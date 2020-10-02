Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Issa Rae Announces Hoorae Production Company, Talks ‘Devastating‘ Breakup with Close Friend
*Issa Rae has announced the launch of her new Hoorae media company for film, TV and digital content.
Formerly Issa Rae Productions, Variety reports that Hoorae includes HBO’s “Insecure” and “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” The company’s slate also features: “Tre Cnt” and the “Seen & Heard” docuseries for HBO, as well as “Rap S—” for HBO Max, “Perfect Strangers” for Spyglass, “Ghost in the Machine” for Netflix and “Sinkhole” with Monkeypaw and Universal.
Based on Leyna Krow’s short story, Universal beat out more than 10 studio bidders for screen rights to “Sinkhole,” in a low-seven-figure deal.
According to Deadline, the story centers on “a young family that moves into its dream home despite the gaping sinkhole in the backyard. The mysterious sinkhole manages to fix broken and destroyed things. However, the story asks, what if that thing is a person?”
Here’s more from Variety about Hoorae:
Rae has also promoted veteran executive Sara Rastogi to senior vice president of development and she will report to Montrel McKay, president of Hoorae film and TV. ColorCreative, the management company run by president Talitha Watkins and chief operating officer Deniese Davis, will also be under the Hoorae umbrella along with Raedio, the audio company run by president Benoni Tagoe. Raedio is a music label in partnership with Atlantic Records.
“Working with Issa, Montrel and the whole team has been refreshing and rewarding,” Rastogi said. “Issa invests in people and has cultivated an empowering company culture that allows us to take big risks, challenge ourselves, and industry norms. I am excited to continue growing with the company, in short Hoorae!”
Rae is featured in the latest issue of Bustle, in which she opens up about a devasting breakup with a close friend.
“I remember one of my most devastating ones was because I didn’t know how to handle a divorce that she was going through. I had never experienced a marriage, and I didn’t know what she needed from me. To her, I might’ve felt flippant about it because I didn’t know how to handle that,” Rae explained.
“And, for me, I was launching my career, and I felt like she wasn’t there for certain milestones and didn’t understand or respect what I was doing, and that’s not her fault. She was a doctor and she knew a very specific path that wasn’t as forgiving or as thoughtful about the milestones that I felt like I accomplished,” she continued.
“And that’s not her fault. So it was neither one of our faults, but it accumulated, and we’ve never been the same since.”
Ananda Lewis Opens Up About Battle with Stage 3 Breast Cancer: ‘I Wish I Could Go Back’
*TV host and personality Ananda Lewis has revealed that she’s been battling stage 3 breast cancer for the past two years.
The the former host of BET’s Teen Summit and The Ananda Lewis Show is sharing her story during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Hers is a cautionary tale for women, as Lewis admits regret over nevering having mammograms.
“For a really long time, I have refused mammograms, and that was a mistake,” said Lewis in a video message shared on Instagram. “I watched my mom get mammograms for almost 30 years almost, and at the end of that, she had breast cancer, and I said, ‘Huh. Radiation exposure for years equals breast cancer. Yeah, I’m going to pass. Thanks anyway.’”
She goes on to say, “If I had done the mammograms from the time they were recommended, when I turned 40, they would have caught the tumor in my breast years before I caught it through my own breast exam—self exam—and thermography,” Lewis said. “And they would have caught it at a place where it was more manageable. Where the treatment of it would have been a little easier. It’s never easier, but I use that word in comparison to what I’m going through now. Instead, what I’m dealing with is stage 3 breast cancer that is in my lymphs. I need you to get your mammograms.”
Watch her video statement below.
This is tough for me to share, but if just ONE woman decides to get her mammogram after watching this, what I’m going through will be worth it. 🌸PRACTICE EARLY DETECTION🌸 Share this with a woman you love. These 6 minutes could help save her life. 😌I love you guys😌 #breastcancerawarenessmonth #myjourney #breastcancer #getyourmammogram #earlydetection #savelives #fuckcancer #GodisGood #Allthetime #thetestisthetestimony #knowyourpower #alternativetherapies #stayfearless #igotthis #takecareofyourgirls #breasthealth #lovelife #joy #behappy #nomatterwhat
Lewis said she’s opted for alternative treatment following her diagnosis.
“I have been doing 1000 percent alternative and natural protocols and treatments and I have helped this particular condition not spread like wildfire through my body,” she said. “That’s good news, but it’s not gone, and I still have a lot of work to do. And, I wish I could go back.”
The media personality said she has “no intentions on leaving” her nine-year-old.
