crime
Caught on Camera! Gunman Shoots Shopper in Georgia Convenience Store / VIDEO
*A chance encounter in the checkout line of a convenience store in Albany, Georgia, quickly turned violent.
A man was shot multiple times, yet still managing to fight off his attacker.
The shooting, which was caught on a closed-circuit TV camera, took place at about 6 p.m. Tuesday at the A&S Foods on Mobile Avenue.
CHECK THIS OUT: Mary J. Blige is on ‘The Real’ & Technology is Helping the Black Community Fight Social Injustice
The victim, wearing a yellow shirt, is standing in line at A&S Foods as the suspect, wearing orange, enters the store. The pair exchanges words while the suspect keeps his right hand hidden behind his back.
The victim, identified as Terrance Wilkes, turns to leave, but the suspect then reveals a handgun and apparently shoots the victim repeatedly at close range in the midriff.
“Albany Police are searching for a shooting suspect who placed several people’s lives in danger inside a convenience store, the city’s police department said in a Facebook posting. “… Wilkes was taken to the hospital by EMS and is in fair condition.”
Police said the victim has not been cooperative in talking about the assault. As a result, they are asking anyone having information about the incident to contact them.
Overall, gun violence is more common in the U.S. than in all other high-income countries.
There were 39,773 firearm injury deaths in the United States (or 12.2 firearm deaths per 100,000 total population) in 2017 — the most recent year final figures are available for — according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Such numbers mean “Americans are 10 times more likely to die as a result of a firearm, compared with residents of these other high-income countries,” according to a clinical research study published in The American Journal of Medicine.
America’s large number of firearm injuries and deaths has led to a longstanding battle over gun-control laws between such groups as the National Rifle Association, which bills itself as the “foremost defender of Second Amendment rights,” and Brady United, which advocates stricter limits on gun ownership.
(Edited by Matthew Hall and Fern Siegel)
The post VIDEO: Gunman Shoots Shopper in U.S. Convenience Store appeared first on Zenger News.
crime
Prosecutor to Reinvestigate 2009 Police Killing of Oscar Grant
*Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley announced Monday that a team of lawyers will re-examine the Oscar Grant case after his family called for new charges.
Grant’s fatal shooting by a BART transit officer in 2009 was among the first to be captured on a cellphone video and shared on social media.
His killing “greatly impacted the county and the state,” O’Malley said, noting Grant’s family’s request to revisit the case, NBC News reports.
“I have assigned a team of lawyers to look back into the circumstances that caused the death of Oscar Grant,” she said. “We will evaluate the evidence and the law, including the applicable law at the time and the statute of limitations, and make a determination.”
Grant’s family is requesting a reexamining of the killing “in the wake of renewed international attention to the murders of Black men, women, children, and most notably the recent torturous killing of George Floyd.”
READ MORE: Denzel Washington on ‘Passing the Baton’ to Michael B. Jordan
Prosecutors reopened the case of #OscarGrant, a 22yo Black man fatally shot in the back by a Bay Area transit officer while pinned on the ground in 2009.
He served 11 mos for involuntary manslaughter. Family want the other officer, who held a knee on Grant’s neck, also charged. pic.twitter.com/3kZriDT2lQ
— AJ+ (@ajplus) October 6, 2020
“We have listened closely to the requests of the family of Oscar Grant,” O’Malley’s statement read. “The murder of Oscar Grant greatly impacted the county and the state. My Office conducted the intensive investigation that led to the prosecution of BART Officer Johannes Mehserle for the crime of Murder. The trial occurred in Los Angeles due to a change of venue ordered by the court on the motion of the defense.
“Unfortunately, the Los Angeles jury only found Officer Mehserle guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter,” the statement continued. “We are re-opening our investigation. I have assigned a team of lawyers to look back into the circumstances that caused the death of Oscar Grant. We will evaluate the evidence and the law, including the applicable law at the time and the statute of limitations and make a determination.”
A 2009 report on the case noted that the officer who knelt on Grant’s back and pinned him to the ground, “started a cascade of events that ultimately led to the shooting of Grant.”
The report argued “(o)fficer Pirone’s overly aggressive and unreasonable actions and conduct in violation of policy and acceptable standards contributed substantially to the escalation of the hostile and volatile atmosphere during the course of the incident.”
