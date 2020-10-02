Issa Rae Announces Hoorae Production Company, Talks ‘Devastating‘ Breakup with Close Friend

*Issa Rae has announced the launch of her new Hoorae media company for film, TV and digital content.

Formerly Issa Rae Productions, Variety reports that Hoorae includes HBO’s “Insecure” and “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” The company’s slate also features: “Tre Cnt” and the “Seen & Heard” docuseries for HBO, as well as “Rap S—” for HBO Max, “Perfect Strangers” for Spyglass, “Ghost in the Machine” for Netflix and “Sinkhole” with Monkeypaw and Universal.

Based on Leyna Krow’s short story, Universal beat out more than 10 studio bidders for screen rights to “Sinkhole,” in a low-seven-figure deal.

According to Deadline, the story centers on “a young family that moves into its dream home despite the gaping sinkhole in the backyard. The mysterious sinkhole manages to fix broken and destroyed things. However, the story asks, what if that thing is a person?”

Here’s more from Variety about Hoorae:

Rae has also promoted veteran executive Sara Rastogi to senior vice president of development and she will report to Montrel McKay, president of Hoorae film and TV. ColorCreative, the management company run by president Talitha Watkins and chief operating officer Deniese Davis, will also be under the Hoorae umbrella along with Raedio, the audio company run by president Benoni Tagoe. Raedio is a music label in partnership with Atlantic Records.

“Working with Issa, Montrel and the whole team has been refreshing and rewarding,” Rastogi said. “Issa invests in people and has cultivated an empowering company culture that allows us to take big risks, challenge ourselves, and industry norms. I am excited to continue growing with the company, in short Hoorae!”

Rae is featured in the latest issue of Bustle, in which she opens up about a devasting breakup with a close friend.

“I remember one of my most devastating ones was because I didn’t know how to handle a divorce that she was going through. I had never experienced a marriage, and I didn’t know what she needed from me. To her, I might’ve felt flippant about it because I didn’t know how to handle that,” Rae explained.

“And, for me, I was launching my career, and I felt like she wasn’t there for certain milestones and didn’t understand or respect what I was doing, and that’s not her fault. She was a doctor and she knew a very specific path that wasn’t as forgiving or as thoughtful about the milestones that I felt like I accomplished,” she continued.

“And that’s not her fault. So it was neither one of our faults, but it accumulated, and we’ve never been the same since.”