“I need to be here for,” she added. “I have no intention on leaving him. I don’t want to leave any of my kids. I don’t want to leave my friends or my family. Hell, I don’t want to leave myself. I like being here. So, listen, this is not how this was supposed to go but I’m just going to keep it real with you like I always do.”
Lewis then urged her followers to share her video message with every woman they know.
“I need you to share this with the women in your life who may be as stubborn as I was about mammograms and I need you to tell them that they have to do it,” Lewis insisted. “Early detection, especially for breast cancer, changes your outcome. It can save their life.”
Watch the video via the Instagram embed above.
NeNe Leakes Tells Billy Bush She’s ‘Not Going to Return to’ RHOA: ‘Things Just Didn’t Feel Fair’ [WATCH]
*NeNe Leakes has made clear that she’s not returning to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” after announcing her departure from the hit Bravo series last month.
“I am not going to return to Housewives, that’s not what this is about,” Leakes said during an interview with Extra‘s Billy Bush. “If I wanted to return to Housewives, I could have. I had an offer.”
We previously reported… in a Twitter exchange on Sept. 26, a fan asked if a Leakes spinoff series is in the works, to which the reality TV star replied, “They don’t think I deserve to work at all in any [capacity],” NeNe said, referring to Bravo.
“It sound[s] like they forced you out!” another fan said, and Leakes responded: “They definitely did.”
Her comments come weeks after Leakes revealed she will not be appearing on the upcoming 13th season of RHOA.
Elsewhere in her interview with Extra, Leakes noted that prior to her exiting RHOA, she didn’t make too many appearances on the show.
“Something is very wrong with going from 18 or 23 episodes down to six … In the last four to five years, it has been less and less,” she said, adding that “Things just didn’t feel fair.”
Leakes also addressed calling Bravo boss Andy Cohen racist, telling Bush: “This is a conversation that he and I and people involved are going to have to deal with behind scenes. All I can do is take you back to one of my old sayings, ‘I said what I said.’ “
As to the reason behind her leaving the TV series that made her famous, Leakes revealed on Twitter that she was only offered half a season, while some of the OG white Housewives were offered full seasons.
“We strictly talking the OG’s. I was the ONLY BLACK OG. My white counter parts were elevated and given full season episodes EVERY season. Each season i was given less & less. Don’t ask me, @ Andy and @ Bravo and ask them why,” she tweeted.
Scroll up and watch her conversation with Billy Bush via the YouTube video above.
‘Black-ish’ Star Marsai Martin Shopping Series About ‘Baddie’ Black Women
*“Black-ish” star Marsai Martin is prepping a new unscripted series about trailblazing Black women tentatively titled “Baddies.”
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project is being shopped to buyers via Martin’s Genius Entertainment label and ITV America’s Sirens Media.
“Black women have always contributed to American culture,” said Martin in a statement. “They’ve just never gotten the recognition. This show is a fun way of letting people know how dope we are.”
If picked up, “Baddies” will be the first TV series produced by Martin, who is the youngest person in Hollywood to executive produce a major studio feature with 2019’s “Little.”
“Our team continues to be blown away by Marsai on multiple levels,” said Sirens president Jessica Sebastian-Dayeh. “She’s a creative force of nature and an important voice in our culture, and aside from her obvious talents on camera, is a very deft and thoughtful executive behind the scenes. We’re proud to partner with her and Genius on this series that will shed light on vital stories in imaginative and unexpected fashion.”
“Baddies” will be executive produced by Martin and her parents, Joshua and Carol Martin.
In related news, Martin recently joined forces with several kidfluencers and The California Milk Processor Board to launch a bilingual ‘news’ show called Glass Half Full News, Yahoo reports.
Martin has also joined forces with Walden Media to adapt Ingrid Law’s children’s fantasy novel “Savvy” as a TV series.
Here’s more from Deadline:
The book, which was published in 2008 by Penguin Random House and Walden Media, tells the story of Mibs Beaumont, who is elated for her upcoming birthday. Not only does turning 13 officially make her a teenager, but in the Beaumont family, the 13th birthday is when Beaumonts discover their “savvy,” their own supernatural power. While Mibs’ grandfather can move mountains, and her brothers cause hurricanes and create electricity, her power, the ability to read minds, isn’t exactly the best thing when you’re a teenage girl.
“Although this story is laced with supernatural characteristics, at its core it’s the story of a young girl trying to unlock her potential, something that we can all relate to, with or without superpowers,” said Martin.
“This novel has resonated with children for over a decade, and we’re honored to have the opportunity to partner with Marsai Martin, one of the youngest producers in Hollywood, to bring this story to a new generation. Savvy is an exciting read, and will be equally as thrilling when brought to life on screen” said Walden CEO Frank Smith.