BREAKING: Alameda County DA O’Malley reopens investigation of BART officers in fatal shooting of Oscar Grant
What u need to know about the case: https://t.co/p8sKpFi3tB
Key photo below of Ex-Officer Anthony Pirone, who was not charged, w/ knee on Grant before Mehserle fired pic.twitter.com/JTOByvPa9X
— Demian Bulwa (@demianbulwa) October 5, 2020
Grant, a 22-year-old Black man, was shot on a train platform in Oakland on Jan. 1, 2009. The white transit officer who killed him, Johannes Mehserle, was ultimately convicted him of involuntary manslaughter, and released from prison after 11 months.
BART settled a wrongful death claim with Grant’s daughter and mother for $2.8 million in 2011.
“We’re not holding our breath, but we definitely will be praying that she sees the truth in this issue,” said Bobby Johnson, Oscar Grant’s uncle, after O’Malley’s announcement.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Tory Lanez: Rapper Charged with Felony Assault in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
*The L.A. County D.A.’s Office has charged Tory Lanez in connection with the shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion.
The rapper is facing one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He’s also accused of inflicting great bodily injury, per TMZ. If convicted, Lanez faces up to 22 years and 8 months in prison.
The Canadian-born artist addressed the shooting incident in a full-length album titled “Daystar,” on which he denies the allegations against him.
Megan previously confirmed that Tory was the triggerman that wild night together in July, shooting at her feet during an argument.
READ MORE: Tory Lanez Denies Telling Megan Thee Stallion ‘Dance, B*tch’ Before Shooting at Her Feet
On “Daystar,” Lanez denies her claims and suggests he’s being “framed” for the shooting. On the project’s opening track “Money Over Fallouts,” he raps, “Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting/But them boys ain’t clean enough.”
He continues:
“Girl, you had the nerve to write that statement on that affidavit/Knowing I ain’t do it but I’m coming at my truest […] And I thought you was solid too, but look at how you doing me/Look at how you doing me, people trying to ruin me.” He brings up his claim that he’s being framed for a second time later on in the song, rapping, “N**gas, y’all can play me, y’all can frame me, but I’ma reach the top/I would never put you in no danger, and if I did, you would’ve said it when you seen the cops.”
We previously reported, Lanez allegedly told Megan to “dance, b*tch” before firing four shots at her. He then offered her hush money to cover it up, according to a source close to the situation.
According to TMZ, Megan’s injuries to her feet required surgery to remove bullets or bullet fragments.
crime
White Male Disguised Himself as Black Man Before Murdering Daughter’s Mother
*A Texas man is accused of disguising himself a Black man before murdering his baby mama.
According to the Carrollton Leader, 33-year-old Andrew Charles Beard has been charged with the killing of 24-year-old Alyssa Burkett, the mother of his infant daughter.
On Monday morning, Beard surrendered to Carrollton police and charged with murder for allegedly shooting and stabbing Burkett as she arrived to work on Friday morning.
During their investigation, authorities learned the pair were involved in a custody battle over their 1-year-old daughter. In September, Burkett started a GoFundMe page to help pay for her legal fees.
“If you know me, you know how my life has been for the past year. Anyone who knows me knows I am a wonderful mother and try my best to be the best I can for my daughter. Since she has been born, her father has taken me to court several times in an attempt to take her away from me,” Burkett wrote. “At the beginning of August, he took it upon himself to keep her from me, he would not open the door per the court order and I went over a week without seeing my 1 year old baby girl when I am her primary parent.”
READ MORE: Texas Police Officer Charged with Murder in Shooting Death of Black Man at Gas Station
BREAKING: A Rowlett man — Andrew Charles Beard (33) — is charged with murder for the shooting/repeated stabbing of 24-year old Alyssa Burkett (the mother of his 1-year old daughter) as she arrived to work in Carrollton, Friday. The two had been in a child-custody battle. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/2ncEanEKLE
— David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) October 5, 2020
Burkett’s boyfriend told police that Beard had been tracking the victim because “he seemed to always know where she was.” Authorities discovered a tracking device attached to her car and one was found on the boyfriend’s vehicle, according to the report.
When officers executed a search warrant on Beard’s property, they reportedly found the same tracking devices and two bottles of dark brown foundation makeup.
Burkett’s sister, Madison Grimes, addressed the killing on Twitter. “The man that murdered my sister posed as a BLACK man. How disgusting is that. This story deserves to be heard! I cannot even process this,” she wrote.
The man that murdered my sister posed as a BLACK man. How disgusting is that. This story deserves to be heard! I cannot even process this. https://t.co/D5DtzzzTom
— Madison Grimes (@madisonngrimes) October 6, 2020
Beard reportedly remains in Dallas County Jail with his bail set at $1 million. His daughter is with Texas Child Protective Services.
Burkett’s family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for funeral expenses.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]