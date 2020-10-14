Jemele Hill Joins ‘DL Hughley Uncut’ to Discuss the NBA, NFL and Everything in Between / WATCH

*Last night, DL Hughley welcomed sports journalist and podcast host Jemele Hill to his conversation series, “fromOn the heels of the closing of the 2019-20 NBA season, DL and Jemele reflect on the NBA’s 90-day playoff journey, and the growing impact of social activism in sports.

Watch DL Hughley’s interview with Jemele Hill above.

Here are some highlights from the interview:

Jemele explains how leagues take on the personalities of their biggest stars

“In the NBA, you have the head of the players league is a black women – Michele Roberts – whose unbelievable. You have Adam Silver who is very progressive and you have the unofficial commissioner being LeBron James. Leagues take on the personalities of their biggest stars.”

Jemele tells DL what sets LeBron James apart as an activist

“LeBron James has made it clear that he is committed to social activism, he’s committed to black people. And therefore, the NBA has a black agenda because he’s the moneymaker.”

Jemele shares how the relationship that sports have with a wide mainstream audience forces fans to consider the lives of black people through the sports they love

“When you look at the history of sports, it’s always been a collision course with social justice, with politics, with gender, with culture, with society. It’s always been in the mix of those things, so the people who tried to pretend that sports was happening in this other place and it was separate from the rest of the world, or the rest of our country and what we were going through – it was always disingenuous and always a lie.”

Last night’s episode of DL Uncut also featured California Congressman Ro Khanna and rapper Tobe Nwigwe.

“DL Uncut” is from Kevin Hart’s comedy brand and multi-platform entertainment company Laugh Out Loud and streams on the LOL Channel on Pluto TV.

