Morgan Freeman Serves Up Surprise Narration on 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s ‘Savage Mode II’ [LISTEN]

*Morgan Freeman serves up a surprising narration on 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s “Savage Mode II” album.

In a new interview with GQ, the actor explained that he was looking for a project that was the opposite of the “nice guy” that he usually portrays, and working with the two rappers was the perfect fit.

“What happens is you sort of get locked into a position,” Freeman explained. “Henry Fonda was in it, Spencer Tracy was in it, James Stewart was in it, even though he played a couple of bad guys. You don’t really don’t want to be cast into a mold, but after a few years, it’s bound to happen. Every [offer] that’s outside of what you consider [your] mold is fun to do. I got to jump at it.”

“Savage Mode II” finds Freeman providing explanations for many of the album’s themes.

“I read the copy and was like, ‘Wow, there’s some wisdom in here,” he said. “It’s basically saying, ‘Don’t suffer fools and when you want something go for that,’” adding, “If [Savage’s music] is a young people thing, then this is stuff they need to be aware of. So it’s a good thing to do.”

Freeman’s skits were written by Dungeon Family’s Big Rube, who has appeared on tracks with OutKast, Cee-Lo Green, Killer Mike and Bubba Sparxxx.

Freeman admits that most young folks know him as the “voice of God.”

“”I went to school to study how to be an actor,” Freeman previosuly said of his signature vocals during a 2016 interview with Jimmy Kimmel. “In that school, Los Angeles City College, I had a voice and diction instructor who was very good at his job.”

