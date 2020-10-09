Whoopi Goldberg Stars in New Trailer for TV Adaptation of Stephen King’s ‘The Stand’ [WATCH]

*We all may know Big Freedia as the legendary Bounce Queen but in the latest film “Freedia Got A Gun” the NOLA legend opens up in a way we’ve never seen before.

We sat down with Freedia and discussed gun violence, why this film is important and some advice for families who are also affected by gun violence.

What were your thoughts leading up to making this film?

Freedia: “Um- it was very tough just being that this is another part of my life and it was a deeper part of my life some of the stuff that I’ve dealt with and have saw. I was appreciative of the production company coming with me to get the story because I wanted to do something that would help the community of New Orleans as a whole, the black community…stuff that we’re seeing so many families are losing loved ones and are dealing with tragedies every day.”

What encouragement would you lend to someone who has lost a loved one to Gun violence?

Freedia: “The most important things are the two things that I tell people um, that I do everyday and its prayer and keep pushing. The Two P’s: You have to pray and you have to push. You’ve got to ask God to give you strength to keep on dealing with these things on a day-to-day basis. The most encouraging advice that I can give them is if something’s not going right in your life, do something different that can help change it, remember put God first and everything else should fall in line.”

Freedia Got A Gun premieres on Peacock Network Thursday October 15th make sure to tune in.