@50cent) October 16, 2020



“Eli, James, Roger, Michael, and 3BlackDot will be great partners in G-Unit Film and Television’s takeover of the horror genre. I can’t wait to show the world what we’re building,” 50 added.

Details of the projects have yet to be revealed.

In related news, you can dive into the history of horror with Roth in his AMC docuseries “Eli Roth’s History of Horror.”

Roth serves as executive producer and host the series, currently its second season.

“Horror has always been the black sheep of the film genre,” Roth tells Page Six in a new interview. “And nobody has ever really catalogued the genre in a way that put the movie into a historical perspective and showed what they were really about. I always say the blood stains your eyes, but once you get past that, you can see incredible technique, style, skill, performances.”

