Jemele Hill Joins ‘DL Hughley Uncut’ to Discuss the NBA, NFL and Everything in Between / WATCH
Watch DL Hughley’s interview with Jemele Hill above.
Here are some highlights from the interview:
- Jemele explains how leagues take on the personalities of their biggest stars
“In the NBA, you have the head of the players league is a black women – Michele Roberts – whose unbelievable. You have Adam Silver who is very progressive and you have the unofficial commissioner being LeBron James. Leagues take on the personalities of their biggest stars.”
- Jemele tells DL what sets LeBron James apart as an activist
“LeBron James has made it clear that he is committed to social activism, he’s committed to black people. And therefore, the NBA has a black agenda because he’s the moneymaker.”
- Jemele shares how the relationship that sports have with a wide mainstream audience forces fans to consider the lives of black people through the sports they love
“When you look at the history of sports, it’s always been a collision course with social justice, with politics, with gender, with culture, with society. It’s always been in the mix of those things, so the people who tried to pretend that sports was happening in this other place and it was separate from the rest of the world, or the rest of our country and what we were going through – it was always disingenuous and always a lie.”
Last night’s episode of DL Uncut also featured California Congressman Ro Khanna and rapper Tobe Nwigwe.
“DL Uncut” is from Kevin Hart’s comedy brand and multi-platform entertainment company Laugh Out Loud and streams on the LOL Channel on Pluto TV.
Ludacris’ Inks Deal with Netflix for Animated Series ‘Karma’s World’
*Ludacris is joining the Netflix family with his new CG animated series titled “Karma’s World.”
The streaming giant has ordered 40 11-minute episodes of the series inspired by the rapper’s oldest daughter, Karma Bridges.
Deadline reports the series will follow a 10-year-old Black girl named Karma Grant, who has big dreams of becoming a music star and offers young viewers a lot of valuable lessons along the way.
“I’ve had a lot of accomplishments in my life, but everything that I’ve experienced seems to have led up to this point to where I can leave a legacy for all my daughters,” Ludacris said in a statement. “Karma’s World is one of those legacies. I hope this series will show kids that there are many ways to overcome difficult situations. This show is going to move hip hop culture forward, and show young girls that they have the power to change the world. This project has been a long time in the making and I can’t wait to bring Karma’s World to the entire world.”
10 years in the making. THIS IS HOW LEGACIES ARE BUILT! I’m pleased to announce I will be joining the @netflixfamily, and bringing my new animated series #KarmasWorld inspired by my oldest daughter in partnership with @9StoryMG and @BrownBagFilms to @netflix! @strongblacklead pic.twitter.com/I1moWXKiQZ
— Ludacris (@Ludacris) October 13, 2020
The animated series will be produced by the Oscar-nominated studio Brown Bag Films and Ludacris’ Karma’s World Entertainment.
The news follows the announcement that Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne have also inked a deal with Netflix for a comedy series starring the actor.
The series is titled “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me,” and is inspired by Foxx’s relationship with his daughter.
Bentley Kyle Evans will serve as EP/Showrunner on the series, while Foxx and his daughter will also executive produce. David Alan Grier co-stars as a recurring character along with Kyla-Drew, Porscha Coleman, Jonathan Kite, Heather Hemmens and Valente Rodriguez.
Foxx and Corinne previously collaborated on the Fox competition series “Beat Shazam,” which Jamie hosts and his daughter serves as DJ.
This will be Jamie’s first TV starring role since “The Jamie Foxx Show,” which was co-created by Evans.
Jussie Smollett to Make Directorial Debut with ‘B-Boy Blues’
*A month after “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett opened up about his his 2019 hate crime attack, comes the announcement that he will make his directorial debut with “B-Boy Blues,” an adaptation of James Earl Hardy’s best-selling book from 1994.
According to Page Six, the movie “chronicles the troubled relationship between two black men — Mitchell Crawford, a 27-year-old journalist, and Raheim Rivers, a 21-year-old bike messenger, or B-boy, who meet at a Greenwich Village bar in 1993,” the outlet writes.
“B-Boy Blues” will go into production in New York City on Oct. 17.
Last month, Smollett discussed his controversial hate crime attack with activist Marc Lamont Hill.
Smollett appeared in an Instagram Live with Hill, during which he discussed his ongoing trial.
“It’s been beyond frustrating, and I certainly am not going rogue,” he said about the controversial case. “I’m still taking the advice of my attorneys and everything like that, but I don’t really see, honestly, what staying quiet has really done, like, where it has gotten me. … It’s so much bigger than me.”
Smollett was charged last year with 16 felony counts for falsifying a police report claiming two men attacked him on Jan. 29, 2019 in Chicago, while spewing racist and homophobic slurs. The charges were dropped after he agreed to forfeit his bond. A special prosecutor charged him again in February.
Two Nigerian brothers claim they were paid $3,500by the actor to carry out the attack, in an effort to boost his profile because he was unhappy with his salary on “Empire.”
Smollett has denied the charges, calling the case against him “bulls–t.”
“They won’t let this go,” Smollett told Hill. “It doesn’t matter — there is an example being made. And the sad part is that there’s an example being made of someone who did not do what they are being accused of.”
Winston Duke and Zazie Beetz are Human Souls in Limbo in ‘Nine Days’ Trailer [WATCH]
*The first trailer for Zazie Beetz and Winston Duke’s “Nine Days” has dropped from newcomer Edson Oda. The story centers on a purgatory of sorts, where unborn souls undergo a nine-day-long test to see which one of them will be born into life on Earth.
Here’s the official IMBD.com synopsis:
Will (Winston Duke) spends his days in a remote outpost watching the live Point of View (POV) on TV’s of people going about their lives, until one subject perishes, leaving a vacancy for a new life on earth. Soon, several candidates – unborn souls – arrive at Will’s to undergo tests determining their fitness, facing oblivion when they are deemed unsuitable. But Will soon faces his own existential challenge in the form of free-spirited Emma (Zazie Beetz), a candidate who is not like the others, forcing him to turn within and reckon with his own tumultuous past.
You are being considered for the amazing opportunity of life. 📺 Watch the trailer for Edson Oda’s NINE DAYS, starring Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz, Benedict Wong, Tony Hale, and Bill Skarsgård #NineDays pic.twitter.com/FGSIM1rYWi
— Sony Classics (@sonyclassics) October 12, 2020
An IndieWire review of the film says:
But none of the candidates create more complications for the overseer than the one Will dubs Emma (Zazie Beetz), a free spirit who resists the mind games Will enacts on each of them. Instead, she takes a greater interest in Will himself — where he came from and why he’s so reticent to reveal the challenges he faced in life. For much of the movie, she roams the interiors of the home, watching his unusual job take place and questioning his icy commitment.
Adding, “the movie provides a remarkable showcase for Duke’s range, a world apart from the dopey dad of “Us” or stern warrior of “Black Panther,” and his talent only becomes more central as the character opens himself up.
The film is being executive-produced by Spike Jonze with a release date of January 22.
“Edson is a special human with a special mind and heart. And Nine Days is a film that comes straight from within him and therefore is special in the exact same way. Delicate and deep, like the man himself,” Jonze said.
“Nine Days” was a hit at this year’s Sundance, where it was acquired by Sony Pictures Classics.
You can watch the trailer above.
