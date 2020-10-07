Urban Hip Hop
Morgan Freeman Serves Up Surprise Narration on 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s ‘Savage Mode II’ [LISTEN]
*Morgan Freeman serves up a surprising narration on 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s “Savage Mode II” album.
In a new interview with GQ, the actor explained that he was looking for a project that was the opposite of the “nice guy” that he usually portrays, and working with the two rappers was the perfect fit.
“What happens is you sort of get locked into a position,” Freeman explained. “Henry Fonda was in it, Spencer Tracy was in it, James Stewart was in it, even though he played a couple of bad guys. You don’t really don’t want to be cast into a mold, but after a few years, it’s bound to happen. Every [offer] that’s outside of what you consider [your] mold is fun to do. I got to jump at it.”
I now present to you Savage Mode II … https://t.co/c8GKG0w4g3
— Morgan Freeman (@morgan_freeman) October 2, 2020
“Savage Mode II” finds Freeman providing explanations for many of the album’s themes.
“I read the copy and was like, ‘Wow, there’s some wisdom in here,” he said. “It’s basically saying, ‘Don’t suffer fools and when you want something go for that,’” adding, “If [Savage’s music] is a young people thing, then this is stuff they need to be aware of. So it’s a good thing to do.”
Check out his narration via the Twitter video above.
Freeman’s skits were written by Dungeon Family’s Big Rube, who has appeared on tracks with OutKast, Cee-Lo Green, Killer Mike and Bubba Sparxxx.
Freeman admits that most young folks know him as the “voice of God.”
“”I went to school to study how to be an actor,” Freeman previosuly said of his signature vocals during a 2016 interview with Jimmy Kimmel. “In that school, Los Angeles City College, I had a voice and diction instructor who was very good at his job.”
Check out a review for “Savage Mode II” here.
‘Insufficient Evidence’ in Lighter Fluid Attack on Biracial Woman in Wisconsin
*Althea Bernstein claimed 4 white racists set her on fire in Madison, Wisc. over the summer, but an extensive investigation was unable to prove the attack occurred. So the case has been close.
Bernstein claimed she was attacked by four white men in June while she was stopped at a red light in downtown Madison.
She told investigators that said someone yelled a racial epithet at her, threw lighter fluid on her through her open car window and ignited it with a lighter. She was treated for the injuries sustained at the hospital.
Here’s more from USA Today:
A search of the car Bernstein was driving also did not reveal burn marks, unusual smells, or smoke-related damage, according to police.
Police also were unable to find suspects matching the alleged attackers’ description in footage on 17 cameras around the area where Bernstein said the incident took place.
A Madison resident who wanted to remain anonymous also supplied police with surveillance video of what looked like Bernstein’s vehicle traveling through the intersection Bernstein where the attack took place but in the video, Bernstein did not stop and no pedestrians are visible in the video.
CASE CLOSED: On June 24, Althea Bernstein said she was lit on fire by 4 white men while sitting in her car at a red light in downtown Madison.
Today, detectives say they were unable to corroborate her story or locate any evidence consistent with what she reported. pic.twitter.com/QJSUEdeBjE
— Brittney Ermon (@Brittney_NBC15) October 2, 2020
An investigation involving federal, state and local investigators reportedly included “extensive interviews, exhaustive review of traffic and surveillance video, and expert review of digital and forensic evidence,” a news release from U.S. Attorney Scott Blader said.
“Federal investigators determined that there is insufficient evidence to prove that a violation of any federal criminal statute occurred,” the release said. “Further, after reviewing all available evidence, authorities could not establish that the attack, as alleged by the complainant, had occurred.”
Bernstein said she was attacked hours after protesters tore down two iconic monuments at the Wisconsin State Capitol.
She reportedly sent text messages to a male friend, describing the attack. “Someone on state street just tried to set me on fire,” she wrote.
Bernstein’s case has been dubbed a “hoax” by many social media users.
BLIND ITEM: He is Completely Underwater
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
It is actually even worse than it looks. No one but the former A+ list rapper values his three companies that high. If you look at the real numbers he is completely underwater as I have been saying for years. I’m pretty sure that monthly financial magazine is tired of being played as fools by the family and those that surround them.
Can you name the former A+ list rapper?
‘Love After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: What Happened to Chanda? [WATCH]
The third season of WE tv’s smash hit docuseries “Love After Lockup” returns with six new episodes on Friday, October 9. The highly-addicting series follows lovebirds hoping to make their way down the aisle with the jailbirds who may or may not be conning them. Whether it’s dodging a parole officer, negotiating with a halfway house, or being stuck under house arrest with someone they hardly know, the realities of being on the outside are starting to hit these newly released prisoners. Will they break the law and go back to jail, or save themselves and leave their lovers broken hearted?
In our exclusive clip above, Tyrice still hasn’t heard from Chanda since she got out of jail. What does this mean for these two?! And what’s his reaction when his daughter suggests that maybe he’s being used by his felon bae? Watch the moment via the YouTube video above.
Tired of the games women play on the outside; Tyrice, who is pushing 50 and is a self-described “hot commodity,” found 28-year-old Chanda on a website for inmates. Tyrice is hoping to settle down ASAP with the love of his life, but is Chanda on the same page? And how will he react when he learns she’s been talking to 9 other guys on the side?
Watch “Love After Lockup” Friday’s at 9/8c!
