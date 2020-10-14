Winston Duke and Zazie Beetz are Human Souls in Limbo in ‘Nine Days’ Trailer [WATCH]

*The first trailer for Zazie Beetz and Winston Duke’s “Nine Days” has dropped from newcomer Edson Oda. The story centers on a purgatory of sorts, where unborn souls undergo a nine-day-long test to see which one of them will be born into life on Earth.

Here’s the official IMBD.com synopsis:

Will (Winston Duke) spends his days in a remote outpost watching the live Point of View (POV) on TV’s of people going about their lives, until one subject perishes, leaving a vacancy for a new life on earth. Soon, several candidates – unborn souls – arrive at Will’s to undergo tests determining their fitness, facing oblivion when they are deemed unsuitable. But Will soon faces his own existential challenge in the form of free-spirited Emma (Zazie Beetz), a candidate who is not like the others, forcing him to turn within and reckon with his own tumultuous past.

You are being considered for the amazing opportunity of life. 📺 Watch the trailer for Edson Oda’s NINE DAYS, starring Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz, Benedict Wong, Tony Hale, and Bill Skarsgård #NineDays pic.twitter.com/FGSIM1rYWi — Sony Classics (@sonyclassics) October 12, 2020

An IndieWire review of the film says:

But none of the candidates create more complications for the overseer than the one Will dubs Emma (Zazie Beetz), a free spirit who resists the mind games Will enacts on each of them. Instead, she takes a greater interest in Will himself — where he came from and why he’s so reticent to reveal the challenges he faced in life. For much of the movie, she roams the interiors of the home, watching his unusual job take place and questioning his icy commitment.

Adding, “the movie provides a remarkable showcase for Duke’s range, a world apart from the dopey dad of “Us” or stern warrior of “Black Panther,” and his talent only becomes more central as the character opens himself up.

The film is being executive-produced by Spike Jonze with a release date of January 22.

“Edson is a special human with a special mind and heart. And Nine Days is a film that comes straight from within him and therefore is special in the exact same way. Delicate and deep, like the man himself,” Jonze said.

“Nine Days” was a hit at this year’s Sundance, where it was acquired by Sony Pictures Classics.

You can watch the trailer above.