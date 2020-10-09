News
Whoopi Goldberg Stars in New Trailer for TV Adaptation of Stephen King’s ‘The Stand’ [WATCH]
*The official trailer for the CBS All Access adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Stand” has dropped based on the 1978 book about a global pandemic.
The new trailer features Whoopi Goldberg as the 108-year-old Mother Abagail, Alexander Skarsgård as the Dark Man; and James Marsden as Stu Redman.
The series will premiere Dec. 17, with episodes streaming weekly for CBS All Access, subscribers.
Here’s a full breakdown of the plot via THR:
The Stand is set in a world decimated by plague and locked in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of 108-year-old Mother Abagail and a handful of survivors whose worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man.
King’s also rewriting the ending of the story.
READ MORE:Whoopi Goldberg Shuts Down Cannabis Brand After Falling Out with Business Partner
According to CBS All Access, the beloved author “will write the last chapter of the series, providing a new coda that won’t be found in the book.”
“During the two years we spent making The Stand, we all felt the responsibility of adapting what may be the most beloved work of one of the world’s most beloved storytellers, but none of us could have imagined that Stephen King’s 40-year-old masterpiece about a global pandemic would come to be so eerily relevant,” said Benjamin Cavell, showrunner and executive producer, in a statement. “We’re honored to tell this sprawling, epic story, including a new coda that Stephen King has wanted to add for decades. We’re so proud of this show and its attempt to find meaning and hope in the most uncertain of times. We can’t wait to share it with the world.”
“I’m excited and so very pleased that The Stand is going to have a new life on this exciting new platform,” King said in a statement. “The people involved are men and women who know exactly what they’re doing; the scripts are dynamite. The result bids to be something memorable and thrilling. I believe it will take viewers away to a world they hope will never happen.”
Singer Marilyn Manson revealed to Revolver that he’ll be acting in the series, in addition to contributing music with a cover of The Doors’ classic track “The End,” per TV Guide.
Check out King speaking with Goldberg on “The View” when she announced her role on “The Stand” — watch below:
.@WhoopiGoldberg announces her role in @StephenKing‘s limited event series ‘The Stand’! https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/Sooltz7ULf
— The View (@TheView) September 11, 2019
