Winston Duke and Zazie Beetz are Human Souls in Limbo in ‘Nine Days’ Trailer [WATCH]
*The first trailer for Zazie Beetz and Winston Duke’s “Nine Days” has dropped from newcomer Edson Oda. The story centers on a purgatory of sorts, where unborn souls undergo a nine-day-long test to see which one of them will be born into life on Earth.
Here’s the official IMBD.com synopsis:
Will (Winston Duke) spends his days in a remote outpost watching the live Point of View (POV) on TV’s of people going about their lives, until one subject perishes, leaving a vacancy for a new life on earth. Soon, several candidates – unborn souls – arrive at Will’s to undergo tests determining their fitness, facing oblivion when they are deemed unsuitable. But Will soon faces his own existential challenge in the form of free-spirited Emma (Zazie Beetz), a candidate who is not like the others, forcing him to turn within and reckon with his own tumultuous past.
An IndieWire review of the film says:
But none of the candidates create more complications for the overseer than the one Will dubs Emma (Zazie Beetz), a free spirit who resists the mind games Will enacts on each of them. Instead, she takes a greater interest in Will himself — where he came from and why he’s so reticent to reveal the challenges he faced in life. For much of the movie, she roams the interiors of the home, watching his unusual job take place and questioning his icy commitment.
Adding, “the movie provides a remarkable showcase for Duke’s range, a world apart from the dopey dad of “Us” or stern warrior of “Black Panther,” and his talent only becomes more central as the character opens himself up.
The film is being executive-produced by Spike Jonze with a release date of January 22.
“Edson is a special human with a special mind and heart. And Nine Days is a film that comes straight from within him and therefore is special in the exact same way. Delicate and deep, like the man himself,” Jonze said.
“Nine Days” was a hit at this year’s Sundance, where it was acquired by Sony Pictures Classics.
You can watch the trailer above.
Jussie Smollett to Make Directorial Debut with ‘B-Boy Blues’
*A month after “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett opened up about his his 2019 hate crime attack, comes the announcement that he will make his directorial debut with “B-Boy Blues,” an adaptation of James Earl Hardy’s best-selling book from 1994.
According to Page Six, the movie “chronicles the troubled relationship between two black men — Mitchell Crawford, a 27-year-old journalist, and Raheim Rivers, a 21-year-old bike messenger, or B-boy, who meet at a Greenwich Village bar in 1993,” the outlet writes.
“B-Boy Blues” will go into production in New York City on Oct. 17.
Last month, Smollett discussed his controversial hate crime attack with activist Marc Lamont Hill.
Smollett appeared in an Instagram Live with Hill, during which he discussed his ongoing trial.
“It’s been beyond frustrating, and I certainly am not going rogue,” he said about the controversial case. “I’m still taking the advice of my attorneys and everything like that, but I don’t really see, honestly, what staying quiet has really done, like, where it has gotten me. … It’s so much bigger than me.”
Smollett was charged last year with 16 felony counts for falsifying a police report claiming two men attacked him on Jan. 29, 2019 in Chicago, while spewing racist and homophobic slurs. The charges were dropped after he agreed to forfeit his bond. A special prosecutor charged him again in February.
Two Nigerian brothers claim they were paid $3,500by the actor to carry out the attack, in an effort to boost his profile because he was unhappy with his salary on “Empire.”
Smollett has denied the charges, calling the case against him “bulls–t.”
“They won’t let this go,” Smollett told Hill. “It doesn’t matter — there is an example being made. And the sad part is that there’s an example being made of someone who did not do what they are being accused of.”
Jeremy Strong & Aaron Sorkin On New Film ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ / EUR Exclusive-WATCH
*Netflix’s latest release, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” has Oscar buzz written all over it.
The film was written and directed by Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin. Boasting an all-star cast, the story is based on real life events that followed protests at the 1968 Democratic National Convention.
What started as a peaceful anti-Vietnam war rally, turned into a violent altercation between protesters, Chicago police and the National Guard.
Organizers of the protest included Yippies Abbie Hoffman (Sacha Baron Cohen) and Jerry Rubin (Jeremy Strong, “Succession”), Tom Hayden (Eddie Redmayne, ‘Fantastic Beasts’) of the Students for a Democratic Society and Bobby Seale (Yahya Abdual-Mateen, Watchmen) one of the founders of the Black Panther party – he had never met the other defendants in the case – were falsely charged with conspiracy to incite a riot.
The trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.
The film has several themes connected to the current 2020 American climate; violent police clashes with protestors and police, rumors of extremist purposely causing chaos in the streets, all with one of the most significant presidential elections happening this November.
EURweb correspondent Jill Munroe spoke with Sorkin and Strong about the project and the challenges they had in filming it. One of Sorkin’s motivations for making the movie was Donald Trump winning the presidency in 2016. The idea for a film was brought to him in 2006 when legendary director Steven Spielberg pitched him the idea.
It took 13 years for the project to finally move into production, having undergone significant cast changes, rewrites, and Sorkin moving into the director’s chair for the second time in his career.
Strong revealed that he learned a great deal about the 60s movements through his previous work with Ava Duvernay on “Selma” and Kathryn Bigelow on “Detroit.” Both films took place in the mid to late 60s.
“I spent a lot of time reading and learning about the period, and filling in holes in my own knowledge. It’s a period in our history that I care deeply about, and I am excited to be serving this story.”
Strong is fresh off an Emmy win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Series for his role as Kendall Roy on “Succession.”
The film also stars Joseph Gordan-Levitt, Frank Langella, Mark Rylance andAlex Sharp.
A limited theatre run began September 25. The film will be available on Netflix October 16.
Childhood Friends: Sydney Sweeney, Madison Iseman Star in ‘Nocturne’ as Twins/ WATCH
*Once high school schoolmates in real life, both Sydney Sweeney and Madison Iseman take on the roles of twins in the Amazon exclusive “Nocturne.”
Throughout the film, the twins nearly hate each other, but of course, on set, it’s the total opposite. The roles weren’t that hard to tap into because the two stars have history.
“It was nice that Sydney and I were friends from high school, so we already have the chemistry there, which was really nice, Iseman says.
As if being Twins weren’t extreme enough, the film takes us through the unsettling rivalry between the sisters. The death of a fellow classmate brings supernatural forces into the lives of Vivian & Juliet.
“I always try to find characters that are different from each other,” Sweeney says. “When reading Juliet, I loved the emotional roller coaster and psychological mentality she goes through. Just bringing that to life, anything that would happen to her would affect me. It was really cool tapping into those places.”
Throughout the film, you’ll see the duo battle a lot of inner-emotional envy.
“It was a lot of jealousy and hate. They love each other but they’re siblings so, you hate each other but you love each other. You want each other to succeed but you don’t want each other to succeed. It’s this whole battle mentally and emotionally,” Sweeny told us.
As the rivalry grows, Juliet discovers the nightmarish cost of achieving perfection. “You’ll really see the dark side of jealousy and what it would do to a person,” says Iseman.
“Nocturne” is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 13, 2020.
