Dr. Dre’s Daughter Calls 50 Cent a ‘Disgusting Low Life’ After Disrespecting Her Mother

*Dr. Dre’s daughter Truly Young has called out 50 Cent over his recent comments about her parents divorce.

In a post on Instagram earlier this month, 50 Cent posted a screenshot of a Daily Mail headline that read, “Dr. Dre’s estranged wife Nicole Young wants $2M in monthly support.” He captioned the post, “These b*tches be crazy how do you even ask for 2 million a month.”

Truly caught wind of the comments and responded to the post on her Instagram Story on Friday.

“Haha… Coming from an ugly, washed up, early 2000s rapper who filed for bankruptcy and is only envious of my family’s wealth and lifestyle,” she wrote in a comment on the post, which she also shared on her IG. “Have fun spending the rest of your savings on steroids. F*ck you.”

Young posted another message that slammed 50 for referring to her mother as “a b*tch.”

“The blatant misogyny and disrespect by ignorant men that is being shown is absolutely f*cking disgusting and vile,” she wrote. “Calling my mother, my dad’s wife, a b*tch is unforgivable. You have no respect for me or my siblings and this is extremely evident. 50, your marketing schemes are as low life and disgusting as you are. Using a photo of my parents and I solely to gain attention for yourself exemplifies a lot of the things wrong with the world right now. You disgust me, and I can speak for women of my generation as well. You are furthering the problems. Everyone already knows that you’re a d*ck, but you just proved it yourself.”

50 Cent responded to her post by sharing a photo of himself along with the caption: “Dr. Dre’s daughter just told me to shut the f*ck up,” he wrote. “LOL.”

We previously reported that Nicole is suing Dre as the co-owner of the trademark to his name, and now, she’s being accused of some criminal activity.

According to TMZtv, a letter sent to Nicole from attorneys for Record One recording studio alleges that Nicole drained the primary business account for the studio by writing a check to herself for more than $350,000. The letter claims that she “decimated” the company’s bank account, and the lawyers even attached a photo of the check she allegedly wrote to herself.